Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots

After missing last week’s game with a knee issue, Meyers may sit out in his matchup against the Packers. I gave him almost full projections until New England releases their practice reports this week.



undefined, New Orleans Saints

A toe issue knocked Thomas out of last week’s game. The Saints expect him to play this week after reporting the problem was minor.



Jarvis Landry, New Orleans Saints

Landry suffered a foot injury last week, limiting him to only 21 snaps. However, he should be able to play this week while needing time to recover fully.



Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants

With Sterling Shepard out for the season, Robinson would be a natural fit as a slot receiver for the Giants. New York doesn’t expect him to be ready for this week’s game due to his knee injury. For now, Robinson is a buy-and-hold in 12-team formats with 20-man roster slots.

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders

I expect Renfrow to be cleared from his concussion for Sunday’s game. He remains a possession-type player. His return knocks down the momentum of Mark Hollins.



Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Allen could not suit up last week with his slow recovery from a hamstring injury. The early reports this week suggest he should return to practice and play on Sunday. I have him listed as a full-go.



Julio Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite a report that Julio Jones has a partial tear in his PCL in one of his knees, Tampa expects him to return this week. The status of Chris Godwin remains unknown, leaving the projections behind Mike Evans in flux over the next couple of days.

Updated: September 28, 2022

WEEK 4 WIDE RECEIVER PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

