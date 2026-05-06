Houston Texans Top Updated 2026 Fantasy Defense Rankings

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Defense and special teams units are usually one of the final starting positions taken in most fantasy football drafts, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be valuable. Last season, the Seattle DST was the most productive unit in fantasy leagues, scoring 179 points. The Texans, Jaguars, Broncos and Rams were also among the top five defenses based on points.

The 2026 offseason has already seen plenty of movement among defensive players through trades, free-agent moves and NFL draft additions, which will obviously increase or decrease the value of the overall units. The biggest moves include the Rams acquiring CB Trent McDuffie from the Chiefs, the Ravens signing Trey Hendrickson, the Panthers signing Jaelan Phillips and a slew of potentially impactful additions from the 2026 NFL draft.

With that being said, here are my updated, post-NFL draft 2026 fantasy football defense rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings

RK Player Pos Team 1 Texans DST1 HOU 2 Seahawks DST2 SEA 3 Broncos DST3 DEN 4 Rams DST4 LAR 5 Eagles DST5 PHI 6 Patriots DST6 NE 7 Vikings DST7 MIN 8 Steelers DST8 PIT 9 Jaguars DST9 JAC 10 Ravens DST10 BAL 11 Bills DST11 BUF 12 Lions DST12 DET 13 Chargers DST13 LAC 14 Chiefs DST14 KC 15 Packers DST15 GB 16 Browns DST16 CLE 17 49ers DST17 SF 18 Colts DST18 IND 19 Falcons DST19 ATL 20 Saints DST20 NO 21 Panthers DST21 CAR 22 Bears DST22 CHI 23 Giants DST23 NYG 24 Buccaneers DST24 TB 25 Titans DST25 TEN 26 Cowboys DST26 DAL 27 Dolphins DST27 MIA 28 Commanders DST28 WAS 29 Jets DST29 NYJ 30 Cardinals DST30 ARI 31 Bengals DST31 CIN 32 Raiders DST32 LV

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