Some struggling fantasy teams at wide receivers desperately need Ja’Marr Chase and JuJu Smith-Schuster back into the starting lineup this week. The Broncos and Cardinals should get two top wideouts back in Week 12, leading to a different mix of targets for their wide receiver.



Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals

After an early exit against the 49ers with a groin injury, Moore looks risky to play this week. I have listed him as out, and Greg Dortch suffered a thumb issue. Robbie Anderson will battle A.J. Green for WR3 snaps if both can't play. I expect Marquise Brown to return vs. the Chargers.



Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have two critical games against the Titans and Chiefs over the next two weeks, so they could use Chase back in the starting lineup on Sunday. He’s trending toward playing on Sunday, but his snaps count may be limited.



Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos

The Broncos hinted that Jeudy would return this week from his ankle issue. I have him rated as a full go until I see a negative report on his progress.



JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City needs Smith-Schuster back in the starting lineup. He took a nasty hit in Week 10, costing him a game with a concussion. I listed him as starting, but I didn’t see an update suggesting that he play for sure. In addition, I listed Kadarius Toney as out with his hamstring issue.

Updated: November 23, 2022

WEEK 12 WIDE RECEIVER PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

