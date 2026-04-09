NFL Draft Fantasy Rookie Tight End Rankings
The 2026 rookie tight end NFL draft class features a few players who could make a real impact in fantasy football leagues, and it could happen as soon as their rookie campaigns.
The position is led by Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq, a freak athlete who lit the NFL scouting combine afire. He could be picked as high as the top 10, and he’ll likely go no later than the top 15. Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers is also a player to watch. A converted quarterback, he’s an athletic player who reportedly could even be drafted as a big slot receiver by some NFL teams.
Here’s my look at the top 10 rookie tight ends heading into the 2026 NFL draft.
2026 Fantasy Rookie Tight End Rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
TM
Bye
1
Kenyon Sadiq
TE
ORE
21
2
Eli Stowers
TE
VAN
23
3
Max Klare
TE
OSU
22
4
Michael Trigg
TE
BAY
23
5
Justin Joly
TE
NCST
21
6
Sam Roush
TE
STAN
22
7
Jack Endries
TE
ND
22
8
Oscar Delp
TE
UGA
22
9
Tanner Koziol
TE
HOU
22
10
Eli Raridon
TE
ND
22
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano