Skip to main content
SI Sportsbook Perfect 10: Week 5 Breakdown
SI Sportsbook Perfect 10: Week 5 Breakdown

Fantasy Football Week 5 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings

Hayden Hurst climbs into the top 10 in these Week 5 tight end rankings after an impressive start to the 2022 season.

Welcome to this week's tight end rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable TEs from this Week 5 list.

O.J. Howard, Houston Texans
The Texans released Pharaoh Brown after last week's game, leading to Howard being on the field for 75% of Houston's snaps. He should start until Brevin Jordan recovers from his ankle issue.

Adam Trautman, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans gave Trautman almost two-thirds of their snaps over the past two weeks due to some injuries at wide receiver. He did flash on a couple of plays, but Juwan Johnson remains a threat for tight end snaps. Trautman should be a player to follow to see if his role increases. 

DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

WEEK 5 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS

Updated: October 5, 2022

WEEK 5 TIGHT END PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

More fantasy & NFL coverage: