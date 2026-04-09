NFL Draft Fantasy Rookie Tight End Rankings

The 2026 rookie tight end NFL draft class features a few players who could make a real impact in fantasy football leagues, and it could happen as soon as their rookie campaigns.

The position is led by Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq, a freak athlete who lit the NFL scouting combine afire. He could be picked as high as the top 10, and he’ll likely go no later than the top 15. Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers is also a player to watch. A converted quarterback, he’s an athletic player who reportedly could even be drafted as a big slot receiver by some NFL teams.

Here’s my look at the top 10 rookie tight ends heading into the 2026 NFL draft.

2026 Fantasy Rookie Tight End Rankings

Rk Player Pos TM Bye 1 Kenyon Sadiq TE ORE 21 2 Eli Stowers TE VAN 23 3 Max Klare TE OSU 22 4 Michael Trigg TE BAY 23 5 Justin Joly TE NCST 21 6 Sam Roush TE STAN 22 7 Jack Endries TE ND 22 8 Oscar Delp TE UGA 22 9 Tanner Koziol TE HOU 22 10 Eli Raridon TE ND 22

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