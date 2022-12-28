Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.



Fabs Top 10 Wide Receivers

1. Justin Jefferson at Packers

2. Tyreek Hill at Patriots

3. Ja’Marr Chase vs. Bills (MNF)

4. Stefon Diggs at Bengals (MNF)

5. CeeDee Lamb at Titans (TNF)

6. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Bears

7. Davante Adams vs. 49ers

8. A.J. Brown vs. Saints

9. DK Metcalf vs. Jets

10. Keenan Allen vs. Rams



Week 17 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week



Chris Godwin vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Godwin has been held to fewer than 15 fantasy points in three of his last four games, but he has established a low double-digits floor as the top option in Tampa Bay's pass attack. He should succeed against the Panthers, who have surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points to slot receivers and the fifth-most points to wideouts.

Start ‘Em



Mike Williams vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Williams has been inconsistent this season, but he's still a viable No. 2 wideout, especially when the matchup is right. That is the case this week, as he'll face off against CB Jalen Ramsey and a Rams defense that's been generous to perimeter receivers. In fact, their defense has allowed the second most receptions and the third most points to the position.



Terry McLaurin vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McLaurin put up a touchdown and 17.7 fantasy points last week, and he’s now scored 13 or more points in three straight games. He’ll be a solid No. 2 fantasy wideout in fantasy championship week, as he’ll face a Browns defense that’s surrendered 12 touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing perimeter receivers this season.

Jerry Jeudy at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jeudy continues to produce for fantasy fans, scoring 17.7 points in a blowout loss to the Rams. He’s now scored 14-plus points in three straight games, during which time he’s been targeted a combined 27 targets. One of those games came against this week’s opponent, the Chiefs, where Jeudy beat them with three scores and 33.3 points. Consider Jeudy a No. 2 option.



Allen Lazard vs. Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Lazard isn't putting up huge totals in recent weeks, but he could see more opportunities if Christian Watson (hip) is out of action. The matchup is right, too, as the veteran faces a Vikings defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers. The position also has a 67.5% catch rate against Minnesota, which is the second-highest in the league.

More Starts

• DeVonta Smith vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Drake London vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox)



DFS Bargains

• Allen Lazard vs. Vikings ($5,400)

• Jakobi Meyers vs. Dolphins ($5,000)

• Isaiah Hodgins vs. Colts ($4,500)

Week 17 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week



Marquise Brown at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Brown has seen his numbers slide recently, scoring single digits in three straight games. That's partly due to the presence of DeAndre Hopkins, not to mention the Cardinals' porous quarterback situation. Next is a date with the Falcons, who have allowed no touchdowns and the fewest fantasy points to perimeter receivers since Week 13.

Sit ‘Em



Diontae Johnson at Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Johnson will be a viable flex option in many leagues, but I'd beware of this week's matchup in Baltimore. Their defense has been tougher against wideouts in recent weeks, allowing the fourth-fewest points to perimeter receivers in their last four games. So, while D.J. did beat the Ravens for 14.2 points in Week 14, he's still a risk-reward option this week.



Brandon Aiyuk at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Aiyuk has recently posted decent yet unimpressive numbers, scoring single digits in two of his last four contests. He's also seen fewer targets with Brock Purdy under center, and a matchup versus the Raiders makes him a gamble. Their defense has allowed just three touchdowns to perimeter receivers, not to mention the sixth-fewest points to the position.

Adam Thielen at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Listed as a sit 'em wideout last week, Thielen put up a 1.6-point stinker in a win over the Giants. I'd fade him this week, too, as the veteran faces a tough matchup in Green Bay. The Packers have allowed the sixth-fewest points to wideouts overall. Thielen was held to just 6.6 points against them earlier this season. I'd look for alternative options.



Brandin Cooks vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Cooks scored a touchdown and 13.4 fantasy points in his return to action, but he's had a low floor in a subpar season. He's failed to score double digits in five of his last 10 games, including a six-point stinker against this week's opponent, the Jaguars. With a league championship on the line, Cook is better left to fantasy benches this week.

More Sits

• Jakobi Meyers vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Zay Jones vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Darius Slayton vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)



DFS Fades

• DeAndre Hopkins at Falcons ($7,700)

• Christian Kirk at Texans ($6,000)

• Garrett Wilson at Seahawks ($5,500)

