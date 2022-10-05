Some thoughts on quarterbacks in Week 5:

Teddy Bridgewater, Miami Dolphins

With Tua Tagovailoa out this week, Bridgewater earns a start against the Jets. His skill set is the same as Tagovailoa, but he has enough experience to offer retained value for the Dolphins’ wideouts. His passing decisions should be more controlled over the short areas of the field.

Bailey Zappe, New England Patriots

The starting quarterback for New England will be in flux over the next couple of days. Brian Hoyer left last week’s game with a concussion, while Mac Jones continues to battle an ankle issue. I listed Zappe as the starter until the Patriots give the fantasy world a better outlook on all their starting options.

Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints

After a respectable showing vs. the Vikings, I gave Dalton the start this week with the thought process that Jameis Winston needs more time to recover from his multiple injuries.

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

Anyone rostering a receiver on the Steelers should be ecstatic with Pickett moving into the starting role. His movements with the ball and feel for throws looked impressive. His matchup isn’t ideal this week, but starting snaps in practice should help his chemistry with his receivers.

Updated: October 5, 2022

WEEK 5 QUARTERBACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

