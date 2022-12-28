Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.



Fabs Top 10 Running Backs

1. Christian McCaffrey at Raiders

2. Austin Ekeler vs. Rams

3. Saquon Barkley vs. Colts

4. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Dolphins

5. Dalvin Cook at Packers

6. James Conner at Falcons

7. Joe Mixon vs. Bills (MNF)

8. Josh Jacobs vs. 49ers

9. Travis Etienne at Texans

10. Nick Chubb at Commanders



Week 17 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week



Travis Etienne at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Etienne hasn't put up great totals recently, scoring 12.7 or fewer points in all but one of his last six games. On a positive note, he continues to see a clear majority of the Jaguars' backfield touches, and a matchup against the Texans is favorable. No team has allowed more fantasy points to running backs, so Etienne should produce a nice stat line this week.

Start ‘Em



Jerick McKinnon vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, CBS): McKinnon has been a serious touchdown machine, finding the end zone five times in his last three games. That includes a pair of scores against this week’s opponent, the Broncos. Their defense has been terrible against opposing running backs lately, allowing six touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points to the position over the last four weekends.



Cam Akers at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Akers has been on absolute fire, posting a combined six touchdowns and averaging 19 fantasy points in his last four games. He's also reclaimed the top spot on the Rams' depth chart, seeing over 45% of the touches in the last two weeks. He'll be a viable flex option against the Chargers, who have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs.

Tyler Allgeier vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Allgeier has been hot in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 38.3 fantasy points while seeing a touch share of over 35%. I like him as a No. 2 back or flex starter this week in a plus matchup against the Cardinals, who have been awful against backs lately. In fact, only the Colts have given up more fantasy points to the position over the last four weekends.



Brian Robinson vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Listed as a sit 'em back last week, Robinson scored a mere 5.8 fantasy points in a loss to the Niners. He should be far better this week, though, as Robinson will face a Browns defense that's been awful against backs. Their defense has allowed 18 total touchdowns and the third-most points to the position, so Robinson will be a worthwhile flex in championship week.

More Starts

• Miles Sanders vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• David Montgomery at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Zonovan Knight at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)



DFS Bargains

• Tyler Allgeier vs. Cardinals ($5,300)

• Brian Robinson vs. Browns ($5,200)

• Zonovan Knight at Seahawks ($5,100)

Week 17 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week



Najee Harris at Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Harris will be a tough runner to sit, but I would temper expectations in a difficult roadie against the Ravens. This unit has allowed just eight touchdowns to running backs this season, and the position has averaged the seventh-fewest points to the position overall. That will hurt Harris's ceiling, which has been pretty low this season, so don't expect big totals.

Sit ‘Em



Alvin Kamara at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Much like Harris, most managers have to keep Kamara in starting lineups. And while he was very good last week with 19 points, he had failed to score more than 12.4 points in his previous four. Kamara has also been held to single digits in four of his last eight contests. He'll be a risk-reward RB2 against the Eagles, especially in a potentially negative game script.



Devin Singletary at Bengals (Mon. 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): Singletary is coming off a huge 20.5-point performance in a win over the Bears, so he'll be a flex in some leagues. I'd beware the veteran, though, as he's been in a committee with James Cook and a matchup against the Bengals isn't favorable. Their defense has given up just two touchdowns and the sixth-fewest points to runners since Week 13.

Raheem Mostert at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Mostert left coal in our fantasy stockings last week, scoring just 4.9 points despite a good matchup against the Packers. He's back in a committee with Jeff Wilson Jr., who scored a touchdown last week, so Mostert's usage is a problem. This week's matchup in New England is bad, too, as their defense has allowed the second-fewest points to backs.



Rachaad White vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): White scored a touchdown and 15.3 fantasy points last week, but he was the clear second option in the backfield behind Leonard Fournette. In fact, his 17.7% touch share was his lowest in the last eight weeks. What’s more, his share has declined in three straight games. He’ll be no more than a risk-reward flex against the Panthers in a huge NFC South game.

More Sits

• D’Onta Foreman at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Latavius Murray at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Zack Moss at Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS)



DFS Fades

• Josh Jacobs vs. 49ers ($7,400)

• Nick Chubb at Commanders ($7,300)

• Alvin Kamara at Eagles ($6,900)

