NFL Draft 2026 Fantasy Rookie Winners and Losers in Rounds 2 and 3

First-Round Grades | Day 2 Mock Draft | Best Available Players | Fernando Mendoza is Tom Brady’s successor | Ty Simpson will test Sean McVay | Cardinals made the right pick

Day 2 of the draft is here. Once again you can follow Rounds 2 and 3 in SI’s live tracker. Before the round starts, let’s get into what I’m hearing today …

The first night of the 2026 NFL draft was highlighted by fantasy-relevant selections, maybe none more than Jeremyiah Love going to the Cardinals, Carnell Tate landing with the Titans and Jadarian Price heading to the Pacific Northwest. We have them all covered for you right here on Sports Illustrated!

Now it's on to Rounds 2 and 3. There aren’t likely to be many more truly huge fantasy-relevant selections, there still will be plenty of player selections that have an effect on player values going into fantasy drafts, whether as a sleeper or a handcuff.

Once again, I’ll be providing instant analysis for each offensive skill player picked through Round 3 of the draft.

Winners

TBD

Losers

D’Zhaun Stribling, WR, 49ers: The selection of Stribling might have been a surprise to some, as Washington’s Denzel Boston was still on the board. The Ole Miss wideout certainly has the tools to become a potential No. 1 down the line for coach Kyle Shanahan, however. Stribling has good size and upside, but can he push Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, and Christian Kirk for meaningful targets in Year 1? I’m not so sure. I like Stribling more in dynasty than in redraft leagues.

Denzel Boston, WR, Browns: The Browns have now drafted two wide receivers with their first three picks, KC Concepcion in Round 1 and Boston in Round 2. The latter figures to be their potential future alpha in the passing game for new head coach Todd Monken, but he might take longer than Concepcion to make a fantasy impact … unless the Browns move on from Jerry Jeudy. Boston is another player I like more in dynasty formats than in redraft leagues.

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