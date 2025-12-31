Tight End Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em For Fantasy Football Week 18
Fab’s Five Top 10 Fantasy Tight End Rankings For Week 18
- Trey McBride at Rams
- Kyle Pitts Sr. vs. Saints
- Hunter Henry vs. Dolphins
- Harold Fannin Jr. at Bengals
- Juwan Johnson at Falcons
- Jake Tonges vs. Seahawks (Sat.)
- Dallas Goedert vs. Commanders
- Colston Loveland vs. Lions
- Michael Mayer vs. Chiefs
- AJ Barner at 49ers
Week 18 Start ‘Em Tight Ends
Start of the Week
Hunter Henry vs. Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Henry, listed as a start ’em last week, put up 13.9 fantasy points in a win over the Jets. He has now scored 11-plus points in two straight games and four of his last five overall, and this week’s game against the Dolphins makes him a nice option once again. Their defense has given up the fifth-most points to tight ends since Week 10, so look for Henry to post another solid stat line.
Start ‘Em
Dallas Goedert vs. Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Goedert has scored at least one touchdown in three straight games, during which time he’s recorded a combined 47 points. That includes a 12.3-point performance against this weekend’s opponent, the Commanders. Their defense has allowed five touchdowns and the seventh-most points to tight ends in the last eight weeks, so Goedert should post top-10 totals this week.
Juwan Johnson at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Johnson has been on a nice heater in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 30.4 fantasy points. He’s become one of the top options in the Saints' pass attack for Tyler Shough, who has played at a high level over the last month. Johnson also faces a Falcons defense that has allowed four tight ends to score double digits since Week 12, including Johnson (10.6 points) in Week 12.
AJ Barner at 49ers (Sat. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN): Barner has posted a combined 28.3 points in his last two games, and he’s seen at least six targets in two of his past three contests overall. I’d stream him where needed in a massive Saturday night matchup against the 49ers, who have allowed 10-plus fantasy points to tight ends 12 times this season. Barner is still a free agent in a lot of leagues, so add and start him for Week 18.
More Starts
- Jake Tonges vs. Seahawks (Sat. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Colston Loveland vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Colby Parkinson vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 18 Sit ‘Em Tight Ends
Sit of the Week
Travis Kelce at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Could this be Kelce’s last NFL game? If it is, it might be a bit of a stinker in the stat sheets. The veteran has been held to single digits in three of his last four games (including two games with fewer than two points), and his catching passes from backup quarterback Chris Oladokun makes Kelce even less attractive. The Raiders have also allowed the fourth-fewest points to tight ends.
Sit ‘Em
Mark Andrews at Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Andrews has seen his stock sink in the last month-plus, scoring fewer than seven points five times in his past six games. He also hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 10, and the veteran was held to just 1.9 fantasy points in his previous meeting with this week’s opponent, the Steelers. Andrews would have more value if Lamar Jackson returns, but he’ll be a risk regardless.
Darren Waller at Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Waller was considered a very startable option earlier in the season, but his numbers have sunk like the Titanic ever since. Aside from a 25.6-point performance in Week 15, he has been held to single digits in every other game since Week 6. Waller also ran just 10 routes and lost targets to Greg Dulcich last week, making Waller a gamble against the Patriots this weekend.
Pat Freiermuth vs. Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Freiermuth has been held to single digits in five straight games and seven of his last eight overall, so he’s been anything but productive for fantasy fans. Even in the absence of DK Metcalf, the veteran posted just three catches and a modest 9.3 fantasy points last week. It’s hard to trust any of the pass catchers in the Steelers offense, so I’m fading Freiermuth in this contest.
More Sits
- Cade Otton vs. Panthers (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Chig Okonkwo at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Evan Engram vs. Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)