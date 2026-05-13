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Colston Loveland In The Top Three In 2026 Fantasy Tight End Dynasty Rankings

Two second-year tight ends are among the top 10, along with a rookie No. 1 pick.
Michael Fabiano|
Bears tight end Colston Loveland will be one of the most valuable players at his position in dynasty leagues.
Bears tight end Colston Loveland will be one of the most valuable players at his position in dynasty leagues. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

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With the start of the spring months also comes the start of dynasty league draft chatter. After all, the end of the yearly NFL draft means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts, and what a player’s value projects to be in 2026.

For those unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you. 

The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings lies primarily in how they assess players' ages and long-term prospects. For example, Travis Kelce, who’ll be 37 this season, will be ranked ahead of players like Isaiah Likely and Kenyon Sadiq in traditional leagues. However, that duo has more value than Kelce in dynasty leagues because of their age difference.

With that said, here’s a look at my 2026 dynasty start-up league tight end rankings.

Note: Ages for veterans reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30. 

2026 Fantasy Dynasty Tight End Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Age

1

Trey McBride

ARI

26

2

Brock Bowers

LV

23

3

Colston Loveland

CHI

22

4

Tyler Warren

IND

24

5

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

22

6

Tucker Kraft

GB

25

7

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

25

8

Sam LaPorta

DET

25

9

Kenyon Sadiq

NYJ

21

10

George Kittle

SF

32

11

Jake Ferguson

DAL

27

12

Isaiah Likely

NYG

26

13

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

26

14

Mark Andrews

BAL

31

15

Oronde Gadsden

LAC

23

16

Travis Kelce

KC

36

17

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

29

18

Eli Stowers

PHI

23

19

Gunnar Helm

TEN

24

20

Brenton Strange

JAC

25

21

Dallas Goedert

PHI

31

22

Juwan Johnson

NO

30

23

Terrance Ferguson

LAR

23

24

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

27

25

Hunter Henry

NE

31

26

Dalton Schultz

HOU

30

27

AJ Barner

SEA

24

28

Chig Okonkwo

WAS

27

29

Mason Taylor

NYJ

22

30

Jake Tonges

SF

27

31

Elijah Arroyo

SEA

23

32

Max Klare

LAR

22

33

Marlin Klein

HOU

23

34

Oscar Delp

NO

22

35

Cade Otton

TB

27

36

Mike Gesicki

CIN

30

37

Ja'Tavion Sanders

CAR

23

38

Greg Dulcich

MIA

27

39

Colby Parkinson

LAR

27

40

Michael Mayer

LV

25

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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