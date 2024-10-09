Quarterback Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks For Fantasy Football Week 6
It’s Week 6, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the quarterbacks who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Joe Flacco and Geno Smith in Week 5!
Fabs’ Top 10 Quarterbacks
1. Lamar Jackson vs. Commanders
2. Jalen Hurts vs. Browns
3. Jayden Daniels at Ravens
4. Josh Allen at Jets (Mon.)
5. Jordan Love vs. Cardinals
6. Joe Burrow at Giants
7. C.J. Stroud at Patriots
8. Dak Prescott vs. Lions
9. Justin Fields at Raiders
10. Baker Mayfield at Saints
Byes: Chiefs, Dolphins, Rams, Vikings
Week 6 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Jordan Love vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): It’s hard not to “Love” Jordan this week, as he faces a plus matchup at home against the Cardinals. After five weeks, their defense has allowed an average of nearly 18 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Vegas has the total at 49.5, so fantasy fans should expect a lot of points, and Love has averaged more than 20 fantasy points in his first three starts. Get him into your fantasy lineups.
Start ‘Em
Dak Prescott vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Prescott has only had one big fantasy game this season, but he remains a starter with a matchup against the Lions next. The game opened with an over/under of 52, so Las Vegas is expecting a high-scoring affair at the Jerry Dome. Prescott has also averaged 24.1 points in his last 10 games at home, and the Lions have allowed 18-plus points to quarterbacks in two of their last four games.
Justin Fields at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Fields was a bit of a disappointment a week ago, scoring 16 points in a loss to the Cowboys. Still, he’s averaged 22.1 points in his last three games, and a matchup against the Raiders is very favorable. Their defense has given up 23-plus points to Andy Dalton and Bo Nix in two of their last three games, so Fields is in a good spot to find success. He should post top-12 fantasy totals this weekend.
Caleb Williams vs. Jaguars (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Has the light gone on for Williams? He’s scored 17-plus points in two of his last three games, including a career-best 23.6 points in last week’s win over the Panthers. Next up is a great matchup against the Jaguars, who have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks so far this season. The rookie could be on some waiver wires for those in need, too.
Kirk Cousins at Panthers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Cousins busted out in last week’s win over the Buccaneers, throwing for 509 yards and scoring nearly 40 fantasy points. The veteran, who is on the waiver wire in some leagues, should post another good total when Atlanta faces the Panthers. Their defense has been awful against enemy quarterbacks, allowing 11 touchdown passes and an average of almost 19 fantasy points per game.
QBs With Good Matchups
- Jared Goff at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Daniel Jones vs. Bengals (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Will Levis vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 6 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Kyler Muray at Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Murray is tough to sit, especially after his 24.1-point performance against the 49ers last week. So, consider this more of a “beware,” as he faces a tough matchup in Green Bay. Their defense has allowed just one quarterback to score more than 16.4 fantasy points against them, and that includes Jalen Hurts and Anthony Richardson. Keep that in mind when setting your weekly fantasy lineup.
Sit ‘Em
Justin Herbert at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Herbert has been awful in the stat sheets this season, averaging barely over 10 fantasy points in his first four games. That’s what happens to non-running quarterbacks in Greg Roman’s offense. I’d keep Herbert on the bench this week too, as he faces a Broncos defense that’s allowed a meager 11.8 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Herbert might become a drop candidate soon.
Trevor Lawrence at Bears (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Lawrence had his first big fantasy game in a while last week, throwing for 371 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Colts. Unfortunately, this week’s matchup in Chicago is anything but favorable. Lawrence, who has an Expected Points Added total of -16.1, faces a Bears defense that’s allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks so far this season.
Deshaun Watson at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): You might look at Watson’s matchup vs. the Eagles and think it’s favorable (and it is). But as we saw last week, he can’t be trusted no matter the opponent. Watson has looked lost under center, and his fantasy points have dropped in each of his last three games. What’s more, I wouldn’t be shocked if he were pulled for Jameis Winston if his struggles continue in Philadelphia.
Aaron Rodgers vs. Bills (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Rodgers has failed to score more than 15.1 points in all but one of his first five games this season, and a matchup against the Bills makes him a sit ‘em this week. Buffalo’s defense, which held C.J. Stroud to just 16 points last week, has allowed just one big game to a quarterback this season … and that was Lamar Jackson. Rodgers also got banged up last week, so I’d keep him out.
QBs With Bad Matchups
- Geno Smith vs. 49ers (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Bo Nix vs. Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Andy Dalton vs. Falcons (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)