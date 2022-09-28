Fantasy Football Week 4 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings
Some thoughts on running backs in Week 4:
Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
The injury to Cook doesn’t look as bad as it appeared on Sunday. The Vikings listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game with a shoulder issue. I will give him 55% of their running attempts until I have a better update on his status. Alexander Mattison will get a nice bump this weekend if Cook can't play. Ty Chandler is also a player to keep an eye on.
David Montgomery, Chicago Bears
The early reports on Montgomery’s knee and ankle issues look minor. Even with a day-to-day tag, I listed him as the Bears’ RB2 this week until I see his status in practice. Khalil Herbert should now see the most running back touches in Chicago.
Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
Heading into the Thursday night game, Mixon has a slight ankle issue that may lead to a step back in touches. I wouldn’t sit him in any leagues, but I would pay attention to the news if something changes.
D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions
The Lions expect Swift to miss the next two games with a shoulder injury. They are off in Week 6, meaning they won’t have him back in the lineup until Week 7.
DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE
WEEK 2 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS
Updated: September 28, 2022
WEEK 4 RUNNING BACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS
TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS
More fantasy & NFL coverage:
- Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
- Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 4
- Week 4 Dynasty Stock Watch
- Good News, Bad News: Sanders, McCaffrey, St. Brown, Adams
- Top 10 Week 3 Fantasy Takeaways
- Week 4 IDP Waiver Wire Report
- Jelani Woods Emerges for Colts
- NFL Power Rankings: A New No. 1 Emerges in Week 3 Shakeup