Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks For Fantasy Football Week 6
It’s Week 6, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the wide receivers who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Brian Thomas Jr. and Dionte Johnson in Week 5!
For your final lineup decisions, check out my fantasy player rankings. I update them daily! Also, make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Dirt Podcast with Lindsay Rhodes and I, as we break down all things fantasy football five days a week!
All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | K & DSTs
Fabs’ Top 10 Wide receivers
1. CeeDee Lamb vs. Lions
2. Malik Nabers vs. Bengals
3. Amon-Ra St. Brown at Cowboys
4. Ja'Marr Chase at Giants
5. A.J. Brown vs. Browns
6. Drake London at Panthers
7. Jayden Reed vs. Cardinals
8. DK Metcalf vs. 49ers (Thurs.)
9. Chris Godwin at Saints
10. Chris Olave vs. Buccaneers
Complete Week 6 wide receiver rankings
Byes: Chiefs, Dolphins, Rams, Vikings
Week 6 Start ‘Em: Fantasy Football Wide Receivers
Start of the Week
DJ Moore vs. Jaguars (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Moore is coming off his best stat line of the season, scoring 27.5 fantasy points after averaging 11.9 points in his prior four games. He should remain hot this weekend across the pond against a Jags defense that’s allowed 147.4 receiving yards and the most fantasy points to opposing perimeter receivers. They’ve allowed the most PPR points to wideouts overall, too.
Start ‘Em
Marvin Harrison Jr. at Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Harrison Jr. posted a stinker last week, scoring just 5.6 fantasy points in a win over the 49ers. He had scored 15-plus points in his previous three games, however, and a matchup in Green Bay is favorable. Their defense has allowed the fourth-most points to perimeter receivers, including six touchdowns. This could change if CB Jaire Alexander returns, but for now, Harrison Jr. is a start ‘em.
Terry McLaurin at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): McLaurin has been on fire in recent weeks, scoring 18-plus points in two of his last three games. He should remain in starting lineups this week too, as the veteran faces a Ravens defense that’s given up the third-most points to perimeter receivers. Last week, this unit allowed more than 70 combined points to the duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Consider McLaurin a solid No. 2 wideout.
Zay Flowers vs. Commanders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Flowers has been inconsistent this year, but he has scored 19 or more points in two of his last four games. He also has a favorable matchup against the Commanders this week, as their defense has surrendered a league-high 10 touchdown catches and the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers. This could end up being a high-scoring affair, so Flowers is a nice WR2 option this week.
Rashid Shaheed vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Shaheed has put up great totals for fantasy fans overall this season, and an upcoming matchup against the Buccaneers is a favorable one. Their defense, which just allowed huge stat lines to both Drake London and Darnell Mooney, has allowed more than 40 points per game to receivers overall and more than 23 points per game to the perimeter. Consider Shaheed a nice flex option.
WRs With Good Matchups
- Amari Cooper at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Calvin Ridley vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Darnell Mooney at Panthers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 6 Sit ‘Em: Fantasy Football Wide Receivers
Sit of the Week
George Pickens at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Pickens has been tough to trust so far this season, scoring fewer than 11 points in three of his last four games including just 5.6 points against Dallas last week. I’d keep that in mind against the Raiders, who have given up an average of 77.6 receiving yards and just one touchdown to perimeter receivers. At best, Pickens will be a risk-reward flex starter in a game with a low 36.5-point total at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sit ‘Em
Michael Pittman Jr. at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): It’s tough to sit Pittman Jr., who has been on fire the last two weeks, so consider this more of a warning. No team in the league has allowed fewer fantasy points to perimeter receivers this season than the Titans, surrendering a meager 44.8 receiving yards per game. Pittman Jr. has also scored 10.2 or fewer fantasy points in three of his last four games against Tennessee, so he could be a disappointment.
Christian Kirk vs. Bears (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Kirk has recorded some nice totals in recent weeks, scoring at least 12.8 points in three straight games. I do worry about his snaps, however, as he saw a season-low 31 last week in a win over the Colts. He also had a bad matchup against the Bears, who have allowed the ninth-fewest points per game to receivers and no touchdowns to slot receivers this season.
Courtland Sutton vs. Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Sutton has been tough to trust, as he’s scored in single digits in three of his first five games of the season. That includes a 5.2-point stinker against the Raiders last week. He’s a gamble this week too, as Sutton faces a Chargers defense that’s allowed 75.3 receiving yards and just 14.6 fantasy points per game to opposing perimeter receivers. I’d keep Sutton on the sidelines.
Jakobi Meyers vs. Steelers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Meyers has seen his value rise in the last few weeks, as he’s scored a combined 44.3 fantasy points in the last three games. He’s also seen at least nine targets in all of those games, which has much to do with the whole Davante Adams situation. Regardless, he’ll be no more than a risky flex option against the Steelers. Their defense has allowed just 88.3 receiving yards per game to the perimeter.
WRs With Bad Matchups
- Tyler Lockett vs. 49ers (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Ladd McConkey at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Khalil Shakir at Jets (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)