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Houston Texans Top Updated 2026 Fantasy Defense Rankings

The 2026 offseason has already seen plenty of movement among defensive players through trades, free-agent moves and NFL draft additions.
Michael Fabiano|
The Houston Texans defense will be the first unit selected in most 2026 fantasy football drafts.
The Houston Texans defense will be the first unit selected in most 2026 fantasy football drafts. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

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Defense and special teams units are usually one of the final starting positions taken in most fantasy football drafts, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be valuable. Last season, the Seattle DST was the most productive unit in fantasy leagues, scoring 179 points. The Texans, Jaguars, Broncos and Rams were also among the top five defenses based on points.

The 2026 offseason has already seen plenty of movement among defensive players through trades, free-agent moves and NFL draft additions, which will obviously increase or decrease the value of the overall units. The biggest moves include the Rams acquiring CB Trent McDuffie from the Chiefs, the Ravens signing Trey Hendrickson, the Panthers signing Jaelan Phillips and a slew of potentially impactful additions from the 2026 NFL draft

With that being said, here are my updated, post-NFL draft 2026 fantasy football defense rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings

RK

Player

Pos

Team

1

Texans

DST1

HOU

2

Seahawks

DST2

SEA

3

Broncos

DST3

DEN

4

Rams

DST4

LAR

5

Eagles

DST5

PHI

6

Patriots

DST6

NE

7

Vikings

DST7

MIN

8

Steelers

DST8

PIT

9

Jaguars

DST9

JAC

10

Ravens

DST10

BAL

11

Bills

DST11

BUF

12

Lions

DST12

DET

13

Chargers

DST13

LAC

14

Chiefs

DST14

KC

15

Packers

DST15

GB

16

Browns

DST16

CLE

17

49ers

DST17

SF

18

Colts

DST18

IND

19

Falcons

DST19

ATL

20

Saints

DST20

NO

21

Panthers

DST21

CAR

22

Bears

DST22

CHI

23

Giants

DST23

NYG

24

Buccaneers

DST24

TB

25

Titans

DST25

TEN

26

Cowboys

DST26

DAL

27

Dolphins

DST27

MIA

28

Commanders

DST28

WAS

29

Jets

DST29

NYJ

30

Cardinals

DST30

ARI

31

Bengals

DST31

CIN

32

Raiders

DST32

LV

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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