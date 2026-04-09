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NFL Draft Fantasy Rookie Tight End Rankings

The position is led by Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq, a freak athlete who could be selected in the top 10.
Michael Fabiano|
Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers will be one of the most coveted players at his position in the NFL draft.
Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers will be one of the most coveted players at his position in the NFL draft. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The 2026 rookie tight end NFL draft class features a few players who could make a real impact in fantasy football leagues, and it could happen as soon as their rookie campaigns. 

The position is led by Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq, a freak athlete who lit the NFL scouting combine afire. He could be picked as high as the top 10, and he’ll likely go no later than the top 15. Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers is also a player to watch. A converted quarterback, he’s an athletic player who reportedly could even be drafted as a big slot receiver by some NFL teams. 

Here’s my look at the top 10 rookie tight ends heading into the 2026 NFL draft.

2026 Fantasy Rookie Tight End Rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

TM

Bye

1

Kenyon Sadiq

TE

ORE

21

2

Eli Stowers

TE

VAN

23

3

Max Klare

TE

OSU

22

4

Michael Trigg

TE

BAY

23

5

Justin Joly

TE

NCST

21

6

Sam Roush

TE

STAN

22

7

Jack Endries

TE

ND

22

8

Oscar Delp

TE

UGA

22

9

Tanner Koziol

TE

HOU

22

10

Eli Raridon

TE

ND

22

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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