Finding help in the free agent pool at wide receiver midseason tends to be a losing battle. Jarvis Landry and Kenny Golladay are possible darts with a high level of success in previous seasons. Hopefully, one of these players will progress over the next few games to offer bye-week cover value. The goal is to watch and look for a winning spark in either production or snaps. Here are some wideouts with news heading into Week 10:



Robbie Anderson, Arizona Cardinals

Despite empty stats over the past four games as Anderson transitioned his way out of Carolina to the Cardinals, Arizona had him on the field for 83% of their snaps in Week 10. His role and opportunity should rise over the next couple of games, but he still needs to gain the trust of Kyler Murray. Anderson may surprise in his matchup against the Rams.



Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

With Romeo Doubs out for multiple games, Watson should be in line for more snaps and targets if he didn’t come out of last week’s game with another possible concussion. I don’t expect much from him this week, with Dallas rolling into Green Bay.



Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans

I expect him to return to his starting role in Week 10.



Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

His status didn’t improve last week coming out of a bye, so Allen is out until his practice reports show he is fully recovered from his hamstring issue.



Jarvis Landry, New Orleans Saints

Landry appeared to be close to returning last week, so he may play in Week 10 against the Steelers.



Kenny Golladay, New York Giants

New York expects Golladay to suit up this Sunday vs. the Texans. Before being trusted as a fantasy option, he has much to prove on the field.



Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

After the bye week, Samuel should be ready to see his full complement of snaps vs. the Chargers.



Updated: November 9, 2022

WEEK 10 WIDE RECEIVER PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

