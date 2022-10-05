Welcome to this week's wide receiver rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable WRs from this Week 5 list.



Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Reading between the Lions' injury report about Brown suggests he'll be back this week. I have him returning and rated in his role for this week's matchup. Unfortunately, I don't have a feel for DJ Chark, leading to him being unrated early in the week.



Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars' coaching staff hinted that Jones would play on Sunday. I have him ranked based on him starting.



Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers suggested that Allen is day-to-day, but his setback late last week doesn't paint a favorable picture for him to play this week. Los Angeles is off in Week 8. Allen is unrated on the first version of the projections.



undefined, New Orleans Saints

A toe injury knocked him out of last week's game. I rated him as starting this week despite not having any update on the improvement of his injury.



Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders

There hasn't been an update on Renfrow's concussion recovery. With two weeks to recover, I gambled that he would return to action this week.

Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants

Last week Robinson appeared to be getting closer to game action. New York desperately needs someone to produce in some role at wideout. I felt he has a better chance to play this week than Kadarius Toney.



Kyle Phillips, Tennessee Titans

The Titans removed Phillips from the injury report this week. With Treylon Burks listed as doubtful, he looks poised for a possession-type role against Washington.



Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders

I don't expect him to play this week.



Updated: October 5, 2022

WEEK 5 WIDE RECEIVER PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

