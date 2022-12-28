Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 team defenses

1. Cowboys D/ST at Titans (TNF)

2. 49ers D/ST at Raiders

3. Chiefs D/ST vs. Broncos

4. Eagles D/ST vs. Saints

5. Ravens D/ST vs. Steelers

6. Jaguars D/ST at Texans

7. Giants D/ST vs. Colts

8. Jets D/ST at Seahawks

9. Chargers D/ST vs. Rams

10. Buccaneers D/ST vs. Panthers

Week 17 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS & TEAM DEFENSES

Week 17 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Eagles D/ST vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Eagles defense is one of the top units in fantasy football, and this week’s matchup against the Saints makes it an elite option. New Orleans has committed 24 giveaways, allowed 31 sacks and is averaging just 59 plays per game, so Philadelphia is in a good position this week.

Start ‘Em

Chiefs D/ST vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Chiefs D/ST had a respectable eight fantasy points last week, and I like it to produce an even better number in a plus matchup against the Broncos. Russell Wilson has looked awful most of the year, and Denver has scored the fewest points and allowed an NFL high 57 sacks.

More Starts

• Giants D/ST vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Jaguars D/ST at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Chargers D/ST vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

• 49ers D/ST at Raiders ($2,900)

• Falcons D/ST vs. Cardinals ($2,700)

Week 17 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Rams D/ST at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Rams defense went off last week, scoring 21 fantasy points in a blowout win over the Broncos. I wouldn’t chase the points, though, as a tougher matchup against Justin Herbert and the explosive Chargers offense awaits. Don’t rush to add (or start) the Rams in Week 17.

Sit ‘Em

Bengals D/ST vs. Bills (Mon. 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Bengals D/ST can be a useful option when the matchup is right, but the matchup couldn’t be more wrong against Josh Allen and the Bills. Defenses have averaged just 5.3 fantasy points when facing this offense, which ranks fourth in points scored and second in yards.

More Sits

Broncos D/ST at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Saints D/ST at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Vikings D/ST at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Dolphins D/ST at Patriots ($3,500)

Colts D/ST at Giants ($3,300)

Fabs Top 10 kickers

1. Harrison Butker vs. Broncos

2. Justin Tucker vs. Steelers

3. Tyler Bass at Bengals (MNF)

4. Brett Maher at Titans (TNF)

5. Cameron Dicker vs. Rams

6. Graham Gano vs. Colts

7. Robbie Gould at Raiders

8. Nick Folk vs. Dolphins

9. Jake Elliott vs. Saints

10. Riley Patterson at Texans

Week 17 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Harrison Butker vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Butker ranks tied for just 14th in fantasy points per game among kickers, but he’s still a strong option this week in a plus matchup against the Broncos. Their defense has allowed 37 field goals and has given up the second-most fantasy points to opposing kickers this season.

More Starts

• Cameron Dicker vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Nick Folk vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Robbie Gould at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Week 17 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Evan McPherson vs. Bills (Mon. 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): McPherson has been on the kicker’s version of the “struggle bus,” missing a field goal and an extra point last week. He’s also scored eight or fewer fantasy points in three straight games, and the Bills have surrendered just 6.3 fantasy points per game to kickers in 2022.

More Sits

• Daniel Carlson vs. 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Wil Lutz at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Brandon McManus at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business to help you win a fantasy championship!