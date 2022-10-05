Some thoughts on running backs in Week 5:

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

The injury to Cordarrelle Patterson creates a starting opportunity for Allgeier. The success of Caleb Huntley appears to be more of a reward for game flow than a threat to steal the lead running back role. Both players have minimal upside in receptions, pointing to Avery Williams possibly being a factor on passing downs.

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

I have Montgomery as out until I see a better update from the Bears.

Mike Boone, Denver Broncos

Over five seasons in the NFL, Boone has never had a starting job. His yards per rush (5.6) suggest that he has a chance to offer short-term value if given more touches. Boone adds minimal value in the passing game. The signing of Latavius Murray brings veteran experience, but his role doesn’t project high in Week 5. Melvin Gordon should see at least two-thirds of the running back opportunity in Denver when healthy.

D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

The Lions have a bye in Week 6, suggesting that Swift may miss another game with his shoulder issues. So I have him listed as out for now.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

A short week will be a problem for Taylor even if he plays against the Broncos. He’s been in a walking boot for a couple of days. Therefore, I ranked him as Indy’s RB2 in this matchup until there is a better update. Taylor has a toe and ankle issue.

Updated: October 5, 2022

WEEK 5 RUNNING BACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

