Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 tight ends

1. Travis Kelce vs. Broncos

2. George Kittle at Raiders

3. T.J. Hockenson at Packers

4. Evan Engram at Texans

5. Dallas Goedert vs. Saints

6. Dalton Schultz at Titans (TNF)

7. Tyler Higbee at Chargers

8. Mark Andrews vs. Steelers

9. Darren Waller vs. 49ers

10. Pat Freiermuth at Ravens

Week 17 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Evan Engram at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Engram has been the hottest tight end in fantasy football in recent weeks, scoring 14-plus points in four straight games. During that time, he’s seen a combined 40 targets including four in the red zone. He should remain in fantasy lineups this week, too, as Engram faces a Texans defense that gave up 12.9 points to him in their first meeting of the season.

Start ‘Em

Tyler Higbee at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Higbee’s value is back on the rise since the Rams added Baker Mayfield, scoring a combined 43.1 fantasy points in his last two games. That includes a two-touchdown, 30.4-point game last week. With no reliable options at wide receiver, Higbee should continue to see looks vs. the Chargers in a battle for Los Angeles. He’ll be a top-10 option in most leagues.

Cole Kmet at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Kmet, listed as a sit ‘em last week, put up just 7.7 points in a loss to the Bills. He should bounce back this week, though, as the veteran faces a plus matchup in Detroit. The Lions defense has allowed the fifth most fantasy points to tight ends, and no team has allowed more touchdowns to the position. Kmet also beat them for 23.4 fantasy points back in Week 10.

Tyler Conklin at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Conklin hasn’t put up impressive totals in recent weeks, but he’s worth a roll of the dice for the desperate fantasy manager against the Seahawks. Their defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends, so it’s no surprise that Seattle has also surrendered 10-plus points to the position 11 times. Conklin is still on the waiver wire in many leagues.

More Starts

• Dalton Schultz at Titans (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• Greg Dulcich at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

• Evan Engram at Texans ($4,400)

• Greg Dulcich at Chiefs ($4,000)

• Noah Fant vs. Jets ($3,400)

Week 17 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Darren Waller vs. 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Waller will be tough to sit at what is a thin position, so fantasy managers should temper their expectations against the 49ers. Their defense has been tough on tight ends, allowing three touchdowns and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to the position this season. What’s more, just a trio of players at the position have beaten them for more than 10.9 points this season.

Sit ‘Em

Mark Andrews vs. Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Andrews’ streak of less-than-stellar stat lines continued last week, as he scored just 7.5 points despite a great matchup against the Falcons. He has now averaged barely over seven points since Week 7, during which time he was held to just 3.7 points by this week’s opponent, the Steelers. Andrews is difficult to sit, but he’s not the 2021 version.

David Njoku at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Njoku has produced two straight stinkers, scoring 5.8 points and 3.4 points on just five catches. He’s now failed to score more than six points in three of his last five games, and this week’s game in Washington makes him a fade. The Commanders have allowed just two tight ends to score more than 11.6 points, and all but three have been held to single digits.

Gerald Everett vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Everett has failed to score double digit points in all but one of is his last seven games, and he was held without a target this past week. I’d be wary of the veteran against the Rams, who have allowed just six touchdowns and barely over 10 fantasy points per game to enemy tight ends. Unless you’re desperate, Everett is likely better left to the sidelines.

More Sits

• Juwan Johnson at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Mike Gesicki at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

• Darren Waller vs. 49ers ($4,300)

• Gerald Everett vs. Rams ($4,200)

• David Njoku at Commanders ($4,100)

