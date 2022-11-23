The two most important backfields to follow this week will be the Buccaneers and the Rams. Kyren Williams and Rachaad White may develop into helpful fantasy players down the stretch. Three other situations look to be in flux heading into the weekend.

Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens

A hamstring injury knocked Edwards out of the past two matchups, sandwiched around a bye week. So I bumped him to RB2 status while waiting for his practice updates later in the week.

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

I listed Mixon as out early in the week due to a concussion last week. He may be cleared by Sunday, but there isn’t a report about the length of his injury.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

After releasing Darrell Henderson, I moved Williams to RB1 status for the Rams due to him leading the team in running back snaps (55%) in Week 11). However, his matchup doesn’t paint a high ceiling against the Chiefs if Los Angeles rolls with a third-string quarterback.

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Despite ranking Warren as the Steelers’ RB2 in Week 12, there are signals that he doesn’t play on Monday night. He left last week’s game with a hamstring issue.

Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The bye week gave Fournette extra time to recover from his hip injury. The Bucs expect to give Rachaad White more chances late in the season, making this backfield challenging to gauge until there is a better update on Fournette’s health.

