Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Fantasy Football Week 12 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings

Jalen Hurts gets to strut his stuff on Sunday night.

With all 32 teams playing this week, fantasy teams should have the best remaining players in their starting lineups. The only top 12 quarterback with a question heading into Week 12 is Kyler Murray. Three other teams (Panthers, Rams, Jets) could have changes at the quarterback position on Sunday.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Murray remains questionable due to a multiple-week battle with a hamstring issue. He appears closer to returning this week, so I rated him as the starter for the Cardinals. His rushing stats may need to be lowered before Sunday if Murray doesn’t turn in multiple practices.

Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers
The Panthers named Darnold as their starting quarterback on Sunday against the Broncos. I don’t expect him to be much of an upgrade over the long haul, but he may offer a short-term spark.

Bryce Perkins, Los Angeles Rams
Any one of three players could start at quarterback for the Rams this week. Matthew Stafford left last week’s game with a concussion, while John Wolford is recovering from a neck issue. Perkins brings running ability, something the other two options don’t have in their skill sets.

Mike White, New York Jets
With Zach Wilson alienating himself from his teammates over the past week, I gave White the start. The Jets remain in the playoff hunt and desperately need better quarterback play. 

DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

WEEK 12 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS

Updated: Nov. 23, 2022

WEEK 12 QUARTERBACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

Play the Perfect 10 for FREE for a chance to win $10,000

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

