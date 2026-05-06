Brandon Aubrey Leads Updated 2026 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
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The kicker position doesn’t get a lot of attention in the fantasy football world, but there were a few notable moves this offseason. Brandon Aubrey, fantasy’s top kicker, signed the richest kicker contract in NFL history and will stay with the Cowboys. Some of the names that will be with new teams include veterans such as Nick Folk (Falcons), Jason Sanders (Giants), Matt Gay (Raiders), Zane Gonzalez (Dolphins) and Cade York (Jets).
The draft saw just one kicker selected, Trey Smack, who landed with the Packers. He’s likely to be the favorite, ahead of Brandon McManus, to become the team’s new kicker in Week 1 (not to mention the basis for plenty of fantasy football team names).
With that being said, here are my updated, post-NFL draft 2026 fantasy football kicker rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!
2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
Pos
Team
1
Brandon Aubrey
K1
DAL
2
Ka'imi Fairbairn
K2
HOU
3
Jason Myers
K3
SEA
4
Cameron Dicker
K4
LAC
5
Cam Little
K5
JAC
6
Will Reichard
K6
MIN
7
Chase McLaughlin
K7
TB
8
Jake Bates
K8
DET
9
Eddy Pineiro
K9
SF
10
Tyler Loop
K10
BAL
11
Cairo Santos
K11
CHI
12
Andres Borregales
K12
NE
13
Harrison Mevis
K13
LAR
14
Harrison Butker
K14
KC
15
Chris Boswell
K15
PIT
16
Tyler Bass
K16
BUF
17
Charlie Smyth
K17
NO
18
Wil Lutz
K18
DEN
19
Evan McPherson
K19
CIN
20
Blake Grupe
K20
IND
21
Trey Smack
K21
GB
22
Nick Folk
K22
ATL
23
Jake Elliott
K23
PHI
24
Joey Slye
K24
TEN
25
Jake Moody
K25
WAS
26
Jason Sanders
K26
NYG
27
Ryan Fitzgerald
K27
CAR
28
Chad Ryland
K28
ARI
29
Matt Gay
K29
LV
30
Zane Gonzalez
K30
MIA
31
Andre Szmyt
K31
CLE
32
Cade York
K32
NYJ
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano