Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: Team Defenses
You've arrived at the Week 8 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles remain atop the mountain with an undefeated 6-0 record and it certainly helped their cause they were on a Week 7 bye. Three one-loss teams are on their heels: the Bills, Vikings and Giants. On the flipside, the exciting-to-watch Detroit Lions hold the league's worst record at 1-5.
Allow me to offer a few contests with high-scoring potential that I'm watching this week because they should bring about lots of fantasy points. Let's begin with Week 8's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, a matchup between the Dolphins and Lions (O/U 51). The next two games with the highest point totals are the Raiders vs. Saints (O/U 49.5) and Cardinals vs. Vikings (O/U 49).
The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Broncos vs. Jaguars (O/U 39.5), Commanders vs. Colts (O/U 39.5) and Titans vs. Texans (O/U 40.5). Due to the low point totals, I don't expect a lot of fantasy production in these games.
My rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | FLEX | K | DST
Week 8 team defense rankings:
- Eagles, PHI (vs. PIT)
- Cowboys, DAL (vs. CHI)
- Bills, BUF (vs. GB)
- 49ers, SF (at LAR)
- Dolphins, MIA (at DET)
- Jaguars, JAC (vs. DEN)
- Patriots, NE (at NYJ)
- Jets, NYJ (vs. NE)
- Titans, TEN (at HOU)
- Colts, IND (vs. WAS)
- Vikings, MIN (vs. ARI)
- Buccaneers, TB (vs. BAL)
- Broncos, DEN (at JAC)
- Falcons, ATL (vs. CAR)
- Bengals, CIN (at CLE)
- Rams, LAR (vs. SF)
- Commanders, WAS (at IND)
- Seahawks, SEA (vs. NYG)
- Raiders, LV (at NO)
- Browns, CLE (vs. CIN)
- Ravens, BAL (at TB)
- Giants, NYG (at SEA)
- Panthers, CAR (at ATL)
- Saints, NO (vs. LV)
- Texans, HOU (vs. TEN)
- Lions, DET (vs. MIA)
- Cardinals, ARI (at MIN)
- Bears, CHI (at DAL)
- Steelers, PIT (at PHI)
- Packers, GB (at BUF)
More fantasy & NFL coverage:
- Week 8 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | K/DEF
- Week 8 Stat Projections: QB | RB | WR | TE
- Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 8
- Week 8 Dynasty Stock Watch
- Good News, Bad News: Ekeler, Valdes-Scantling, Campbell
- MMQB: Week 8 Staff Picks