Some thoughts on running backs in Week 4:

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

The injury to Cook doesn’t look as bad as it appeared on Sunday. The Vikings listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game with a shoulder issue. I will give him 55% of their running attempts until I have a better update on his status. Alexander Mattison will get a nice bump this weekend if Cook can't play. Ty Chandler is also a player to keep an eye on.

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

The early reports on Montgomery’s knee and ankle issues look minor. Even with a day-to-day tag, I listed him as the Bears’ RB2 this week until I see his status in practice. Khalil Herbert should now see the most running back touches in Chicago.

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Heading into the Thursday night game, Mixon has a slight ankle issue that may lead to a step back in touches. I wouldn’t sit him in any leagues, but I would pay attention to the news if something changes.

D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

The Lions expect Swift to miss the next two games with a shoulder injury. They are off in Week 6, meaning they won’t have him back in the lineup until Week 7.

Updated: September 28, 2022

