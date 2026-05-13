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Jaxon Smith-Njigba Moves Up In 2026 Fantasy Wide Receiver Dynasty Rankings

Malik Nabers, Drake London and Tetairoa McMillan break into the top 10, and rookie Carnell Tate is No. 14 in our rankings.
Michael Fabiano|
Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be one of the most valuable players at his position in dynasty drafts.
Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be one of the most valuable players at his position in dynasty drafts. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

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With the month of May comes the start of dynasty league draft chatter. After all, the end of the yearly NFL draft means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts, and what a player’s value projects to be in 2026.

For those unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you. 

The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings lies primarily in how they assess players' ages and long-term prospects. For example, Davante Adams, who’ll be 33 this season, will be ranked ahead of Ladd McConkey and Carnell Tate in traditional leagues. However, that duo has far more value than Adams in dynasty leagues because of their age difference.

With that said, here’s a look at my 2026 dynasty start-up league wide receiver rankings.

Note: Ages for veterans reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30. 

2026 Fantasy Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Age

1

Puka Nacua

LAR

25

2

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

26

3

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

24

4

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

26

5

Justin Jefferson

MIN

27

6

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

27

7

Malik Nabers

NYG

23

8

Drake London

ATL

25

9

Rashee Rice

KC

26

10

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

23

11

Nico Collins

HOU

27

12

Emeka Egbuka

TB

23

13

George Pickens

DAL

25

14

Carnell Tate

TEN

21

15

Chris Olave

NO

26

16

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

26

17

Zay Flowers

BAL

26

18

Luther Burden III

CHI

22

19

Ladd McConkey

LAC

24

20

Jordyn Tyson

NO

21

21

Tee Higgins

CIN

27

22

A.J. Brown

PHI

29

23

Devonta Smith

PHI

27

24

Rome Odunze

CHI

24

25

Makai Lemon

PHI

21

26

Jaylen Waddle

DEN

27

27

Jameson Williams

DET

25

28

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

24

29

KC Concepcion

CLE

21

30

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

23

31

Jordan Addison

MIN

24

32

Christian Watson

GB

27

33

Alec Pierce

IND

26

34

Terry McLaurin

WAS

31

35

Michael Wilson

ARI

26

36

Davante Adams

LAR

33

37

Matthew Golden

GB

23

38

DK Metcalf

PIT

28

39

Omar Cooper Jr.

NYJ

22

40

DJ Moore

BUF

29

41

Jayden Higgins

HOU

23

42

Xavier Worthy

KC

23

43

Michael Pittman Jr.

PIT

28

44

Wan'Dale Robinson

TEN

25

45

Courtland Sutton

DEN

30

46

Chris Godwin

TB

30

47

Denzel Boston

CLE

22

48

Parker Washington

JAC

24

49

De'Zhaun Stribling

SF

21

50

Ricky Pearsall

SF

26

51

Germie Bernard

PIT

22

52

Quentin Johnston

LAC

25

53

Chris Bell

MIA

21

54

Mike Evans

SF

33

55

Jakobi Meyers

JAC

29

56

Khalil Shakir

BUF

26

57

Josh Downs

IND

25

58

Jayden Reed

GB

26

59

Jalen McMillan

TB

24

60

Travis Hunter

JAC

23

61

Romeo Doubs

NE

26

62

Antonio Williams

WAS

21

63

Chris Brazzell II

CAR

22

64

Jalen Coker

CAR

24

65

Malachi Fields

NYG

23

66

Jack Bech

LV

23

67

Zachariah Branch

ATL

22

68

Elijah Sarratt

BAL

22

69

Ted Hurst

TB

22

70

Tre Harris

LAC

24

71

Skyler Bell

BUF

23

72

Ja'Kobi Lane

BAL

21

73

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

27

74

Caleb Douglas

MIA

23

75

Tre Tucker

LV

25

76

Elijah Sarratt

BAL

22

77

Pat Bryant

DEN

23

78

Brandon Aiyuk

SF

28

79

Rashid Shaheed

SEA

28

80

Isaac TeSlaa

DET

24

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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