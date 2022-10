You've arrived at the Week 8 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles remain atop the mountain with an undefeated 6-0 record and it certainly helped their cause they were on a Week 7 bye. Three one-loss teams are on their heels: the Bills, Vikings and Giants. On the flipside, the exciting-to-watch Detroit Lions hold the league's worst record at 1-5.

Allow me to offer a few contests with high-scoring potential that I'm watching this week because they should bring about lots of fantasy points. Let's begin with Week 8's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, a matchup between the Dolphins and Lions (O/U 51). The next two games with the highest point totals are the Raiders vs. Saints (O/U 49.5) and Cardinals vs. Vikings (O/U 49).

The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Broncos vs. Jaguars (O/U 39.5), Commanders vs. Colts (O/U 39.5) and Titans vs. Texans (O/U 40.5). Due to the low point totals, I don't expect a lot of fantasy production in these games.

My rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | FLEX | K | DST

My Week 8 kicker rankings:

Daniel Carlson, LV (at NO) Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. GB) Brett Maher, DAL (vs. CHI) Justin Tucker, BAL (at TB) Evan McPherson, CIN (at CLE) Jason Myers, SEA (vs. NYG) Jason Sanders, MIA (at DET) Graham Gano, NYG (at SEA) Ryan Succop, TB (vs. BAL) Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. CAR) Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. PIT) Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. ARI) Cade York, CLE (vs. CIN) Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (vs. NE) Robbie Gould, SF (at LAR) Matt Gay, LAR (vs. SF) Nick Folk, NE (at NYJ) Chase McLaughlin, IND (vs. WAS) Wil Lutz, NO (vs. LV) Riley Patterson, JAC (vs. DEN) Randy Bullock, TEN (at HOU) Rodrigo Blankenship, ARI (at MIN) Brandon McManus, DEN (at JAC) Mike Badgley, DET (vs. MIA) Mason Crosby, GB (at BUF) Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. TEN) Cairo Santos, CHI (at DAL) Chris Boswell, PIT (at PHI) Eddy Piniero, CAR (at ATL) Joey Slye, WAS (at IN

More fantasy & NFL coverage: