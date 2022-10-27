Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers
You've arrived at the Week 8 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles remain atop the mountain with an undefeated 6-0 record and it certainly helped their cause they were on a Week 7 bye. Three one-loss teams are on their heels: the Bills, Vikings and Giants. On the flipside, the exciting-to-watch Detroit Lions hold the league's worst record at 1-5.
Allow me to offer a few contests with high-scoring potential that I'm watching this week because they should bring about lots of fantasy points. Let's begin with Week 8's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, a matchup between the Dolphins and Lions (O/U 51). The next two games with the highest point totals are the Raiders vs. Saints (O/U 49.5) and Cardinals vs. Vikings (O/U 49).
The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Broncos vs. Jaguars (O/U 39.5), Commanders vs. Colts (O/U 39.5) and Titans vs. Texans (O/U 40.5). Due to the low point totals, I don't expect a lot of fantasy production in these games.
Week 8 wide receiver rankings:
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. SF)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. ARI)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. GB)
- Tyreek Hill, MIA (at DET)
- Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at CLE)
- Davante Adams, LV (at NO)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (at MIN)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. CHI)
- Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at DET)
- Mike Evans, TB (vs. BAL)
- A.J. Brown , PHI (vs. PIT)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. MIA)
- Chris Olave, NO (vs. LV)
- Chris Godwin, TB (vs. BAL)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. NYG)
- Tee Higgins, CIN (at CLE)
- Gabe Davis, BUF (vs. GB)
- Deebo Samuel, SF (at LAR)
- DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. PIT)
- Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. WAS)
- Jakobi Meyers, NE (at NYJ)
- Christian Kirk, JAC (vs. DEN)
- D.J. Moore, CAR (at ATL)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (at IND)
- Amari Cooper, CLE (vs. CIN)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at LAR)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. TEN)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. ARI)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (at PHI)
- Curtis Samuel, WAS (at IND)
- Courtland Sutton, DEN (at JAC)
- George Pickens, PIT (at PHI)
- Jerry Jeudy, DEN (at JAC)
- Romeo Doubs, GB (at BUF)
- Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG (at SEA)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (at CLE)
- Drake London, ATL (vs. CAR)
- Josh Reynolds, DET (vs. MIA)
- Rashod Bateman, BAL (at TB)
- Hunter Renfrow, LV (at NO)
- Robert Woods, TEN (at HOU)
- Michael Gallup, DAL (vs. CHI)
- Darnell Mooney, CHI (at DAL)
- Zay Jones, JAC (vs. DEN)
- Marquise Goodwin, SEA (vs. NYG)
- Alec Pierce, IND (vs. WAS)
- Noah Brown, DAL (vs. CHI)
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE (vs. CIN)
- Rondale Moore, ARI (at MIN)
- Garrett Wilson, NYJ (vs. NE)
- Mack Hollins, LV (at NO)
- Isaiah McKenzie, BUF (vs. GB)
- Sammy Watkins, GB (at BUF)
- Darius Slayton, NYG (at SEA)
- Tre'Quan Smith, NO (vs. LV)
- Corey Davis, NYJ (vs. NE)
- Allen Robinson, LAR (vs. SF)
- Olamide Zaccheaus, ATL (vs. CAR)
- Devin Duvernay, BAL (at TB)
- Chase Claypool, PIT (at PHI)
