Fab's Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
The 2025 quarterback position kept us guessing in fantasy leagues all season long. Several big-name players faltered, as the likes of Lamar Jackson (QB20), Joe Burrow (QB34), Jayden Daniels (QB33), Kyler Murray (QB38), and Brock Purdy (QB24) all finished 20th or worse at the position despite having loftier average draft positions.
We also had five quarterbacks finish in the top 12 at the position despite being drafted at 124.8 or lower (Caleb Williams). Drake Maye (124.8), Matthew Stafford (222.2), Trevor Lawrence (148.3) and Justin Herbert (140.8) all turned into draft-day bargains. We also had some solid waiver-wire adds like Jacoby Brissett and Tyler Shough, who came out of nowhere to become potential league winners down the stretch.
Looking ahead to 2026, there are plenty of questions that need to be answered at the position. The NFL offseason has been far more active in recent years, so we’re in for a treat with future trades and player movement via free agency. (You will see an asterisk next to the quarterbacks who will be free agents, at some level, during the offseason).
Several players went down with injuries whose recoveries we’ll be monitoring, none more critical than Patrick Mahomes (knee), Bo Nix (ankle) and Daniel Jones (Achilles). And, of course, we’ll be watching the Scouting Combine and the 2026 NFL draft to find who could be helpful to fantasy options as rookies.
Here are my initial 2026 fantasy football quarterback rankings. I’ll be updating these throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!
2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
Pos
Team
1
Josh Allen
QB1
BUF
2
Lamar Jackson
QB2
BAL
3
Drake Maye
QB3
NE
4
Jalen Hurts
QB4
PHI
5
Joe Burrow
QB5
CIN
6
Patrick Mahomes
QB6
KC
7
Jayden Daniels
QB7
WAS
8
Trevor Lawrence
QB8
JAC
9
Caleb Williams
QB9
CHI
10
Matthew Stafford
QB10
LAR
11
Dak Prescott
QB11
DAL
12
Bo Nix
QB12
DEN
13
Jaxson Dart
QB13
NYG
14
Justin Herbert
QB14
LAC
15
Brock Purdy
QB15
SF
16
Baker Mayfield
QB16
TB
17
Jared Goff
QB17
DET
18
Jordan Love
QB18
GB
19
Kyler Murray
QB19
ARI
20
Daniel Jones*
QB20
IND
21
Tyler Shough
QB21
NO
22
Bryce Young
QB22
CAR
23
J.J. McCarthy
QB23
MIN
24
Cam Ward
QB24
TEN
25
C.J. Stroud
QB25
HOU
26
Sam Darnold
QB26
SEA
27
Tua Tagovailoa
QB27
MIA
28
Michael Penix Jr.
QB28
ATL
29
Aaron Rodgers*
QB29
PIT
30
Shedeur Sanders
QB30
CLE
31
Justin Fields
QB31
NYJ
32
Geno Smith
QB32
LV
33
Malik Willis*
QB33
GB
34
Anthony Richardson
QB34
IND
35
Kirk Cousins
QB35
ATL
36
Joe Flacco*
QB36
CIN
37
Dillon Gabriel
QB37
CLE
38
Marcus Mariota*
QB38
WAS
39
Tyrod Taylor*
QB39
NYJ
40
Spencer Rattler
QB40
NO
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano