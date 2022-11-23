Skip to main content
Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Travis Etienne returns from bye as a top 10 option.

Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!

The Eagles are the cream of the crop with their 9-1 record, followed by the Chiefs and Vikings at 8-2. The Texans continue to sprint to the bottom, riding a five-game losing streak and sporting a 1-8-1 record.

I'm targeting these games with high-scoring potential, as they have the highest point totals on SI Sportsbook. The game with the highest total is Bills-Lions (O/U 54.5). The next two highest point total games are both at O/U 47.5: Chargers-Cardinals and Raiders-Seahawks.
The contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Broncos-Panthers (O/U 35.5). The next two highest point total games are both at O/U 39.5: Bears-Jets and Steelers-Colts. These low point totals tell us to expect less fantasy production.

NFL Playoff Picture:
AFC Last Team In: Bengals (6-4, 2nd in AFC North)
AFC First Team Out: Jets (6-4, 4th in AFC East)
NFC Last Team In: Seahawks (6-4, 2nd in NFC West)
NFC First Team Out: Commanders (6-5, 4th in NFC East)

NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.

Play the Perfect 10 for FREE for a chance to win $10,000

Week 12 running back rankings (PPR)

  1. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at ARI)
  2. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. CIN)
  3. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. NO)
  4. Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. PIT)
  5. Josh Jacobs, LV (at SEA)
  6. Ken Walker, SEA (vs. LV)
  7. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (at MIN)
  8. Saquon Barkley, NYG (at DAL)
  9. Travis Etienne, JAC (vs. BAL)
  10. Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. NYG)
  11. Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. TB)
  12. Aaron Jones, GB (at PHI)
  13. Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. NE)
  14. Alvin Kamara, NO (at SF)
  15. Jeff Wilson Jr., MIA (vs. HOU)
  16. Najee Harris, PIT (at IND)
  17. David Montgomery, CHI (at NYJ)
  18. James Conner, ARI (vs. LAC)
  19. Jamaal Williams, DET (vs. BUF)
  20. Latavius Murray, DEN (at CAR)
  21. Samaje Perine, CIN (at TEN)
  22. Dameon Pierce, HOU (at MIA)
  23. Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. ATL)
  24. Devin Singletary, BUF (at DET)
  25. Rachaad White, TB (at CLE)
  26. Leoanrd Fournette, TB (at CLE)
  27. Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. GB)
  28. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. NYG)
  29. Kenyan Drake, BAL (at JAC)
  30. D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. BUF)
  31. Michael Carter, NYJ (at MIN)
  32. Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. LAR)
  33. D'Onta Foreman, CAR (vs. DEN)
  34. Cordarelle Patterson, ATL (at WAS)
  35. Raheem Mostert, MIA (vs. HOU)
  36. Brian Robinson, WAS (vs. ATL)
  37. Elijah Mitchell, SF (vs. NO)
  38. Cam Akers, LAR (at KC)
  39. Jerick McKinnon, KC (vs. LAR)
  40. Tyler Allgeier, ATL (at WAS)
  41. Damien Harris, NE (at MIN)
  42. Kyren Williams, LAR (at KC)
  43. James Robinson, NYJ (vs. CHI)
  44. Gus Edwards, BAL (at JAC)
  45. Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. TB)
  46. A.J. Dillon, GB (at PHI)
  47. Marlon Mack, DEN (at CAR)
  48. Dontrell Hilliard, TEN (vs. CIN)
  49. James Cook, BUF (at DET)
  50. Keaontay Ingram, ARI (vs. LAC)
  51. Chuba Hubbard, CAR (vs. DEN)
  52. Ameer Abdullah, LV (at SEA)
  53. Rex Burkhead, HOU (at MIA
  54. Isaiah Spiller, LAC (at ARI)
  55. Deon Jackson, IND (vs. PIT)
  56. Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. NE)
  57. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. GB)
  58. Travis Homer, SEA (vs. LV)
  59. Raheem Blackshear, CAR (vs. DEN)
  60. Trestan Ebner, CHI (at NYJ)

