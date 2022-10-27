You've arrived at the Week 8 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles remain atop the mountain with an undefeated 6-0 record and it certainly helped their cause they were on a Week 7 bye. Three one-loss teams are on their heels: the Bills, Vikings and Giants. On the flipside, the exciting-to-watch Detroit Lions hold the league's worst record at 1-5.

Allow me to offer a few contests with high-scoring potential that I'm watching this week because they should bring about lots of fantasy points. Let's begin with Week 8's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, a matchup between the Dolphins and Lions (O/U 51). The next two games with the highest point totals are the Raiders vs. Saints (O/U 49.5) and Cardinals vs. Vikings (O/U 49).

The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Broncos vs. Jaguars (O/U 39.5), Commanders vs. Colts (O/U 39.5) and Titans vs. Texans (O/U 40.5). Due to the low point totals, I don't expect a lot of fantasy production in these games.

Week 8 wide receiver rankings:

Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. SF) Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. ARI) Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. GB) Tyreek Hill, MIA (at DET) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at CLE) Davante Adams, LV (at NO) DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (at MIN) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. CHI) Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at DET) Mike Evans, TB (vs. BAL) A.J. Brown , PHI (vs. PIT) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. MIA) Chris Olave, NO (vs. LV) Chris Godwin, TB (vs. BAL) Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. NYG) Tee Higgins, CIN (at CLE) Gabe Davis, BUF (vs. GB) Deebo Samuel, SF (at LAR) DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. PIT) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. WAS) Jakobi Meyers, NE (at NYJ) Christian Kirk, JAC (vs. DEN) D.J. Moore, CAR (at ATL) Terry McLaurin, WAS (at IND) Amari Cooper, CLE (vs. CIN) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at LAR) Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. TEN) Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. ARI) Diontae Johnson, PIT (at PHI) Curtis Samuel, WAS (at IND) Courtland Sutton, DEN (at JAC) George Pickens, PIT (at PHI) Jerry Jeudy, DEN (at JAC) Romeo Doubs, GB (at BUF) Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG (at SEA) Tyler Boyd, CIN (at CLE) Drake London, ATL (vs. CAR) Josh Reynolds, DET (vs. MIA) Rashod Bateman, BAL (at TB) Hunter Renfrow, LV (at NO) Robert Woods, TEN (at HOU) Michael Gallup, DAL (vs. CHI) Darnell Mooney, CHI (at DAL) Zay Jones, JAC (vs. DEN) Marquise Goodwin, SEA (vs. NYG) Alec Pierce, IND (vs. WAS) Noah Brown, DAL (vs. CHI) Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE (vs. CIN) Rondale Moore, ARI (at MIN) Garrett Wilson, NYJ (vs. NE) Mack Hollins, LV (at NO) Isaiah McKenzie, BUF (vs. GB) Sammy Watkins, GB (at BUF) Darius Slayton, NYG (at SEA) Tre'Quan Smith, NO (vs. LV) Corey Davis, NYJ (vs. NE) Allen Robinson, LAR (vs. SF) Olamide Zaccheaus, ATL (vs. CAR) Devin Duvernay, BAL (at TB) Chase Claypool, PIT (at PHI)

