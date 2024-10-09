Defense and Kicker Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks For Fantasy Football Week 6
It’s Week 6, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups!
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine kickers and defenses who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Chase McLaughlin and Austin Seibert in Week 5!
For your final lineup decisions, check out my fantasy player rankings. I update them daily! Also, make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Dirt Podcast with Lindsay Rhodes and me as we break down all things fantasy football five days a week!
Fabs’ Top 10 Kickers
1. Brandon Aubrey vs. Lions
2. Evan McPherson at Giants
3. Ka’imi Fairbairn at Patriots
4. Cairo Santos vs. Jaguars (London)
5. Younghoe Koo at Panthers
6. Justin Tucker vs. Commanders
7. Chris Boswell at Raiders
8. Chase McLaughlin at Saints
9. Blake Grupe vs. Buccaneers
10. Jake Elliott vs. Browns
Byes: Chiefs, Dolphins, Rams, Vikings
Week 6 Start ‘Em: Kickers
Start of the Week
Chris Boswell at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Boswell has failed to score double digits in four straight weeks, but I’d still start him against the Raiders. Their defense has allowed four kickers to score at least 11 fantasy points against them this season, and only two teams (Falcons, Colts) have surrendered more total points to opposing kickers.
Start ‘Em
Evan McPherson at Giants (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): McPherson was a disappointment last week, scoring just three points in a loss to the Ravens. I like him to rebound this week, though, as he faces a great matchup against the Giants. Their defense has allowed three kickers to score at least eight points, including one (Austin Seibert) who scored 21.
Cairo Santos vs. Jaguars (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Santos has hit the skids in the stat sheets, scoring just 18 combined points in the last three weeks. Still, I like his matchup across the pond against the Jaguars. Their defense has surrendered at least 10 fantasy points to all but one kicker this season, so Santos is in a good spot this week.
Kickers With Good Matchups
- Younghoe Koo at Panthers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Ka’imi Fairbairn at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Chase McLaughlin at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 6 Sit ‘Em: Kickers
Sit of the Week
Greg Zuerlein vs. Bills (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Zuerlein put up a solid 9 fantasy points in Week 4, but he had just 5 last week and has averaged a mere 5.2 points overall this season. I’d keep him on the sidelines this week, as he faces a Bills defense that has allowed just seven field goal conversions over their first five games of the season.
Sit ‘Em
Wil Lutz vs. Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Listed as a start ‘em last week, Lutz went off for 13 fantasy points in a win over the Raiders. I’d put him back on the bench this week though, as the veteran faces a tough matchup against the Chargers. Their defense has given up just five points per game to kickers, and no one has scored more than eight.
Daniel Carlson vs. Steelers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Carlson has been tough to trust in most leagues, as he’s scored single digits in three of his first five games. I’d keep him on the sidelines against the Steelers, who have allowed an average of just 6.6 points per game to kickers. What’s more, they’ve held three kickers to six or fewer points in 2024.
Kickers With Bad Matchups
- Jason Myers vs. 49ers (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Dustin Hopkins at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Brayden Narveson vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Fabs’ Top 10 Defenses
1. Eagles defense vs. Browns
2. Steelers defense at Raiders
3. Texans defense at Patriots
4. Colts defense at Titans
5. Bears defense vs. Jaguars (London)
6. Broncos defense vs. Chargers
7. Falcons defense at Panthers
8. Chargers defense at Broncos
9. 49ers defense at Seahawks (Thurs.)
10. Titans defense vs. Colts
Week 6 Start ‘Em: Defenses
Start of the Week
Eagles defense vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Eagles will be fresh off a bye week, at home and facing a hapless Browns offense. Their line has allowed a league-high 26 sacks of their quarterbacks, and Deshaun Watson and crew have scored an average of just 15.8 points per game. The Browns have also committed six giveaways on the season.
Start ‘Em
Steelers defense at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): The Steelers defense wasn’t great last week, but I’d still fire it up when it visits Las Vegas. The Raiders offense has been terrible, averaging fewer than 300 yards per game while allowing 17 sacks of its quarterbacks. What’s more, this unit has committed nine giveaways over its first five games.
Texans defense at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Houston defense can be useful when the matchup is right, and that’s the case this week against the Patriots. Their offense has averaged an awful 12.4 points and 250.8 yards per game, and their line has allowed 19 sacks of their quarterbacks. This all makes the Texans an attractive option this week.
Defenses With Good Matchups
- Colts defense at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Falcons defense at Panthers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Chargers defense at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 6 Sit ‘Em: Defenses
Sit of the Week
Ravens defense vs. Commanders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Ravens' defense just allowed huge stats to Joe Burrow and the Bengals, and this week’s matchup against Washington is just as bad. Their offense is third in points (31.0 PPG), tied for fourth in total yards (392.6 YPG), and has committed the third-fewest giveaways, so sit the Ravens this week.
Sit ‘Em
Cowboys defense vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Cowboys defense is a mess due to injuries, as Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence are both out. Couple that with a bad matchup against the Lions and this unit should be benched. In their first four games, Detroit has averaged 26 points, committed four giveaways, and allowed just seven sacks.
Browns defense at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): This week’s matchup against the Eagles isn’t bad on paper, but the Browns have just been brutal on defense. In fact, it’s averaged just seven fantasy points per game. Philadelphia is also coming off a bye and should be a lot healthier on the offensive side of the football, so I’d put Cleveland’s D on waivers.
Defenses With Bad Matchups
- Commanders defense at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Lions defense at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Cardinals defense at Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)