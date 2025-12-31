Defense & Kicker Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 18
Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football leagues. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily.
Fab’s Five Top 10 Fantasy Defense Rankings For Week 18
- Bills defense vs. Jets
- Broncos defense vs. Chargers
- Patriots defense vs. Dolphins
- Eagles defense vs. Commanders
- Jaguars defense vs. Titans
- Rams defense vs. Cardinals
- Texans defense vs Colts
- Vikings defense vs. Packers
- Chiefs defense at Raiders
- Buccaneers defense vs. Panthers (Sat.)
Complete Week 18 defense rankings
Week 18 Start ‘Em Defenses
Start of the Week
Bills defense vs. Jets (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Bills are the current No. 7 seed in the AFC postseason, but they could move up as high as No. 5 with a win over the Jets and losses from the Texans and Chargers. As a result, their defense should be fired up to beat up on Brady Cook and the Jets' pathetic offense. Over the last four weeks, the Men in Green have allowed a league-high 19 sacks and committed eight giveaways.
Start ‘Em
Jaguars defense vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Jaguars are playing for the AFC South title, and they have an outside shot to become the No. 1 seed in the conference. As a result, their defense should be geared up to face Cam Ward and the Titans. While the rookie has played better of late, their offense has still allowed the sixth-most sacks and committed 17 giveaways this season. Look for the Jags defense to roar this week.
Patriots defense vs. Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Patriots are playing for the No. 1 postseason seed in the AFC, and a home game against rookie Quinn Ewers and the Dolphins makes their defense a solid option. Miami’s offense is tied for the fifth-most giveaways and has allowed 34 sacks of its quarterbacks, so Ewers is unlikely to play a clean game against them. As a result, New England’s defense is a must-start option.
More Starts
- Vikings defense vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Eagles defense vs. Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Rams defense vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 18 Sit ‘Em Defenses
Sit of the Week
Seahawks defense at 49ers (Sat. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Seahawks have one of the top defenses in fantasy football, but facing the red-hot Brock Purdy and the 49ers isn’t favorable. Their offense has averaged 37 points and 374 yards per game over the last four weeks, and their line has allowed just four sacks in that span (tied for the fewest in the NFL). As a result, it’s tough to see Seattle making much of a defensive impact.
Sit ‘Em
Lions defense at Bears (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Lions defense is once again decimated by injuries, and facing NFC North champions Caleb Williams and the Bears isn’t favorable. Chicago is the current No. 2 seed in the postseason, while Detroit is out and just playing out the stretch. If the Bears win, they lock in that seed. Chicago has also been a formidable opponent for fantasy defenses, so these Lions should sit down.
Chargers defense at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Chargers' defense will likely have a tough time in Denver against Bo Nix and the Broncos, at least from a fantasy standpoint. No team in the league has allowed fewer sacks of its quarterbacks, and its offense has averaged nearly 30 points per game at home. Coach John Harbaugh said he will rest some starters as well, making the Bolts a defense to avoid at all costs.
More Sits
- 49ers defense vs. Seahawks (Sat. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Colts defense at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Cardinals defense at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Fab’s Five Top 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings For Week 18
- Brandon Aubrey at Giants
- Ka’im Fairbairn vs. Colts
- Jason Myers at 49ers (Sat.)
- Harrison Mevis vs. Cardinals
- Cairo Santos vs. Lions
- Cam Little vs. Titans
- Chase McLaughlin vs. Panthers
- Tyler Loop at Steelers
- Will Reichard vs.Packers
- Eddy Piniero vs. Seahawks (Sat.)
Complete Week 18 kicker rankings
Week 18 Start ‘Em Kickers
Start of the Week
Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Fairbairn has been one of the top kickers in fantasy football, scoring 10 or more points in three straight games. He should post another solid total this week against the Colts, who have allowed more fantasy points to kickers in the last eight weeks than any team in the league. What’s more, their defense has given up double digits to kickers five different times since Week 12.
Start ‘Em
Cairo Santos vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Santos’ numbers have been somewhat “mid” lately, as he’s scored more than eight fantasy points just once in his last six games. Still, this week’s matchup against the Lions makes him a viable streamer. Their defense has given up the third-most fantasy points to opposing kickers in the last eight weeks, and five booters have beaten them for double-digit points since Week 11.
Harrison Mevis vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Mevis has scored double digits in two of his last three games, and he should continue to find success in what could be a barnburner against the Cardinals. Over the past eight weeks, only the Colts have given up more fantasy points to opposing kickers. As long as the Rams use their starters this week, Mevis should be considered a viable option in fantasy championship week.
More Starts
- Cam Little vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Charlie Smyth at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Michael Badgley vs. Jets (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 18 Sit ‘Em Kickers
Sit of the Week
Jake Bates at Bears (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Bates has seen his numbers sink in the last two weeks, as he’s scored a combined 11 fantasy points in that time. He’s been held to six or fewer points in three of his last five games overall, and a road matchup against the Bears makes him a fade this week. Even if the weather isn’t an issue, Chicago has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to kickers since Week 10.
Sit ‘Em
Evan McPherson vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): McPherson has scored 19 combined fantasy points in his last two games, but this week’s matchup against the Browns makes him a risk. Their defense hasn’t allowed an opposing kicker to score more than eight fantasy points against them since Week 11, and it held McPherson to just five points in their first meeting of the season. As a result, I’d be wary of the veteran this week.
Andy Borregales vs. Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): I whiffed on Borregales last week, as he failed to produce a good stat line despite a great matchup against the Jets. Next up is a game against the Dolphins, who have allowed just six field goals and an average of five fantasy points per game to kickers since Week 10. Over the course of the year, the Miami defense has surrendered single digits to all but three kickers.
More Sits
- Cameron Dicker at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Riley Patterson at Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Chad Ryland at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)