Fab's Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Wide receiver was the least reliable position in fantasy football this past season, at least as it pertained to the top players. Based on the average draft position data of the top 12 wideouts selected, only six finished the fantasy season ranked in the top 12. By comparison, 75 percent of running backs based on ADP hit that level.
The best player at the position was Puka Nacua, who scored 349 points. Other big names, such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Ja’Marr Chase, Nico Collins and Davante Adams, were all as good as ever in the stat sheets based on their totals.
Looking ahead to 2026, there are plenty of questions that need to be answered at the position. The NFL offseason has been far more active in recent years, so we’re in for a treat with future trades and player movement via free agency. (You will see an asterisk next to the runners who will be free agents, at some level, during the offseason).
There are also several players who went down due to injuries whose recovery we’ll be monitoring, maybe none more important than Malik Nabers (knee), Garrett Wilson (knee) and Tyreek Hill (knee)). And of course, we’ll be watching the scouting combine and the 2026 NFL draft to find who could be useful fantasy options as rookies.
With that being said, here are my initial 2026 fantasy football wide receiver rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!
2026 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
RK
Player
Pos
Team
1
Puka Nacua
WR1
LAR
2
Ja'Marr Chase
WR2
CIN
3
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR3
DET
4
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR4
SEA
5
CeeDee Lamb
WR5
DAL
6
Drake London
WR6
ATL
7
Nico Collins
WR7
HOU
8
Chris Olave
WR8
NO
9
George Pickens*
WR9
DAL
10
Rashee Rice
WR10
KC
11
Justin Jefferson
WR11
MIN
12
Malik Nabers
WR12
NYG
13
A.J. Brown
WR13
PHI
14
Tetairoa McMillan
WR14
CAR
15
Emeka Egbuka
WR15
TB
16
Courtland Sutton
WR16
DEN
17
Zay Flowers
WR17
BAL
18
Tee Higgins
WR18
CIN
19
Davante Adams
WR19
LAR
20
Garrett Wilson
WR20
NYJ
21
Jameson Williams
WR21
DET
22
Mike Evans*
WR22
TB
23
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR23
IND
24
Michael Wilson
WR24
ARI
25
Jaylen Waddle
WR25
MIA
26
Devonta Smith
WR26
PHI
27
Ladd McConkey
WR27
LAC
28
Christian Watson
WR28
GB
29
DK Metcalf
WR29
PIT
30
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR30
ARI
31
Rome Odunze
WR31
CHI
32
Terry McLaurin
WR32
WAS
33
Wan'Dale Robinson*
WR33
NYG
34
Luther Burden III
WR34
CHI
35
Stefon Diggs
WR35
NE
36
Quentin Johnston
WR36
LAC
37
Parker Washington
WR37
JAC
38
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR38
JAC
39
Deebo Samuel Sr.*
WR39
WAS
40
Jauan Jennings*
WR40
SF
41
Alec Pierce*
WR41
IND
42
Ricky Pearsall
WR42
SF
43
D.J. Moore
WR43
CHI
44
Jakobi Meyers
WR44
JAC
45
Khalil Shakir
WR45
BUF
46
Jordan Addison
WR46
MIN
47
Matthew Golden
WR47
GB
48
Tyreek Hill
WR48
MIA
49
Chris Godwin
WR49
TB
50
Romeo Doubs*
WR50
GB
51
Xavier Worthy
WR51
KC
52
Jayden Higgins
WR52
HOU
53
Jayden Reed
WR53
GB
54
Josh Downs
WR54
IND
55
Brandon Aiyuk
WR55
SF
56
Troy Franklin
WR56
DEN
57
Chimere Dike
WR57
TEN
58
Travis Hunter
WR58
JAC
59
Elic Ayomanor
WR59
TEN
60
Rashid Shaheed*
WR60
SEA
61
Pat Bryant
WR61
DEN
62
Calvin Ridley
WR62
TEN
63
Keenan Allen*
WR63
LAC
64
Jerry Jeudy
WR64
CLE
65
Tre Tucker
WR65
LV
66
Jalen Coker*
WR66
CAR
67
Kayshon Boutte
WR67
NE
68
Isaac TeSlaa
WR68
DET
69
Keon Coleman
WR69
BUF
70
Isaiah Bond
WR70
CLE
71
Tory Horton
WR71
SEA
72
Dont'e Thornton
WR72
LV
73
Kyle Williams
WR73
NE
74
Cooper Kupp
WR74
SEA
75
Xavier Legette
WR75
CAR
76
Ryan Flournoy
WR76
DAL
77
Darnell Mooney
WR77
ATL
78
Cedric Tillman
WR78
CLE
79
Hollywood Brown*
WR79
KC
80
Rashod Bateman
WR80
BAL
