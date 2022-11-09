Fantasy Football Week 10 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings

Until they say he’s out, Josh Allen is still the QB1.

The most critical question for fantasy manager this week will be the health of Josh Allen’s right arm. Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa continue to rise up the quarterback ranking, while Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford haven’t stabilized their fantasy value. Here’s a look at some of the quarterbacks with issues in Week 10:

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

I give Allen a full rating this week until I hear a better update on his right elbow. He took a nasty hit against the Jets, but I’m hoping it isn’t as bad as most thought after seeing the replay of the play.

Baker Mayfield, Carolina Panthers

His mop-up success against the Bengals wasn’t enough to get the starting job this week against the Falcons. If P.J. Walker trips up early, Mayfield should get a second chance to regain the Panthers’ starting quarterback job.

Ryan Tannehill, Tennesee Titans

The Titans hung tough last week against the Chiefs with a backup quarterback, but Malik Willis’s inability to pass will be a problem for Tennessee if asked to start too many games. I have Tannehill starting in Week 10, more on team need than good information on his health.

DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE



WEEK 10 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS

Updated: November 9, 2022

WEEK 10 QUARTERBACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

More fantasy & NFL coverage: