One-Man, Five-Round Fantasy Football Superflex Mock Draft for 2026

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The 2026 NFL offseason has been filled with blockbuster trades, big-time free-agent signings, coaching changes, and rookie additions that will alter the future, good or bad, of all the teams involved. These moves will also have a major impact on our fantasy football drafts.

Last week, I released my most recent one-man, full-point PPR mock draft for traditional fantasy leagues that start one quarterback. While these leagues remain the norm in most cases, the rise of Superflex leagues can’t be ignored. These formats allow fantasy football managers to start not one, but two quarterbacks via a flex position that allows the choice of a quarterback, a running back, a wide receiver or a tight end (thus, the title of “super” flex).

Obviously, starting a second quarterback is the most desirable outcome, as the position typically has the best chance to score the most points each week. As a result, you will see a massive influx of signal-callers in the first five rounds. For example, a player like Kyler Murray, who won’t be anywhere near the top 60 in a traditional draft, went very high in this Superlex mock.

So, let’s take a deeper look into how a full-point PPR Superflex draft might look with my latest one-man mock, which includes notes on all of the draft risers and fallers.

Round 1

Round/Pick Team Player 1.1 1 Josh Allen, QB, Bills 1.2 2 Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens 1.3 3 Drake Maye, QB, Patriots 1.4 4 Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles 1.5 5 Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals 1.6 6 Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons 1.7 7 Caleb Williams, QB, Bears 1.8 8 Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions 1.9 9 Puka Nacua, WR, Rams 1.1 10 Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders 1.11 11 Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals 1.12 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

Notes: Allen is the easy first pick, and he’s followed by four more quarterbacks: Jackson, Maye, Hurts and Burrow. Seven signal-callers come off the board in the first 12 selections. In my one-man mock draft for traditional leagues, Allen was also the first quarterback picked, but that was in the third round at No. 25. The lone players who aren’t quarterbacks picked in the round are Robinson, Gibbs, Nacua, Chase and JSN.

Round 2

Round/Pick Team Player 2.13 12 Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs 2.14 11 Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants 2.15 10 Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys 2.16 9 Bo Nix, QB, Broncos 2.17 8 Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers 2.18 7 Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts 2.19 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions 2.2 5 Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers 2.21 4 De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins 2.22 3 CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys 2.23 2 James Cook, RB, Bills 2.24 1 Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

Notes: This round is more of the same, as the first four picks (Mahomes, Dart, Prescott, Nix) are quarterbacks. Two others, Herbert and Lawrence, also came off the board. I’m not telling you need to go back-to-back quarterbacks (three teams in this mock did), but it does make a lot of sense to have two after the first three rounds to lock in that SuperFlex spot.

With the increase in value of quarterbacks, high-end fantasy players at the running back and wide receiver spots such as McCaffrey, Taylor, St. Brown, Achane and Cook all fell to Round 2.

Round 3

Round/Pick Team Player 3.25 1 Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings 3.26 2 Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams 3.27 3 CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys 3.28 4 Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders 3.29 5 Drake London, WR, Falcons 3.3 6 Kyler Murray, QB, Vikings 3.31 7 Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals 3.32 8 Jared Goff, QB, Lions 3.33 9 Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs 3.34 10 Chase Brown, RB, Bengals 3.35 11 Nico Collins, WR, Texans 3.36 12 Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers

Notes: This round starts to see a switch to running backs and wide receivers. Just four quarterbacks, Stafford, Purdy, Murray and Goff, were selected in the round. The other players, who will be first- or second-rounders in traditional formats are Jefferson, Jeanty, London, Love (the first rookie), Rice, Brown, Collins and Hampton.

Round 4

Round/Pick Team Player 4.37 12 Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers 4.38 11 Tyler Shough, QB, Saints 4.39 10 Malik Nabers, WR, Giants 4.4 9 Kenneth Walker III, RB, Chiefs 4.41 8 Jordan Love, QB, Packers 4.42 7 Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals 4.43 6 Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles 4.44 5 Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens 4.45 4 Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders 4.46 3 A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles 4.47 2 Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers 4.48 1 Chris Olave, WR, Saints

Notes: Going into this round, five of the 12 teams already have two quarterbacks. All but one of those teams took a quarterback, including Mayfield, Shough and Jordan Love. Some fantasy fans might think the fourth round is too high to take Shough, but you’ll have to take shots on the top breakout or sleeper candidates at the position in this round. We also saw the first tight ends picked, McBride and Bowers, in the fourth round. They’re going to be the lone players at their position who will come off the board in the top 60 in most Superflex leagues.

Round 5

Round/Pick Team Player 5.49 1 George Pickens, WR, Cowboys 5.5 2 Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers 5.51 3 Kyren Williams, RB, Rams 5.52 4 Malik Willis, QB, Dolphins 5.53 5 Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers 5.54 6 Daniel Jones, QB, Colts 5.55 7 Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles 5.56 8 Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets 5.57 9 Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys 5.58 10 Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Saints 5.59 11 Breece Hall, RB, Jets 5.6 12 Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

Notes: Running backs and wide receivers dominated this round, as all but four of the 12 teams already drafted two quarterbacks in the first four rounds. Two of those teams filled that second quarterback spot, as both Willis and Jones came off the board. So, just two teams (7, 9) have fewer than two quarterback going into Round 6. The position most filled was wide receiver, as Pickens, Egbuka, McMillan, Smith, Wilson and Higgins were all selected.

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