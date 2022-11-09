Skip to main content
Week 10 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 10 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Fantasy Football Week 10 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings

Are you aware of Greg Dulcich? Wake up! He is a top tight end in these Week 10 projections and rankings.

Last week we saw Cole Kmet and Noah Fant flash upside in their matchups against Miami and Arizona. Talent weighs out in the end, but a young developing player needs growth in their chances to reach a higher ceiling. With injury news this week, both tight ends rank in the top 10 in talent, but only one is showing the fight to get onto the field.

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
Njoku expects to play this week after missing a couple of weeks with a high ankle sprain. I didn't give him a starting share of snaps while waiting to see his practice reports over the next few games.

Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
For the second week in a row, Waller has been rewarded with starting snaps for the Raiders. I’ll downgrade him later in the week if he can’t practice.

DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

WEEK 10 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS

Updated: November 9, 2022

WEEK 10 TIGHT END PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Latest News

Giants running back Saquon Barkley leads the NFL in rushing after his Week 4 performance against the Bears.

Fantasy Football Week 10 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Week 10 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Fantasy Football Week 10 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings

RB_STARTSIT_VIDEO_110122

Week 10: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs

WR_STARTSIT_VIDEO_110822

Week 10: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers

SI:AM NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now