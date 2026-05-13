Colston Loveland In The Top Three In 2026 Fantasy Tight End Dynasty Rankings

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With the start of the spring months also comes the start of dynasty league draft chatter. After all, the end of the yearly NFL draft means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts, and what a player’s value projects to be in 2026.

For those unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you.

The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings lies primarily in how they assess players' ages and long-term prospects. For example, Travis Kelce, who’ll be 37 this season, will be ranked ahead of players like Isaiah Likely and Kenyon Sadiq in traditional leagues. However, that duo has more value than Kelce in dynasty leagues because of their age difference.

With that said, here’s a look at my 2026 dynasty start-up league tight end rankings.

Note: Ages for veterans reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30.

2026 Fantasy Dynasty Tight End Rankings

Rk Player Team Age 1 Trey McBride ARI 26 2 Brock Bowers LV 23 3 Colston Loveland CHI 22 4 Tyler Warren IND 24 5 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE 22 6 Tucker Kraft GB 25 7 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL 25 8 Sam LaPorta DET 25 9 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ 21 10 George Kittle SF 32 11 Jake Ferguson DAL 27 12 Isaiah Likely NYG 26 13 Dalton Kincaid BUF 26 14 Mark Andrews BAL 31 15 Oronde Gadsden LAC 23 16 Travis Kelce KC 36 17 T.J. Hockenson MIN 29 18 Eli Stowers PHI 23 19 Gunnar Helm TEN 24 20 Brenton Strange JAC 25 21 Dallas Goedert PHI 31 22 Juwan Johnson NO 30 23 Terrance Ferguson LAR 23 24 Pat Freiermuth PIT 27 25 Hunter Henry NE 31 26 Dalton Schultz HOU 30 27 AJ Barner SEA 24 28 Chig Okonkwo WAS 27 29 Mason Taylor NYJ 22 30 Jake Tonges SF 27 31 Elijah Arroyo SEA 23 32 Max Klare LAR 22 33 Marlin Klein HOU 23 34 Oscar Delp NO 22 35 Cade Otton TB 27 36 Mike Gesicki CIN 30 37 Ja'Tavion Sanders CAR 23 38 Greg Dulcich MIA 27 39 Colby Parkinson LAR 27 40 Michael Mayer LV 25

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