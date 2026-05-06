Houston Texans Top Updated 2026 Fantasy Defense Rankings
WR rankings | QB rankings | RB rankings
Defense and special teams units are usually one of the final starting positions taken in most fantasy football drafts, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be valuable. Last season, the Seattle DST was the most productive unit in fantasy leagues, scoring 179 points. The Texans, Jaguars, Broncos and Rams were also among the top five defenses based on points.
The 2026 offseason has already seen plenty of movement among defensive players through trades, free-agent moves and NFL draft additions, which will obviously increase or decrease the value of the overall units. The biggest moves include the Rams acquiring CB Trent McDuffie from the Chiefs, the Ravens signing Trey Hendrickson, the Panthers signing Jaelan Phillips and a slew of potentially impactful additions from the 2026 NFL draft.
With that being said, here are my updated, post-NFL draft 2026 fantasy football defense rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!
2026 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings
RK
Player
Pos
Team
1
Texans
DST1
HOU
2
Seahawks
DST2
SEA
3
Broncos
DST3
DEN
4
Rams
DST4
LAR
5
Eagles
DST5
PHI
6
Patriots
DST6
NE
7
Vikings
DST7
MIN
8
Steelers
DST8
PIT
9
Jaguars
DST9
JAC
10
Ravens
DST10
BAL
11
Bills
DST11
BUF
12
Lions
DST12
DET
13
Chargers
DST13
LAC
14
Chiefs
DST14
KC
15
Packers
DST15
GB
16
Browns
DST16
CLE
17
49ers
DST17
SF
18
Colts
DST18
IND
19
Falcons
DST19
ATL
20
Saints
DST20
NO
21
Panthers
DST21
CAR
22
Bears
DST22
CHI
23
Giants
DST23
NYG
24
Buccaneers
DST24
TB
25
Titans
DST25
TEN
26
Cowboys
DST26
DAL
27
Dolphins
DST27
MIA
28
Commanders
DST28
WAS
29
Jets
DST29
NYJ
30
Cardinals
DST30
ARI
31
Bengals
DST31
CIN
32
Raiders
DST32
LV
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano