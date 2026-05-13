Jaxon Smith-Njigba Moves Up In 2026 Fantasy Wide Receiver Dynasty Rankings

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With the month of May comes the start of dynasty league draft chatter. After all, the end of the yearly NFL draft means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts, and what a player’s value projects to be in 2026.

For those unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you.

The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings lies primarily in how they assess players' ages and long-term prospects. For example, Davante Adams, who’ll be 33 this season, will be ranked ahead of Ladd McConkey and Carnell Tate in traditional leagues. However, that duo has far more value than Adams in dynasty leagues because of their age difference.

With that said, here’s a look at my 2026 dynasty start-up league wide receiver rankings.

Note: Ages for veterans reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30.

2026 Fantasy Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings

Rk Player Team Age 1 Puka Nacua LAR 25 2 Ja'Marr Chase CIN 26 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 24 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET 26 5 Justin Jefferson MIN 27 6 CeeDee Lamb DAL 27 7 Malik Nabers NYG 23 8 Drake London ATL 25 9 Rashee Rice KC 26 10 Tetairoa McMillan CAR 23 11 Nico Collins HOU 27 12 Emeka Egbuka TB 23 13 George Pickens DAL 25 14 Carnell Tate TEN 21 15 Chris Olave NO 26 16 Garrett Wilson NYJ 26 17 Zay Flowers BAL 26 18 Luther Burden III CHI 22 19 Ladd McConkey LAC 24 20 Jordyn Tyson NO 21 21 Tee Higgins CIN 27 22 A.J. Brown PHI 29 23 Devonta Smith PHI 27 24 Rome Odunze CHI 24 25 Makai Lemon PHI 21 26 Jaylen Waddle DEN 27 27 Jameson Williams DET 25 28 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI 24 29 KC Concepcion CLE 21 30 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC 23 31 Jordan Addison MIN 24 32 Christian Watson GB 27 33 Alec Pierce IND 26 34 Terry McLaurin WAS 31 35 Michael Wilson ARI 26 36 Davante Adams LAR 33 37 Matthew Golden GB 23 38 DK Metcalf PIT 28 39 Omar Cooper Jr. NYJ 22 40 DJ Moore BUF 29 41 Jayden Higgins HOU 23 42 Xavier Worthy KC 23 43 Michael Pittman Jr. PIT 28 44 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN 25 45 Courtland Sutton DEN 30 46 Chris Godwin TB 30 47 Denzel Boston CLE 22 48 Parker Washington JAC 24 49 De'Zhaun Stribling SF 21 50 Ricky Pearsall SF 26 51 Germie Bernard PIT 22 52 Quentin Johnston LAC 25 53 Chris Bell MIA 21 54 Mike Evans SF 33 55 Jakobi Meyers JAC 29 56 Khalil Shakir BUF 26 57 Josh Downs IND 25 58 Jayden Reed GB 26 59 Jalen McMillan TB 24 60 Travis Hunter JAC 23 61 Romeo Doubs NE 26 62 Antonio Williams WAS 21 63 Chris Brazzell II CAR 22 64 Jalen Coker CAR 24 65 Malachi Fields NYG 23 66 Jack Bech LV 23 67 Zachariah Branch ATL 22 68 Elijah Sarratt BAL 22 69 Ted Hurst TB 22 70 Tre Harris LAC 24 71 Skyler Bell BUF 23 72 Ja'Kobi Lane BAL 21 73 Jerry Jeudy CLE 27 74 Caleb Douglas MIA 23 75 Tre Tucker LV 25 76 Elijah Sarratt BAL 22 77 Pat Bryant DEN 23 78 Brandon Aiyuk SF 28 79 Rashid Shaheed SEA 28 80 Isaac TeSlaa DET 24

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