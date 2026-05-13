Colston Loveland In The Top Three In 2026 Fantasy Tight End Dynasty Rankings
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With the start of the spring months also comes the start of dynasty league draft chatter. After all, the end of the yearly NFL draft means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts, and what a player’s value projects to be in 2026.
For those unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you.
The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings lies primarily in how they assess players' ages and long-term prospects. For example, Travis Kelce, who’ll be 37 this season, will be ranked ahead of players like Isaiah Likely and Kenyon Sadiq in traditional leagues. However, that duo has more value than Kelce in dynasty leagues because of their age difference.
With that said, here’s a look at my 2026 dynasty start-up league tight end rankings.
Note: Ages for veterans reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30.
2026 Fantasy Dynasty Tight End Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Age
1
Trey McBride
ARI
26
2
Brock Bowers
LV
23
3
Colston Loveland
CHI
22
4
Tyler Warren
IND
24
5
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
22
6
Tucker Kraft
GB
25
7
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
25
8
Sam LaPorta
DET
25
9
Kenyon Sadiq
NYJ
21
10
George Kittle
SF
32
11
Jake Ferguson
DAL
27
12
Isaiah Likely
NYG
26
13
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
26
14
Mark Andrews
BAL
31
15
Oronde Gadsden
LAC
23
16
Travis Kelce
KC
36
17
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
29
18
Eli Stowers
PHI
23
19
Gunnar Helm
TEN
24
20
Brenton Strange
JAC
25
21
Dallas Goedert
PHI
31
22
Juwan Johnson
NO
30
23
Terrance Ferguson
LAR
23
24
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
27
25
Hunter Henry
NE
31
26
Dalton Schultz
HOU
30
27
AJ Barner
SEA
24
28
Chig Okonkwo
WAS
27
29
Mason Taylor
NYJ
22
30
Jake Tonges
SF
27
31
Elijah Arroyo
SEA
23
32
Max Klare
LAR
22
33
Marlin Klein
HOU
23
34
Oscar Delp
NO
22
35
Cade Otton
TB
27
36
Mike Gesicki
CIN
30
37
Ja'Tavion Sanders
CAR
23
38
Greg Dulcich
MIA
27
39
Colby Parkinson
LAR
27
40
Michael Mayer
LV
25
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano