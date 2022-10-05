Welcome to this week's tight end rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable TEs from this Week 5 list.



O.J. Howard, Houston Texans

The Texans released Pharaoh Brown after last week's game, leading to Howard being on the field for 75% of Houston's snaps. He should start until Brevin Jordan recovers from his ankle issue.



Adam Trautman, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans gave Trautman almost two-thirds of their snaps over the past two weeks due to some injuries at wide receiver. He did flash on a couple of plays, but Juwan Johnson remains a threat for tight end snaps. Trautman should be a player to follow to see if his role increases.



DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE



WEEK 5 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS



Updated: October 5, 2022

WEEK 5 TIGHT END PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

More fantasy & NFL coverage: