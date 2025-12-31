Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 18
Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football leagues. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily.
Fab’s Five Top 10 Fantasy Running Back Rankings For Week 18
- Christian McCaffrey vs. Seahawks (Sat.)
- Bijan Robinson vs. Saints
- James Cook vs. Jets
- Jahmyr Gibbs at Bears
- De’Von Achane at Patriots
- Jonathan Taylor at Texans
- Saquon Barkley vs. Commanders
- Chase Brown vs. Browns
- Travis Etienne Jr. vs. Titans
- Derrick Henry at Steelers
Week 18 Start ‘Em Running Backs
Start of the Week
Jaylen Warren vs. Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Warren and Kenneth Gainwell were both a disaster last week, but I’m sticking with them against the Ravens. The winner of this contest wins the AFC North, and Baltimore’s defense has been bad against running backs. In fact, the position has beaten them for 12-plus points 15 times, and that list includes Warren’s 15.2 points and Gainwell’s 16.2 points against them in Week 14.
Start ‘Em
Bucky Irving vs. Panthers (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): Irving has failed to score more than 8.3 fantasy points in his last three games, but he also just missed scoring a touchdown (tackled at the 1-yard line) in a Week 16 matchup against this week’s foe, the Panthers. That would have given him 13.1 points. Irving is a flex option against Carolina, as their defense has allowed the fifth-most points to backs since Week 10.
Aaron Jones Sr. vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jones Sr. has posted good totals in recent weeks, scoring a combined 26.6 fantasy points in his last two games. He also gets a revenge game next against the Packers, who have allowed the eighth-most points to runners since Week 10. Green Bay also has nothing to play for and will rest its starters for the playoffs, so Jones Sr. will have an even easier matchup this week.
Malik Davis at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Javonte Williams is dealing with a shoulder injury, so he could either be limited or out in a meaningless NFC East game against the Giants. That scenario opens the door for Davis, who looked great against Washington a week ago. New York has also been vulnerable to running backs, allowing 10-plus points to the position 15 times, including five who have posted at least 25 points against them.
Dylan Sampson at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Sampson led the Browns' backfield in touches in the first game without Quinshon Judkins, putting him on the flex-starter radar against the Bengals. Their defense has been generous to running backs, allowing the 10th-most points per game since Week 10. I wouldn’t expect Sampson to post a huge stat line, but he should be good for 10-plus points in this AFC North competition.
More Starts
- Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Breece Hall at Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- D’Andre Swift vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 18 Sit ‘Em Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Kenneth Walker III at 49ers (Sat. 8 p.m. ET, Fox): Walker III rushed for just 51 yards and scored a mere 7.7 fantasy points last week against the Panthers. He has now scored single digits nine times in 16 games, and he’s averaged 9.2 fantasy points per game against all teams that aren’t the Rams. Walker III, who scored just 5.4 points against the Niners earlier in the season, is tough to trust in championship week.
Sit ‘Em
Rico Dowdle at Buccaneers (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): Dowdle has seen his totals fall over the last month, as he’s failed to score more than 12.4 fantasy points in his past five games. What’s more, he’s scored single digits in three of his past four contests. Next up is a huge matchup against the Buccaneers in a game that will determine the NFC South champion. Their defense held Dowdle to just 8.3 points in Week 16, and only superstar Bijan Robinson has had a huge game against the Bucs since Week 14.
Tony Pollard at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pollard has been quite productive in recent weeks, as he’s scored double digits in four straight games. However, this week’s game against the Jaguars, who have a lot to play for in terms of the AFC South and playoff seeding, is not favorable. Their defense has allowed the fourth-fewest points to running backs in the last eight weeks, and it held Pollard to just 5.3 points back in Week 13.
Woody Marks vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Marks returned to action last week and led the Texans' backfield with 20 touches, but he still posted just 8.5 fantasy points in a win over the Chargers. He has now failed to score double-digit points in four of his last six games, including a Week 13 matchup against this week’s opponent, the Colts, where he was held to 7.7 points. Unless you’re desperate for a flex, Marks should be benched.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt at Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Croskey-Merritt saw a bigger role in the Washington offense last week, rushing 11 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Cowboys. The rookie has now scored 15-plus points in two of his last three games, but I wouldn’t chase the points against the Eagles. They’re still playing for postseason seeding, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. could be back as well.
More Sits
- Josh Jacobs at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- David Montgomery at Bears (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Michael Carter at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)