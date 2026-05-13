Jaxon Smith-Njigba Moves Up In 2026 Fantasy Wide Receiver Dynasty Rankings
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With the month of May comes the start of dynasty league draft chatter. After all, the end of the yearly NFL draft means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts, and what a player’s value projects to be in 2026.
For those unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you.
The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings lies primarily in how they assess players' ages and long-term prospects. For example, Davante Adams, who’ll be 33 this season, will be ranked ahead of Ladd McConkey and Carnell Tate in traditional leagues. However, that duo has far more value than Adams in dynasty leagues because of their age difference.
With that said, here’s a look at my 2026 dynasty start-up league wide receiver rankings.
Note: Ages for veterans reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30.
2026 Fantasy Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Age
1
Puka Nacua
LAR
25
2
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
26
3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
24
4
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
26
5
Justin Jefferson
MIN
27
6
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
27
7
Malik Nabers
NYG
23
8
Drake London
ATL
25
9
Rashee Rice
KC
26
10
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
23
11
Nico Collins
HOU
27
12
Emeka Egbuka
TB
23
13
George Pickens
DAL
25
14
Carnell Tate
TEN
21
15
Chris Olave
NO
26
16
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
26
17
Zay Flowers
BAL
26
18
Luther Burden III
CHI
22
19
Ladd McConkey
LAC
24
20
Jordyn Tyson
NO
21
21
Tee Higgins
CIN
27
22
A.J. Brown
PHI
29
23
Devonta Smith
PHI
27
24
Rome Odunze
CHI
24
25
Makai Lemon
PHI
21
26
Jaylen Waddle
DEN
27
27
Jameson Williams
DET
25
28
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
24
29
KC Concepcion
CLE
21
30
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
23
31
Jordan Addison
MIN
24
32
Christian Watson
GB
27
33
Alec Pierce
IND
26
34
Terry McLaurin
WAS
31
35
Michael Wilson
ARI
26
36
Davante Adams
LAR
33
37
Matthew Golden
GB
23
38
DK Metcalf
PIT
28
39
Omar Cooper Jr.
NYJ
22
40
DJ Moore
BUF
29
41
Jayden Higgins
HOU
23
42
Xavier Worthy
KC
23
43
Michael Pittman Jr.
PIT
28
44
Wan'Dale Robinson
TEN
25
45
Courtland Sutton
DEN
30
46
Chris Godwin
TB
30
47
Denzel Boston
CLE
22
48
Parker Washington
JAC
24
49
De'Zhaun Stribling
SF
21
50
Ricky Pearsall
SF
26
51
Germie Bernard
PIT
22
52
Quentin Johnston
LAC
25
53
Chris Bell
MIA
21
54
Mike Evans
SF
33
55
Jakobi Meyers
JAC
29
56
Khalil Shakir
BUF
26
57
Josh Downs
IND
25
58
Jayden Reed
GB
26
59
Jalen McMillan
TB
24
60
Travis Hunter
JAC
23
61
Romeo Doubs
NE
26
62
Antonio Williams
WAS
21
63
Chris Brazzell II
CAR
22
64
Jalen Coker
CAR
24
65
Malachi Fields
NYG
23
66
Jack Bech
LV
23
67
Zachariah Branch
ATL
22
68
Elijah Sarratt
BAL
22
69
Ted Hurst
TB
22
70
Tre Harris
LAC
24
71
Skyler Bell
BUF
23
72
Ja'Kobi Lane
BAL
21
73
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
27
74
Caleb Douglas
MIA
23
75
Tre Tucker
LV
25
76
Elijah Sarratt
BAL
22
77
Pat Bryant
DEN
23
78
Brandon Aiyuk
SF
28
79
Rashid Shaheed
SEA
28
80
Isaac TeSlaa
DET
24
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano