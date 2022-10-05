Fantasy Football Week 5 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings
Welcome to this week's tight end rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable TEs from this Week 5 list.
O.J. Howard, Houston Texans
The Texans released Pharaoh Brown after last week's game, leading to Howard being on the field for 75% of Houston's snaps. He should start until Brevin Jordan recovers from his ankle issue.
Adam Trautman, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans gave Trautman almost two-thirds of their snaps over the past two weeks due to some injuries at wide receiver. He did flash on a couple of plays, but Juwan Johnson remains a threat for tight end snaps. Trautman should be a player to follow to see if his role increases.
DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE
WEEK 5 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS
Updated: October 5, 2022
WEEK 5 TIGHT END PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS
TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS
More fantasy & NFL coverage:
- Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | K / DST
- Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
- Week 5 IDP Waiver Wire Report
- Fantasy Impact: Javonte Williams Injury Opens Door for Melvin Gordon
- Week 5 Dynasty Stock Watch
- Early Look at the Week 5 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire
- Top 10 Week 4 Fantasy Takeaways
- NFL Power Rankings: Eagles Are Looking Like True Contenders