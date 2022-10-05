Fantasy Football Week 5 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings
Some thoughts on running backs in Week 5:
Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
The injury to Cordarrelle Patterson creates a starting opportunity for Allgeier. The success of Caleb Huntley appears to be more of a reward for game flow than a threat to steal the lead running back role. Both players have minimal upside in receptions, pointing to Avery Williams possibly being a factor on passing downs.
David Montgomery, Chicago Bears
I have Montgomery as out until I see a better update from the Bears.
Mike Boone, Denver Broncos
Over five seasons in the NFL, Boone has never had a starting job. His yards per rush (5.6) suggest that he has a chance to offer short-term value if given more touches. Boone adds minimal value in the passing game. The signing of Latavius Murray brings veteran experience, but his role doesn’t project high in Week 5. Melvin Gordon should see at least two-thirds of the running back opportunity in Denver when healthy.
D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions
The Lions have a bye in Week 6, suggesting that Swift may miss another game with his shoulder issues. So I have him listed as out for now.
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
A short week will be a problem for Taylor even if he plays against the Broncos. He’s been in a walking boot for a couple of days. Therefore, I ranked him as Indy’s RB2 in this matchup until there is a better update. Taylor has a toe and ankle issue.
DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE
WEEK 5 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS
Updated: October 5, 2022
WEEK 5 RUNNING BACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS
TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS
