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Brandon Aubrey Leads Updated 2026 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

The position doesn’t get a lot of attention in the fantasy football world, but there were a few notable moves this offseason.
Michael Fabiano|
Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey will be the first player at his position taken in most fantasy football drafts.
Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey will be the first player at his position taken in most fantasy football drafts. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

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The kicker position doesn’t get a lot of attention in the fantasy football world, but there were a few notable moves this offseason. Brandon Aubrey, fantasy’s top kicker, signed the richest kicker contract in NFL history and will stay with the Cowboys. Some of the names that will be with new teams include veterans such as Nick Folk (Falcons), Jason Sanders (Giants), Matt Gay (Raiders), Zane Gonzalez (Dolphins) and Cade York (Jets). 

The draft saw just one kicker selected, Trey Smack, who landed with the Packers. He’s likely to be the favorite, ahead of Brandon McManus, to become the team’s new kicker in Week 1 (not to mention the basis for plenty of fantasy football team names). 

With that being said, here are my updated, post-NFL draft 2026 fantasy football kicker rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

Pos

Team

1

Brandon Aubrey

K1

DAL

2

Ka'imi Fairbairn

K2

HOU

3

Jason Myers

K3

SEA

4

Cameron Dicker

K4

LAC

5

Cam Little

K5

JAC

6

Will Reichard

K6

MIN

7

Chase McLaughlin

K7

TB

8

Jake Bates

K8

DET

9

Eddy Pineiro

K9

SF

10

Tyler Loop

K10

BAL

11

Cairo Santos

K11

CHI

12

Andres Borregales

K12

NE

13

Harrison Mevis

K13

LAR

14

Harrison Butker

K14

KC

15

Chris Boswell

K15

PIT

16

Tyler Bass

K16

BUF

17

Charlie Smyth

K17

NO

18

Wil Lutz

K18

DEN

19

Evan McPherson

K19

CIN

20

Blake Grupe

K20

IND

21

Trey Smack

K21

GB

22

Nick Folk

K22

ATL

23

Jake Elliott

K23

PHI

24

Joey Slye

K24

TEN

25

Jake Moody

K25

WAS

26

Jason Sanders

K26

NYG

27

Ryan Fitzgerald

K27

CAR

28

Chad Ryland

K28

ARI

29

Matt Gay

K29

LV

30

Zane Gonzalez

K30

MIA

31

Andre Szmyt

K31

CLE

32

Cade York

K32

NYJ

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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