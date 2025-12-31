Quarterback Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 18
Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football leagues. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily.
Fab’s Five Top 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings For Week 18
- Josh Allen vs. Jets
- Drake Maye vs. Dolphins
- Trevor Lawrence vs. Titans
- Joe Burrow vs. Browns
- Jalen Hurts vs. Commanders
- Matthew Stafford vs. Cardinals
- Dak Prescott at Giants
- Caleb Williams vs. Lions
- Jaxson Dart vs. Cowboys
- Lamar Jackson at Steelers
Complete Week 18 quarterback rankings
Week 18 Start ‘Em Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Trevor Lawrence vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Lawrence has been on fire over the last five weeks, scoring 19-plus points in every game while averaging a league-high 27.9 points. The Jaguars are playing for the AFC South title, and they can also earn the No. 1 seed in the conference with a win and losses by the Broncos and Patriots. What’s more, the Titans have allowed the third-most points to quarterbacks since Week 10.
Start ‘Em
Matthew Stafford vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Stafford’s value this week could depend on what happens Saturday between the Seahawks and 49ers. If the Niners win, they clinch the NFC West and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. That could also mean Stafford is rested, since the Rams couldn’t move out of the No. 6 seed. If the 49ers lose, the Rams could move up to the five seed and play the NFC South division winner. In that case, Stafford would be a strong option against a vulnerable Cardinals pass defense.
Jaxson Dart vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Dart, listed as a start ’em last week, rushed for two touchdowns and scored 25.1 fantasy points against the Raiders. He has now scored 19-plus points eight times as a rookie, and this week’s matchup against the Cowboys is very favorable. Since Week 10, only the Buccaneers have allowed more points to opposing quarterbacks than Dallas. Expect Dart to hit the mark this week.
Caleb Williams vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams has been solid in the stat sheets in the last three weeks, scoring 19 or more points in every game. The Bears can clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win over the Lions, whose defense has given up the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in the last eight weeks. This all makes Williams an attractive fantasy starter in what is a meaningful NFC North contest.
Tyler Shough at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Shough has been on fire in the last five games, scoring 17-plus fantasy points in each game, including two with more than 21 points. While a game against the Falcons is meaningless in terms of the postseason, the Saints will want to finish on a high note after winning each of their last four games. Atlanta has also allowed the seventh-most points to quarterbacks since Week 10.
More Starts
- Bryce Young at Buccaneers (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Dak Prescott at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Jacoby Brissett at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 18 Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Jared Goff at Bears (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Goff, listed as a sit ’em last week, posted a meager 2.1 fantasy points in a loss to the Vikings. Next up is a game in a cold and windy Soldier Field against a Bears team that’s playing for the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Goff has had little statistical success in Chicago in his career, averaging a mere 12.2 fantasy points in five starts. Clearly, he’s a player to avoid in fantasy leagues.
Sit ‘Em
Baker Mayfield vs. Panthers (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): Mayfield has been tough to trust lately, scoring fewer than 15 fantasy points in four of his last six games. That includes a Week 16 game against this week’s opponent, the Panthers, who held him to just 12.7 points earlier this season. The Bucs must win this game, so it’s meaningful, but Carolina has allowed just 12.1 points per game to quarterbacks since Week 10.
Malik Willis at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Willis went off last week, scoring 31.5 points in a loss to the Ravens. I wouldn’t chase the points, though, as the Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFL postseason and will likely rest a lot of starters. When you couple that with a matchup against the Vikings, whose defense has allowed a ridiculous 6.6 fantasy points per game since Week 10, Willis is an easy player to sit down.
Kirk Cousins vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Cousins has scored 17-plus points in two of his last three games, but he’s still a sit in traditional one-quarterback leagues against the Saints. Their defense has been solid against field generals, allowing an average of just 9.7 points per game to the position over the last eight weeks. So, unless you’re in a Superflex league, I’d keep Cousins on the sidelines in this NFC South battle.
Cam Ward at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Ward has played much better in recent weeks, scoring 17-plus fantasy points in each of his last two games. Still, it’s tough to trust him in one-quarterback leagues against the Jaguars. The AFC South foe is playing for the division title and a potential top seed in the conference, and enemy quarterbacks have averaged just 12.3 points per game against Jacksonville since Week 10.
More Sits
- C.J. Stroud vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Geno Smith vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
- Aaron Rodgers vs. Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)