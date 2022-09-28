Skip to main content
Week 4 Waiver Wire
Fantasy Football Week 4 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings

Evan Engram's rebound season continues with a TE1 ranking in Week 4 despite a challenging matchup against the Eagles.

Welcome to this week's tight end rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable TEs from this Week 4 list.

Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys
Schultz made the trip to Philly last week, but his knee wasn’t healed enough to play. In the first run of the projections, I gave him minimal snaps, but he may end up playing this week. 

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins
Despite the team's success on offense, it wasn't included Gesicki. Through three weeks, Durham Smythe has out-snapped Gesicki and played more than him in Weeks 1 and 3.

Albert Okwuegbunam, Denver Broncos
A slow start from Russell Wilson isn't doing any favors for A-OK. A preseason sleeper, Okwuegbunam has seen his snap total decline each week as the Broncos are using a near even rotation with Eric Saubert and Eric Tomlinson.

SI Sportsbook Perfect 10: FREE TO PLAY. Pick 10 Games. Win $10,000

Updated: September 28, 2022

