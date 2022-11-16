Skip to main content
Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Fantasy Football Week 11 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings

Keep an eye on Kyler Murray’s status this week, as he could be a factor.

From a fantasy perspective, Kyler Murray is the only injured quarterback who may need an injury cover this week. I don’t expect anyone to fight Colt McCoy midweek, giving fantasy managers time to see if Murray’s health improves by the weekend. Baker Mayfield and Jameis Winston don’t project high enough to be considered bye-week options in Week 11 if they start on Sunday.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Last week, Murray failed to suit up against the Rams despite turning in a couple of limited practices on Thursday and Friday. I listed him as starting until the Cardinals update his status for Week 11.

Baker Mayfield, Carolina Panthers
The Panthers named Mayfield as their starter for the game against the Ravens. He has plenty of experience against them, but Carolina doesn’t have the receiver weapons to expect an impact showing.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Stafford missed last week’s game with a concussion. His status for this matchup vs. the Saints looks cloudy, but I listed him as starting while waiting to see his practice status this week.

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints
The Saints appear to be leaning toward Winston as their starter for Week 11. He missed the previous seven games with back and ankle issues.

DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

WEEK 11 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS

Updated: November 16, 2022

WEEK 11 QUARTERBACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

Play the Perfect 10 for FREE for a chance to win $10,000

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

