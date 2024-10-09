Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks For Fantasy Football Week 6
It’s Week 6, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the running backs who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Chuba Hubbard and Trey Sermon in Week 5!
For your final lineup decisions, check out my fantasy player rankings. I update them daily! Also, make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Dirt Podcast with Lindsay Rhodes and I, as we break down all things fantasy football five days a week!
Fabs’ Top 10 Fantasy Football Running Backs
1. Saquon Barkley vs. Browns
2. Derrick Henry vs. Commanders
3. Alvin Kamara vs. Buccaneers
4. Bijan Robinson at Panthers
5. Jordan Mason at Seahawks (Thurs.)
6. Jahmyr Gibbs at Cowboys
7. James Cook at Jets (Mon.)
8. Breece Hall vs. Bills (Mon.)
9. David Montgomery at Cowboys
10. D’Andre Swift vs Jaguars (London)
Complete Week 6 running back rankings
Byes: Chiefs, Dolphins, Rams, Vikings
Week 6 Start ‘Em: Fantasy Football Running Backs
Start of the Week
David Montgomery at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Montgomery has been an unsung hero in fantasy leagues, averaging more than 17 fantasy points in his first four games of the season. He should be back in starting lineups against the Cowboys, who have given up the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs this season. That includes allowing over 30 points to both Derrick Henry (44 points) and Alvin Kamara (30.4 points).
Start ‘Em
D’Andre Swift vs. Jaguars (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Swift has made quite the turnaround, as he’s scored a combined 49.5 fantasy points in his last two games after scoring a mere 19.4 in his previous three contests. I’d continue to ride him while he’s hot against the Jaguars, who have allowed 13-plus points to five different running backs this season, including three who have scored more than 18 points and one over 20 points.
Tony Pollard vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pollard has been solid for fantasy fans this year, scoring 15-plus points in three of his first four games. He’s in a great position to succeed this week too, as the veteran faces a Colts defense that’s given up 25-plus points to two different running backs in their first five games. That includes Tank Bigsby, who beat them for 25.9 points just last week while sharing the backfield work with Travis Etienne Jr.
Najee Harris at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): I get it. Harris has failed to exploit favorable matchups in each of the last two weeks, during which time he’s had a combined 20 PPR points. But we are in the middle of the bye weeks. Good backs are hard to find, and Harris has another great matchup ahead. After five weeks, the Raiders have allowed 5.2 yards per rush and the fifth-most points per game to runners. At worst, Harris is a flex.
J.K. Dobbins at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Dobbins has slowed down after a fast start, scoring a combined 17.6 fantasy points in his last two games. The good news is he’s now the Chargers featured back, seeing at least 17 touches in three straight weeks, and a matchup in Denver is favorable. Their defense has allowed double digits to five backs, and Ameer Abdullah and Alexander Mattison had a combined 24.2 points last week.
RBs With Good Matchups
- James Conner at Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Chase Brown at Giants (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs. Bengals (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Week 6 Sit ‘Em: Fantasy Football Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Stevenson will be tough to sit after his big game against the Dolphins, so consider this more about tempering expectations. He’s near the bottom of the league in terms of Rush Expected Points Added, and his ball security issues cost him his starting job last week. Game script could become a problem this week too, and Houston has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to backs.
Sit ‘Em
Rachaad White at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): White, last season’s RB4, has seen his stock fall hard in 2024. He’s failed to score more than 10.4 points in all but one game, and he’s been held to single digits three times while losing work to rookie Bucky Irving. White also has a -9.8 Rush EPA, is averaging just 3.7 yards per rush, and is facing a Saints defense that can be formidable against running backs. As a result, I’d fade White this week.
Jerome Ford at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Ford was a dud last week, scoring just 7.9 points while seeing his snaps decline. He’s now been held to 10 or fewer points in three of his last four games, and his role in the Browns offense seems volatile. That alone makes him a risk, as does the potential for a negative game script against an Eagles offense that is getting healthier. At best, Ford is a risky flex option during the NFL’s bye weeks.
Javonte Williams vs. Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): I’ll give credit where credit is due … Williams, listed as a sit ‘em last week, finally exploited a good matchup and scored 16.1 points in a win over the Raiders. He’s still averaging just 9.4 points per game on the year, however, and a matchup against the Chargers is tough. After their four games, backs have rushed for just one touchdown and averaged fewer than 20 fantasy points per game.
Rico Dowdle vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Dowdle’s stock is on the rise, as he’s scored 13-plus points in two straight games, including 19.4 PPR points in last week’s win over the Steelers. Still, this week’s matchup against the Lions is a tough one. While their defense did get shredded by Kenneth Walker in Week 4, no other back has beaten them for more than 14.4 points. As a result, I’d beware Dowdle and use him only where needed.
RBs With Bad Matchups
- Austin Ekeler at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Alexander Mattison vs. Steelers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Trey Sermon at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)