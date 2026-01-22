SI

Fab's Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

The NFL offseason has been far more active in recent years for signal-callers, so we’re in for a treat with future trades and player movement via free agency.
Michael Fabiano|
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ranks in the top five in Michael Fabiano's initial rankings for 2026.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ranks in the top five in Michael Fabiano's initial rankings for 2026. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The 2025 quarterback position kept us guessing in fantasy leagues all season long. Several big-name players faltered, as the likes of Lamar Jackson (QB20), Joe Burrow (QB34), Jayden Daniels (QB33), Kyler Murray (QB38), and Brock Purdy (QB24) all finished 20th or worse at the position despite having loftier average draft positions.

We also had five quarterbacks finish in the top 12 at the position despite being drafted at 124.8 or lower (Caleb Williams). Drake Maye (124.8), Matthew Stafford (222.2), Trevor Lawrence (148.3) and Justin Herbert (140.8) all turned into draft-day bargains. We also had some solid waiver-wire adds like Jacoby Brissett and Tyler Shough, who came out of nowhere to become potential league winners down the stretch. 

Looking ahead to 2026, there are plenty of questions that need to be answered at the position. The NFL offseason has been far more active in recent years, so we’re in for a treat with future trades and player movement via free agency. (You will see an asterisk next to the quarterbacks who will be free agents, at some level, during the offseason). 

Several players went down with injuries whose recoveries we’ll be monitoring, none more critical than Patrick Mahomes (knee), Bo Nix (ankle) and Daniel Jones (Achilles). And, of course, we’ll be watching the Scouting Combine and the 2026 NFL draft to find who could be helpful to fantasy options as rookies. 

Here are my initial 2026 fantasy football quarterback rankings. I’ll be updating these throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

Pos

Team

1

Josh Allen

QB1

BUF

2

Lamar Jackson

QB2

BAL

3

Drake Maye

QB3

NE

4

Jalen Hurts

QB4

PHI

5

Joe Burrow

QB5

CIN

6

Patrick Mahomes

QB6

KC

7

Jayden Daniels

QB7

WAS

8

Trevor Lawrence

QB8

JAC

9

Caleb Williams

QB9

CHI

10

Matthew Stafford

QB10

LAR

11

Dak Prescott

QB11

DAL

12

Bo Nix

QB12

DEN

13

Jaxson Dart

QB13

NYG

14

Justin Herbert

QB14

LAC

15

Brock Purdy

QB15

SF

16

Baker Mayfield

QB16

TB

17

Jared Goff

QB17

DET

18

Jordan Love

QB18

GB

19

Kyler Murray

QB19

ARI

20

Daniel Jones*

QB20

IND

21

Tyler Shough

QB21

NO

22

Bryce Young

QB22

CAR

23

J.J. McCarthy

QB23

MIN

24

Cam Ward

QB24

TEN

25

C.J. Stroud

QB25

HOU

26

Sam Darnold

QB26

SEA

27

Tua Tagovailoa

QB27

MIA

28

Michael Penix Jr.

QB28

ATL

29

Aaron Rodgers*

QB29

PIT

30

Shedeur Sanders

QB30

CLE

31

Justin Fields

QB31

NYJ

32

Geno Smith

QB32

LV

33

Malik Willis*

QB33

GB

34

Anthony Richardson

QB34

IND

35

Kirk Cousins

QB35

ATL

36

Joe Flacco*

QB36

CIN

37

Dillon Gabriel

QB37

CLE

38

Marcus Mariota*

QB38

WAS

39

Tyrod Taylor*

QB39

NYJ

40

Spencer Rattler

QB40

NO

