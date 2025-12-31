Wide Receiver Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em For Fantasy Football Week 18
Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football leagues. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily.
Fab’s Five Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings For Week 18
- Puka Nacua vs. Cardinals
- Ja’Marr Chase vs. Browns
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba at 49ers (Sat.)
- CeeDee Lamb at Giants
- Amon-Ra St. Brown at Bears
- Chris Olave at Falcons
- A.J. Brown vs. Commanders
- George Pickens at Giants
- Nico Collins vs. Colts
- Michael Wilson at Rams
Complete Week 18 wide receiver rankings
Week 18 Start ‘Em Wide Receivers
Start of the Week
Michael Wilson at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Wilson continues to post strong fantasy totals, scoring 16-plus points in five of his last seven games, including three games with more than 21 points. That includes a huge, 37.2-point performance against this week’s opponent, the Rams, in Week 14. Their defense has surrendered the third-most points to opposing perimeter receivers since Week 10, so Wilson is a tremendous option.
Start ‘Em
Wan’Dale Robinson vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Listed as a start ’em last week, Robinson went off for 11 catches and 22.3 fantasy points in a win over the Raiders. I’d keep him in lineups this week, too, as he faces another favorable matchup against the Cowboys. Their defense has allowed the second-most points to wideouts since Week 10, and Robinson beat them for 142 yards and 28.3 points back in Week 2.
Stefon Diggs vs. Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Diggs, listed as a start ’em last week, beat the Jets for 22.1 fantasy points. He has now scored a combined 44.9 points in the past two weeks, and an upcoming matchup against Miami makes him a nice starting option once again. Their defense has been vulnerable to opposing wideouts lately, allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to the position since Week 10.
Luther Burden III vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Burden III returned to action with a bang last Sunday night, scoring 27.8 fantasy points in a loss to the 49ers. He has now scored double digits in each of his past three games, and he’s seen at least four targets in four straight contests. I’d start him against the Lions, who have surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts in the last eight weeks.
Jakobi Meyers vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Meyers has posted a couple of stinkers in a row, as Parker Washington has suddenly become the top option in the Jaguars' pass attack. Still, I’m keeping the veteran in fantasy lineups against the Titans. Their defense has surrendered the seventh-most fantasy points per game to wideouts since Week 10, and Meyers beat them for 90 yards and 21.3 fantasy points back in Week 13.
More Starts
- Courtland Sutton vs. Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Devonta Smith vs. Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Chris Godwin vs. Panthers (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Week 18 Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers
Sit of the Week
Terry McLaurin at Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): McLaurin has scored 11.3 or fewer fantasy points in three of his last four games, including a contest against this week’s opponent, the Eagles, where he was held to 8.3 points. Philadelphia has been tough on perimeter receivers in the last month as well, allowing no touchdowns and the fewest points per game. Plus, McLaurin will be catching passes from backup Josh Johnson.
Sit ‘Em
Jaylen Waddle at Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Waddle has been held to fewer than nine fantasy points in four of his past six games, and he suffered a rib injury that limited him to a mere 0.7 points last week. He needs to be on fantasy benches in a matchup against the Patriots, who are playing for the top seed in the AFC postseason and have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to perimeter receivers since Week 10.
Jauan Jennings vs. Seahawks (Sat. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN): Jennings is a tough player to sit, as he’s scored at least one touchdown in each of his last five games (six total). Still, I would be wary of a matchup against the Seahawks. Besides fantasy superstar Puka Nacua, no wide receiver has beaten their defense for more than 10.3 points since Week 13. That could be bad news for Jennings in this absolutely massive NFC West contest.
Michael Pittman Jr. at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pittman Jr. has gone cold in the last month, scoring single digits in three of his past four games. He also suffered an injured calf last week, which could affect his status for Week 18. Even if he’s active, he should be on fantasy benches against the Jaguars. While the matchup isn’t terrible on paper, the Jags are playing for the AFC South, and the Colts are starting Riley Leonard.
Emeka Egbuka at Panthers (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): Egbuka’s stats have fallen off a cliff, as he’s been held to single digits in six of his last seven games. He’s also scored no more than 10.4 points in that span, and the return of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin has pushed him down the pecking order. So, while an upcoming matchup against the Panthers isn’t impenetrable, Egbuka just can’t be trusted in championship week.
More Sits
- Jerry Jeudy at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Romeo Doubs at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Ladd McConkey at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)