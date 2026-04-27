Fab’s 2026 NFL Draft Fantasy Football Rookie Grades In Redraft And Dynasty Leagues

The 2026 NFL draft is in the rearview mirror, so now is the time to look at the most prominent selections and what those players will bring to the world of fantasy football. While this draft class was not what you would call great (or even good) in many respects in terms of offensive skill positions, there were still plenty of fantasy implications in both redraft and dynasty formats.



Here’s a look at the top 12 offensive skill players selected, including their grade for both redraft (seasonal) and long-term (dynasty) fantasy football leagues heading into the 2026 campaign.



Fernando Mendoza, QB, Raiders

Mendoza landed in a good spot both in the short and long term, as he’ll be the starting quarterback in Las Vegas at some point as a rookie. I still see Kirk Cousins as the Week 1 starter, however, and I don’t project Mendoza making a major impact even once he does take over the offense (which didn’t add any impact rookies). In fact, he might not even be picked in smaller (10-12 teams), traditional, one-quarterback leagues.



Redraft (C+)



Dynasty (B+)



Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals

This was probably the worst of the realistic NFL landing spots for Love. Had he gone to Tennessee or Washington, his grades would be higher. While he’ll be the Cardinals' lead runner, Love will have to contend with Tyler Allgeier and James Conner in Year 1 and Allgeier in Year 2. So, Love’s early career statistical ceiling won’t be what we were all hoping for due to his backfield situation. Still, he remains the best fantasy rookie in the class.



Redraft (C+)



Dynasty (B+)



Carnell Tate, WR, Titans

Tate landed in a great spot, as he’ll become the No. 1 option in the pass attack for Cam Ward in Tennessee. Coming out of “Wide Receiver U,” Tate could be the next Buckeye to become an asset in fantasy football. Much of his value will depend on Ward’s development, but the targets should be there. It’s a win in both redrafts and dynasty leagues.



Redraft (B+)

Dynasty (B+)

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Saints

Tyson is going to be fun to watch in New Orleans, as he’ll form a solid fantasy wide receiver duo with Chris Olave. While Tyson won’t be the top option with his new teammate in the mix, he will see enough targets to be fantasy relevant, maybe in Year 1. If he can avoid injuries, Tyson has the potential to become a long-term No. 2 fantasy wideout.



Redraft (B)

Dynasty (B+)

Ty Simpson, QB, Rams

Simpson has no chance to unseat Matthew Stafford as the Rams’ No. 1 quarterback in Year 1, and he might not get that chance for at least two years. With that being said, dynasty leaguers have to love the fact that at some point in the future, Simpson will be the starting quarterback in Sean McVay’s offense (assuming McVay sticks around post-Stafford).



Redraft (F)

Dynasty (B)

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Jets

It’s tough not to love Sadiq just based on his skill set and talent alone. With that said, there are suddenly a lot of mouths to feed in a Jets offense that has questions at quarterback. So, Sadiq’s ceiling could be a bit limited at the start of his career. While I think he could push to be a low TE1 at times as a rookie, I like his long-term fantasy prospects more.



Redraft (C+)

Dynasty (B+)

Makai Lemon, WR, Eagles

The Eagles are going to trade A.J. Brown post June 1, so Lemon will be the No. 2 option in the pass attack for Jalen Hurts. While the offense won’t provide high volume compared to other teams (I wish Lemon was going to the Rams), there should still be enough targets for Lemon to make a Year 1 impact with even more fantasy potential in the future.



Redraft (B-)

Dynasty (B)

KC Concepcion, WR, Browns

Concepcion should come right in and become the top slot man in Cleveland, which bodes well for his fantasy appeal. He will have to compete with Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Harold Fannin Jr. for targets as a rookie, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this is Jeudy’s last season in Cleveland. If the Browns’ quarterback situation can be cleared up this year or next, Concepcion could have a chance to become a WR2/flex option in fantasy land.



Redraft (B-)

Dynasty (B+)

Omar Cooper Jr., WR Jets

Cooper is a fun player to watch, and landing with the Jets might have graded higher had the team not used one of its first-round picks on Sadiq. That leaves the Indiana product to compete with Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Sadiq and Mason Taylor for targets. The Jets also have questions at quarterback going into this season (sorry, Geno Smith), and the offense simply can’t support multiple wideouts to be reliable fantasy options.



Redraft (C)

Dynasty (C+)

Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks

There wasn’t a bigger fantasy rookie winner as a result of the draft than Price. He’ll come right in and be the new lead back in Seattle, replacing the departed Kenneth Walker III. Sure, he could lose work to Zach Charbonnet once he returns from a torn ACL, but that might not happen until close to the end of the 2026 season. Also, keep in mind that Charbonnet is slated to become a free agent after this season. Price will be drafted as a No. 2 fantasy runner in seasonal formats, and he could push to be an RB1 down the line.



Redraft (A)

Dynasty (A)

De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, 49ers

Stribling was a surprise at the top of the second round, as he went ahead of Denzel Boston. His fantasy value is a bit complicated, as the Niners have old wideouts in Mike Evans and Christian Kirk and an injury-prone receiver in Ricky Pearsall ahead of him on the depth chart. If injuries occur or a veteran’s stock falls, Stribling might have some value in Year 1. His long-term prospects under coach Kyle Shanahan are much better, though.



Redraft (C)

Dynasty (B)

Denzel Boston, WR, Browns

I was surprised to see Stribling go ahead of Boston, who landed with the Browns. They drafted Concepcion in Round 1, and the incumbents at wide receiver are Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman. That will make it hard for Boston to make an immediate impact, but he could become the team’s top perimeter player as soon as 2027 if Jeudy gets released. In all, Boston’s dynasty outlook is more attractive than his redraft potential at this point.



Redraft (C-)

Dynasty (B-)

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