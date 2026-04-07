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NFL Draft Fantasy Rookie Quarterback Rankings

Michael Fabiano's look at the top 10 rookie signal-callers heading into the 2026 NFL draft.
Michael Fabiano|
Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be the first overall pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL draft.
Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be the first overall pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL draft. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 2026 rookie quarterback draft class is less than impressive, to say the least. 

Just one player, Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, is projected to be anything more than a backup in his rookie year and even he might start the season second on the Raiders’ depth chart behind Kirk Cousins, assuming he’s the top pick in the NFL draft.

Just one other quarterback, Alabama’s Ty Simpson, is projected as a potential first-round pick. He’s been tied to the Jets and Cardinals in either the first or second rounds.  Beyond that duo, fantasy fans are looking at a list of signal-callers who are unlikely to make a first-year impact and might not make a fantasy impact in their career. 

Here’s my look at the top 10 rookie quarterbacks heading into the 2026 NFL draft.

2026 Fantasy Rookie Quarterback Rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

TM

Bye

1

Fernando Mendoza

QB

IND

22

2

Ty Simpson

QB

ALA

23

3

Garrett Nussmeier

QB

LSU

24

4

Drew Allar

QB

PSU

22

5

Carson Beck

QB

MIA

23

6

Taylen Green

QB

ARK

23

7

Cade Klubnik

QB

CLE

22

8

Cole Payton

QB

NDST

23

9

Diego Pavia

QB

VAN

24

10

Behren Morton

QB

TXT

24

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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