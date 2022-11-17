If you’re streaming kickers this week, use this list as your guide.

About a month is left before your league's fantasy football playoffs, so let's stay sharp with my Week 11 PPR rankings. Down goes Hurts! The 1972 Miami Dolphins popped that champagne last week as the Commanders handed the Eagles their first loss of the season. Now Philadelphia and Minnesota are the two one-loss franchises. The Texans remain the team with the worst record at 1-7-1.

I'm targeting these games with high-scoring potential as they have the highest point totals at SI Sportsbook. The game with the highest total is the Chiefs vs. Chargers (O/U 50). The next two highest point total games are Bears vs. Falcons (O/U 48.5) and Cowboys vs. Vikings (O/U 47.5).

The contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Jets vs. Patriots (O/U 38). The next two lowest point totals are the Rams vs. Saints (O/U 39) and Commanders vs. Texans (O/U 40.5). These low point totals tell us to expect less fantasy production.

NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.

My Week 11 kicker rankings:

Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. CAR) Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. CLE) Harrison Butker, KC (at LAC) Evan McPherson, CIN (at PIT) Graham Gano, NYG (vs. DET) Daniel Carlson, LV (at DEN) Brett Maher, DAL (at MIN) Nick Folk, NE (vs. NYJ) Robbie Gould, SF (at ARI) Cairo Santos, CHI (at ATL) Jake Elliott, PHI (at IND) Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. DAL) Cameron Dicker, LAC (vs. KC) Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. CHI) Wil Lutz, NO (vs. LAR) Matt Gay, LAR (at NO) Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. LV) Joey Slye, WAS (at HOU) Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (at NE) Mason Crosby, GB (vs. TEN) Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. WAS) Chase McLaughlin, IND (vs. PHI) Cade York, CLE (at BUF) Matthew Wright, PIT (vs. CIN) Josh Lambo, TEN (at GB) Mike Badgley, DET (at NYG) Tristan Vizcaino, ARI (vs. SF) Eddy Piniero, CAR (at BAL)

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

• Week 11 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | K/DST

• Week 11 Stat Projections: QB | RB | WR | TE

• Waiver Wire Pickups Week 11

• Top 10 Week 10 Fantasy Takeaways

• Fantasy Fallout: Kupp Injury Torments Tinseltown

• Week 11 IDP Waiver Wire Report

• NFL Power Rankings: Vikings Rule Week 10