Last week we saw Cole Kmet and Noah Fant flash upside in their matchups against Miami and Arizona. Talent weighs out in the end, but a young developing player needs growth in their chances to reach a higher ceiling. With injury news this week, both tight ends rank in the top 10 in talent, but only one is showing the fight to get onto the field.



David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Njoku expects to play this week after missing a couple of weeks with a high ankle sprain. I didn't give him a starting share of snaps while waiting to see his practice reports over the next few games.



Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

For the second week in a row, Waller has been rewarded with starting snaps for the Raiders. I’ll downgrade him later in the week if he can’t practice.



Updated: November 9, 2022

WEEK 10 TIGHT END PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

