Fab's Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

The 2025 quarterback position kept us guessing in fantasy leagues all season long. Several big-name players faltered, as the likes of Lamar Jackson (QB20), Joe Burrow (QB34), Jayden Daniels (QB33), Kyler Murray (QB38), and Brock Purdy (QB24) all finished 20th or worse at the position despite having loftier average draft positions.

We also had five quarterbacks finish in the top 12 at the position despite being drafted at 124.8 or lower (Caleb Williams). Drake Maye (124.8), Matthew Stafford (222.2), Trevor Lawrence (148.3) and Justin Herbert (140.8) all turned into draft-day bargains. We also had some solid waiver-wire adds like Jacoby Brissett and Tyler Shough, who came out of nowhere to become potential league winners down the stretch.

Looking ahead to 2026, there are plenty of questions that need to be answered at the position. The NFL offseason has been far more active in recent years, so we’re in for a treat with future trades and player movement via free agency. (You will see an asterisk next to the quarterbacks who will be free agents, at some level, during the offseason).

Several players went down with injuries whose recoveries we’ll be monitoring, none more critical than Patrick Mahomes (knee), Bo Nix (ankle) and Daniel Jones (Achilles). And, of course, we’ll be watching the Scouting Combine and the 2026 NFL draft to find who could be helpful to fantasy options as rookies.

Here are my initial 2026 fantasy football quarterback rankings. I’ll be updating these throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

RK Player Pos Team 1 Josh Allen QB1 BUF 2 Lamar Jackson QB2 BAL 3 Drake Maye QB3 NE 4 Jalen Hurts QB4 PHI 5 Joe Burrow QB5 CIN 6 Patrick Mahomes QB6 KC 7 Jayden Daniels QB7 WAS 8 Trevor Lawrence QB8 JAC 9 Caleb Williams QB9 CHI 10 Matthew Stafford QB10 LAR 11 Dak Prescott QB11 DAL 12 Bo Nix QB12 DEN 13 Jaxson Dart QB13 NYG 14 Justin Herbert QB14 LAC 15 Brock Purdy QB15 SF 16 Baker Mayfield QB16 TB 17 Jared Goff QB17 DET 18 Jordan Love QB18 GB 19 Kyler Murray QB19 ARI 20 Daniel Jones* QB20 IND 21 Tyler Shough QB21 NO 22 Bryce Young QB22 CAR 23 J.J. McCarthy QB23 MIN 24 Cam Ward QB24 TEN 25 C.J. Stroud QB25 HOU 26 Sam Darnold QB26 SEA 27 Tua Tagovailoa QB27 MIA 28 Michael Penix Jr. QB28 ATL 29 Aaron Rodgers* QB29 PIT 30 Shedeur Sanders QB30 CLE 31 Justin Fields QB31 NYJ 32 Geno Smith QB32 LV 33 Malik Willis* QB33 GB 34 Anthony Richardson QB34 IND 35 Kirk Cousins QB35 ATL 36 Joe Flacco* QB36 CIN 37 Dillon Gabriel QB37 CLE 38 Marcus Mariota* QB38 WAS 39 Tyrod Taylor* QB39 NYJ 40 Spencer Rattler QB40 NO

More NFL on Sports Illustrated