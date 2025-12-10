Quarterback Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 15
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings Week 15
1. Joah Allen at Patriots
2. Matthew Stafford vs. Lions
3. Joe Burrow vs. Ravens
4. Jalen Hurts vs. Raiders
5. Drake Maye vs. Bills
6. Lamar Jackson at Bengals
7. Jaxson Dart vs. Commanders
8. Brock Purdy vs. Titans
9. Dak Prescott vs. Vikings
10. Jared Goff at Rams
Complete Week 15 quarterback rankings
Week 15 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Matthew Stafford vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Stafford rebounded last week, scoring 23.2 fantasy points after failing to score 14 points in two of his previous three games. He has a “revenge” game this week against the Lions in a contest that opened with a total of 54.5 on DraftKings. The Lions have allowed 17 or more points to eight quarterbacks this season, including four with 25-plus, so Stafford is a great option.
Start ‘Em
Brock Purdy vs. Titans (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Purdy has been solid for fantasy fans this year, scoring at least 16.8 fantasy points in all but one of his five starts. I love his floor (and ceiling) against the Titans, who just allowed four total touchdowns and more than 30 fantasy points to Shedeur Sanders. In all, their defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in the last eight weeks.
Jared Goff at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): This weekend’s matchup against the Rams isn’t great on paper, but I’m throwing the stats out the window in what should be a barnburner. It’s a revenge game for Goff, who faces his old team on their home field with a chip on his shoulder. Los Angeles has also allowed 19-plus fantasy points to two quarterbacks in their last two games, so Goff should finish with a solid stat line.
Jaxson Dart vs. Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Dart and the Giants will be fresh off a bye and face a plus matchup against the Commanders in Week 15. Their defense has been dreadful against quarterbacks, allowing 18-plus points to the position nine times. What’s more, Washington just surrendered 20.4 points to the struggling J.J. McCarthy. As a result, Dart will be a popular fantasy option in this NFC East battle.
Sam Darnold vs. Colts (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Darnold has been up and down lately, as he’s alternated good and horrible totals in the last month. I do like him as a streamer this week though, as the veteran faces a reeling Colts team in Seattle. Their defense has given up 17-plus points to quarterbacks six times this season, three of which have come since Week 7, so Darnold is worth a look if you need a signal-caller.
More Starts
- Baker Mayfield vs. Falcons (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- C.J. Stroud vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Marcus Mariota at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Bo Nix vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Nix’s numbers haven’t been great lately, as he’s failed to score more than 16.4 fantasy points in four straight games. In all, he’s averaged just 12.7 points during that time. Next up is a tough matchup against the Packers, who have surrendered just 12.3 points per game to opposing quarterbacks since Week 8. That’s bad news for Nix, who is better left for Superflex leagues.
Sit ‘Em
Jordan Love at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Love has been on fire in the last two weeks, throwing for a combined seven touchdowns and scoring 45.1 points. However, a tough road matchup against the Broncos makes him less attractive as a fantasy starter in Week 15. Their defense has allowed just one quarterback to beat them for more than 13.4 points at home, and that includes Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott.
Caleb Williams vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams has been a fantasy dud lately, as he’s failed to score more than 15 points in three of his last four games. Next up is a tough matchup against the Browns, who have surrendered just eight touchdown passes and the fourth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks over the last eight weeks. That makes the Bears field general more of a Superflex option in this Week 15 game.
Jacoby Brissett at Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Brissett has been a fantasy hero, scoring no less than 18.9 points in eight starts with the Cardinals. However, this week’s matchup against the Texans is anything but favorable. In the last three weeks, their defense has held Josh Allen (8.1) and Patrick Mahomes (6.3) to single digit fantasy point totals. That makes Brissett more of a Superflex option in this tough fantasy game.
Bryce Young vs. Saints (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Young has scored 22-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games, during which time he has thrown for seven touchdowns. Still, this week’s matchup against the Saints makes him a fantasy fade. Since Week 8, no team in the league has allowed fewer points to quarterbacks. What’s more, New Orleans held Young to a season low 1.6 fantasy points in their first meeting of 2025.
More Sits
- Justin Herbert at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Tua Tagovailoa at Steelers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Aaron Rodgers vs. Dolphins (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)