Brandon Aubrey Leads Updated 2026 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

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The kicker position doesn’t get a lot of attention in the fantasy football world, but there were a few notable moves this offseason. Brandon Aubrey, fantasy’s top kicker, signed the richest kicker contract in NFL history and will stay with the Cowboys. Some of the names that will be with new teams include veterans such as Nick Folk (Falcons), Jason Sanders (Giants), Matt Gay (Raiders), Zane Gonzalez (Dolphins) and Cade York (Jets).

The draft saw just one kicker selected, Trey Smack, who landed with the Packers. He’s likely to be the favorite, ahead of Brandon McManus, to become the team’s new kicker in Week 1 (not to mention the basis for plenty of fantasy football team names).

With that being said, here are my updated, post-NFL draft 2026 fantasy football kicker rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

RK Player Pos Team 1 Brandon Aubrey K1 DAL 2 Ka'imi Fairbairn K2 HOU 3 Jason Myers K3 SEA 4 Cameron Dicker K4 LAC 5 Cam Little K5 JAC 6 Will Reichard K6 MIN 7 Chase McLaughlin K7 TB 8 Jake Bates K8 DET 9 Eddy Pineiro K9 SF 10 Tyler Loop K10 BAL 11 Cairo Santos K11 CHI 12 Andres Borregales K12 NE 13 Harrison Mevis K13 LAR 14 Harrison Butker K14 KC 15 Chris Boswell K15 PIT 16 Tyler Bass K16 BUF 17 Charlie Smyth K17 NO 18 Wil Lutz K18 DEN 19 Evan McPherson K19 CIN 20 Blake Grupe K20 IND 21 Trey Smack K21 GB 22 Nick Folk K22 ATL 23 Jake Elliott K23 PHI 24 Joey Slye K24 TEN 25 Jake Moody K25 WAS 26 Jason Sanders K26 NYG 27 Ryan Fitzgerald K27 CAR 28 Chad Ryland K28 ARI 29 Matt Gay K29 LV 30 Zane Gonzalez K30 MIA 31 Andre Szmyt K31 CLE 32 Cade York K32 NYJ

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