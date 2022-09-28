Fantasy Football Week 4 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings
Welcome to this week's tight end rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable TEs from this Week 4 list.
Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys
Schultz made the trip to Philly last week, but his knee wasn’t healed enough to play. In the first run of the projections, I gave him minimal snaps, but he may end up playing this week.
Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins
Despite the team's success on offense, it wasn't included Gesicki. Through three weeks, Durham Smythe has out-snapped Gesicki and played more than him in Weeks 1 and 3.
Albert Okwuegbunam, Denver Broncos
A slow start from Russell Wilson isn't doing any favors for A-OK. A preseason sleeper, Okwuegbunam has seen his snap total decline each week as the Broncos are using a near even rotation with Eric Saubert and Eric Tomlinson.
Updated: September 28, 2022
WEEK 4 TIGHT END PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS
TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS
