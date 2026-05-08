Five-Round Fantasy Football Mock Draft 4.0 for 2026

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The 2026 NFL offseason has been filled with coaching changes, blockbuster trades, big-time free-agent signings and rookie additions that will alter the future, good or bad, of the teams involved. All of these moves will also have a major impact on our fantasy football drafts, including my most recent one-man, five-round mock draft for the 2026 NFL season.

For example, the move that sent DJ Moore to Buffalo not only bumped him into the first five rounds, but it also made his former teammates, Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze, more valuable. On the flip side, players such as Tyler Allgeier and Courtland Sutton, who might have otherwise remained prominent in their respective offenses, are no longer in the top 60.

So, let’s take a deeper look into how a full-point PPR draft might look with my latest one-man mock, which includes notes on all the draft risers and fallers.

Round 1

Round/Pick Team Player 1.1 1 Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons 1.2 2 Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions 1.3 3 Puka Nacua, WR, Rams 1.4 4 Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals 1.5 5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks 1.6 6 Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers 1.7 7 Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts 1.8 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions 1.9 9 De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins 1.10 10 CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys 1.11 11 James Cook III, RB, Bills 1.12 12 Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

Notes: Robinson remains my top pick, and Gibbs has moved ahead of Nacua after the Lions traded David Montgomery to Houston. Nacua is the first wideout off the board, at No. 3, followed by Chase and Smith-Njigba. McCaffrey earned his way into the top six, though I do have concerns about his durability at age 30 and after his 413 touches last season.

The rest of the first round is mostly chalk compared to my previous mock draft, but I have put Achane behind Taylor among running backs. The Dolphins' offense looks like a potential mess, and I wonder if running quarterback Malik Willis might not hurt Achane’s touchdown ceiling. The Vikings added Jauan Jennings as a free agent, but I still like Jefferson at No. 12.

Round 2

Round/Pick Team Player 2.13 12 Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders 2.14 11 Drake London, WR, Falcons 2.15 10 Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals 2.16 9 Chase Brown, RB, Bengals 2.17 8 Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs 2.18 7 Nico Collins, WR, Texans 2.19 6 Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers 2.20 5 Kenneth Walker III, RB, Chiefs 2.21 4 Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles 2.22 3 Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals 2.23 2 Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens 2.24 1 Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders

Notes: Jeanty leads off the round, and Love, the top rookie in fantasy football, comes off the board two spots later. He’ll be the RB1 for Team 10. The Chiefs didn’t add a wide receiver of substance after losing Hollywood Brown, which has Rice’s stock on the rise. Hampton will be a breakout candidate, and Walker moves up after signing with the Chiefs as a free agent

Barkley and Henry, two of the older running backs with high-end fantasy appeal, are in the back end of the round. Two of the final three selections are two tight ends, McBride and Bowers, who are clearly the lone players at their position who’ll be worth top-24 overall selections.

Round 3

Round/Pick Team Player 3.25 1 Josh Allen, QB, Bills 3.26 2 Malik Nabers, WR, Giants 3.27 3 Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals 3.28 4 Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers 3.29 5 Chris Olave, WR, Saints 3.30 6 George Pickens, WR, Cowboys 3.31 7 Kyren Williams, RB, Rams 3.32 8 Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys 3.33 9 Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers 3.34 10 Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Saints 3.35 11 Breece Hall, RB, Jets 3.36 12 Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers

Notes: The round begins with the first quarterback, Allen. While there are a few wideouts, this round features mostly running backs. The rest of the round is a mix of running backs and wide receivers, including Nabers, Brown and Jacobs. Nabers had first-round talent, but he fell to Round 3 coming off a serious knee injury. Also, it should be noted that I have Brown ranked as a New England Patriot, not an Eagle (he’s expected to be traded post-June 1).

Etienne is the biggest name in the round among the players who changed teams, as he’ll be the new lead back in New Orleans. The Saints have yet to announce what will happen with veteran Alvin Kamara, but I have Etienne ranked as if Kamara will be released. The round also includes two potential breakout candidates at wide receiver, Egbuka and McMillan.

Round 4

Round/Pick Team Player 4.37 12 Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers 4.38 11 Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles 4.39 10 Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets 4.40 9 Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals 4.41 8 Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns 4.42 7 Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens 4.43 6 Davante Adams, WR, Rams 4.44 5 Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks 4.45 4 Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens 4.46 3 Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants 4.47 2 Colston Loveland, TE, Bears 4.48 1 Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders

Notes: One of the more notable free-agent losers is Irving, who is the first player off the board in Round 4. That’s due to the addition of Tampa Bay's pass-catching back Kenneth Gainwell. Close to 39 percent of Irving’s career fantasy points (PPR) have come as a receiver out of the backfield, and that could (and likely will) decline with Gainwell on the roster. I have three other backs, Judkins, Price (the second rookie) and Skattebo, also coming off the board.

At wide receiver, I have Smith ranked as if he’ll be the No. 1 wide receiver in Philadelphia with the trade of Brown. Wilson dropped a round compared to my previous mock draft after the Jets drafted Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr. McLaurin moves up after the Commanders didn’t retain Deebo Samuel Sr. and are still short on proven, reliable pass catchers.

Loveland is the third tight end picked in the first five rounds, as I expect him to bust out big time in 2026. He won’t make it out of the top-60 selections in most traditional redrafts.

Round 5

Round/Pick Team Player 5.49 1 Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers 5.50 2 Luther Burden III, WR, Bears 5.51 3 TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots 5.52 4 Carnell Tate, WR, Titans 5.53 5 Drake Maye, QB, Patriots 5.54 6 Jaylen Waddle, WR, Broncos 5.55 7 Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers 5.56 8 Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles 5.57 9 Jameson Williams, WR, Lions 5.58 10 Christian Watson, WR, Packers 5.59 11 DJ Moore, WR, Bills 5.60 12 Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

Notes: The final stanza begins with McConkey, who was a disappointment last season but has seen his stock rise a bit with Keenan Allen no longer on the roster. Burden has big-time upside in the Bears' offense after the team traded Moore, who also finds himself in this round. The third rookie, Tate, also comes off the board here as the new No. 1 wide receiver in Tennessee.

The round also includes three quarterbacks: Maye, Hurts and Burrow. They round out the top five players at the position in fantasy leagues. Waddle, who was traded to the Broncos, is also off the board in the round. Watson has increased value and moves into the fifth round, as the Packers lost Romeo Doubs to the Patriots and traded Dontayvion Wicks to the Eagles.

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