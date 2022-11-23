With all 32 teams playing this week, fantasy teams should have the best remaining players in their starting lineups. The only top 12 quarterback with a question heading into Week 12 is Kyler Murray. Three other teams (Panthers, Rams, Jets) could have changes at the quarterback position on Sunday.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Murray remains questionable due to a multiple-week battle with a hamstring issue. He appears closer to returning this week, so I rated him as the starter for the Cardinals. His rushing stats may need to be lowered before Sunday if Murray doesn’t turn in multiple practices.

Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers named Darnold as their starting quarterback on Sunday against the Broncos. I don’t expect him to be much of an upgrade over the long haul, but he may offer a short-term spark.

Bryce Perkins, Los Angeles Rams

Any one of three players could start at quarterback for the Rams this week. Matthew Stafford left last week’s game with a concussion, while John Wolford is recovering from a neck issue. Perkins brings running ability, something the other two options don’t have in their skill sets.

Mike White, New York Jets

With Zach Wilson alienating himself from his teammates over the past week, I gave White the start. The Jets remain in the playoff hunt and desperately need better quarterback play.

DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

WEEK 12 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS

Updated: Nov. 23, 2022

WEEK 12 QUARTERBACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

• Week 12 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | K / DST

• Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 12

• NFL DFS Thanksgiving Day Picks

• Week 12 IDP Waiver Wire

• Fantasy Fallout: Another Bad Week for Running Backs

• Early Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

• NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs, Cowboys Make Claim for No. 1 Spot