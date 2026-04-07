NFL Draft Fantasy Rookie Quarterback Rankings

The 2026 rookie quarterback draft class is less than impressive, to say the least.

Just one player, Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, is projected to be anything more than a backup in his rookie year and even he might start the season second on the Raiders’ depth chart behind Kirk Cousins, assuming he’s the top pick in the NFL draft.

Just one other quarterback, Alabama’s Ty Simpson, is projected as a potential first-round pick. He’s been tied to the Jets and Cardinals in either the first or second rounds. Beyond that duo, fantasy fans are looking at a list of signal-callers who are unlikely to make a first-year impact and might not make a fantasy impact in their career.

Here’s my look at the top 10 rookie quarterbacks heading into the 2026 NFL draft.

2026 Fantasy Rookie Quarterback Rankings