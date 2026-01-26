Fab's Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

It's never too soon to look ahead to the next fantasy football season! Here's my Fab's Five top five fantasy wide receivers for 2026 ... did CeeDee Lamb make the list?



Wide receiver was the least reliable position in fantasy football this past season, at least as it pertained to the top players. Based on the average draft position data of the top 12 wideouts selected, only six finished the fantasy season ranked in the top 12. By comparison, 75 percent of running backs based on ADP hit that level.

The best player at the position was Puka Nacua, who scored 349 points. Other big names, such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Ja’Marr Chase, Nico Collins and Davante Adams, were all as good as ever in the stat sheets based on their totals.

Looking ahead to 2026, there are plenty of questions that need to be answered at the position. The NFL offseason has been far more active in recent years, so we’re in for a treat with future trades and player movement via free agency. (You will see an asterisk next to the runners who will be free agents, at some level, during the offseason).

There are also several players who went down due to injuries whose recovery we’ll be monitoring, maybe none more important than Malik Nabers (knee), Garrett Wilson (knee) and Tyreek Hill (knee)). And of course, we’ll be watching the scouting combine and the 2026 NFL draft to find who could be useful fantasy options as rookies.

With that being said, here are my initial 2026 fantasy football wide receiver rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

RK Player Pos Team 1 Puka Nacua WR1 LAR 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR2 CIN 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR3 DET 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR4 SEA 5 CeeDee Lamb WR5 DAL 6 Drake London WR6 ATL 7 Nico Collins WR7 HOU 8 Chris Olave WR8 NO 9 George Pickens* WR9 DAL 10 Rashee Rice WR10 KC 11 Justin Jefferson WR11 MIN 12 Malik Nabers WR12 NYG 13 A.J. Brown WR13 PHI 14 Tetairoa McMillan WR14 CAR 15 Emeka Egbuka WR15 TB 16 Courtland Sutton WR16 DEN 17 Zay Flowers WR17 BAL 18 Tee Higgins WR18 CIN 19 Davante Adams WR19 LAR 20 Garrett Wilson WR20 NYJ 21 Jameson Williams WR21 DET 22 Mike Evans* WR22 TB 23 Michael Pittman Jr. WR23 IND 24 Michael Wilson WR24 ARI 25 Jaylen Waddle WR25 MIA 26 Devonta Smith WR26 PHI 27 Ladd McConkey WR27 LAC 28 Christian Watson WR28 GB 29 DK Metcalf WR29 PIT 30 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR30 ARI 31 Rome Odunze WR31 CHI 32 Terry McLaurin WR32 WAS 33 Wan'Dale Robinson* WR33 NYG 34 Luther Burden III WR34 CHI 35 Stefon Diggs WR35 NE 36 Quentin Johnston WR36 LAC 37 Parker Washington WR37 JAC 38 Brian Thomas Jr. WR38 JAC 39 Deebo Samuel Sr.* WR39 WAS 40 Jauan Jennings* WR40 SF 41 Alec Pierce* WR41 IND 42 Ricky Pearsall WR42 SF 43 D.J. Moore WR43 CHI 44 Jakobi Meyers WR44 JAC 45 Khalil Shakir WR45 BUF 46 Jordan Addison WR46 MIN 47 Matthew Golden WR47 GB 48 Tyreek Hill WR48 MIA 49 Chris Godwin WR49 TB 50 Romeo Doubs* WR50 GB 51 Xavier Worthy WR51 KC 52 Jayden Higgins WR52 HOU 53 Jayden Reed WR53 GB 54 Josh Downs WR54 IND 55 Brandon Aiyuk WR55 SF 56 Troy Franklin WR56 DEN 57 Chimere Dike WR57 TEN 58 Travis Hunter WR58 JAC 59 Elic Ayomanor WR59 TEN 60 Rashid Shaheed* WR60 SEA 61 Pat Bryant WR61 DEN 62 Calvin Ridley WR62 TEN 63 Keenan Allen* WR63 LAC 64 Jerry Jeudy WR64 CLE 65 Tre Tucker WR65 LV 66 Jalen Coker* WR66 CAR 67 Kayshon Boutte WR67 NE 68 Isaac TeSlaa WR68 DET 69 Keon Coleman WR69 BUF 70 Isaiah Bond WR70 CLE 71 Tory Horton WR71 SEA 72 Dont'e Thornton WR72 LV 73 Kyle Williams WR73 NE 74 Cooper Kupp WR74 SEA 75 Xavier Legette WR75 CAR 76 Ryan Flournoy WR76 DAL 77 Darnell Mooney WR77 ATL 78 Cedric Tillman WR78 CLE 79 Hollywood Brown* WR79 KC 80 Rashod Bateman WR80 BAL

