Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
The Eagles are the cream of the crop with their 9-1 record, followed by the Chiefs and Vikings at 8-2. The Texans continue to sprint to the bottom, riding a five-game losing streak and sporting a 1-8-1 record.
I'm targeting these games with high-scoring potential, as they have the highest point totals on SI Sportsbook. The game with the highest total is Bills-Lions (O/U 54.5). The next two highest point total games are both at O/U 47.5: Chargers-Cardinals and Raiders-Seahawks.
The contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Broncos-Panthers (O/U 35.5). The next two highest point total games are both at O/U 39.5: Bears-Jets and Steelers-Colts. These low point totals tell us to expect less fantasy production.
NFL Playoff Picture:
AFC Last Team In: Bengals (6-4, 2nd in AFC North)
AFC First Team Out: Jets (6-4, 4th in AFC East)
NFC Last Team In: Seahawks (6-4, 2nd in NFC West)
NFC First Team Out: Commanders (6-5, 4th in NFC East)
NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.
Week 12 running back rankings (PPR)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (at ARI)
- Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. CIN)
- Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. NO)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. PIT)
- Josh Jacobs, LV (at SEA)
- Ken Walker, SEA (vs. LV)
- Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (at MIN)
- Saquon Barkley, NYG (at DAL)
- Travis Etienne, JAC (vs. BAL)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. TB)
- Aaron Jones, GB (at PHI)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. NE)
- Alvin Kamara, NO (at SF)
- Jeff Wilson Jr., MIA (vs. HOU)
- Najee Harris, PIT (at IND)
- David Montgomery, CHI (at NYJ)
- James Conner, ARI (vs. LAC)
- Jamaal Williams, DET (vs. BUF)
- Latavius Murray, DEN (at CAR)
- Samaje Perine, CIN (at TEN)
- Dameon Pierce, HOU (at MIA)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. ATL)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (at DET)
- Rachaad White, TB (at CLE)
- Leoanrd Fournette, TB (at CLE)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. GB)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Kenyan Drake, BAL (at JAC)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. BUF)
- Michael Carter, NYJ (at MIN)
- Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. LAR)
- D'Onta Foreman, CAR (vs. DEN)
- Cordarelle Patterson, ATL (at WAS)
- Raheem Mostert, MIA (vs. HOU)
- Brian Robinson, WAS (vs. ATL)
- Elijah Mitchell, SF (vs. NO)
- Cam Akers, LAR (at KC)
- Jerick McKinnon, KC (vs. LAR)
- Tyler Allgeier, ATL (at WAS)
- Damien Harris, NE (at MIN)
- Kyren Williams, LAR (at KC)
- James Robinson, NYJ (vs. CHI)
- Gus Edwards, BAL (at JAC)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. TB)
- A.J. Dillon, GB (at PHI)
- Marlon Mack, DEN (at CAR)
- Dontrell Hilliard, TEN (vs. CIN)
- James Cook, BUF (at DET)
- Keaontay Ingram, ARI (vs. LAC)
- Chuba Hubbard, CAR (vs. DEN)
- Ameer Abdullah, LV (at SEA)
- Rex Burkhead, HOU (at MIA
- Isaiah Spiller, LAC (at ARI)
- Deon Jackson, IND (vs. PIT)
- Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. NE)
- Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. GB)
- Travis Homer, SEA (vs. LV)
- Raheem Blackshear, CAR (vs. DEN)
- Trestan Ebner, CHI (at NYJ)
