SI

Fab's Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Looking ahead to 2026, there are plenty of questions that need to be answered at the position.
Michael Fabiano|
Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua ranks first in Michael Fabiano's way-too-early rankings for 2026.
Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua ranks first in Michael Fabiano's way-too-early rankings for 2026. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wide receiver was the least reliable position in fantasy football this past season, at least as it pertained to the top players. Based on the average draft position data of the top 12 wideouts selected, only six finished the fantasy season ranked in the top 12. By comparison, 75 percent of running backs based on ADP hit that level.

The best player at the position was Puka Nacua, who scored 349 points. Other big names, such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Ja’Marr Chase, Nico Collins and Davante Adams, were all as good as ever in the stat sheets based on their totals. 

Looking ahead to 2026, there are plenty of questions that need to be answered at the position. The NFL offseason has been far more active in recent years, so we’re in for a treat with future trades and player movement via free agency. (You will see an asterisk next to the runners who will be free agents, at some level, during the offseason). 

There are also several players who went down due to injuries whose recovery we’ll be monitoring, maybe none more important than Malik Nabers (knee), Garrett Wilson (knee) and Tyreek Hill (knee)). And of course, we’ll be watching the scouting combine and the 2026 NFL draft to find who could be useful fantasy options as rookies. 

With that being said, here are my initial 2026 fantasy football wide receiver rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

RK

Player

Pos

Team

1

Puka Nacua

WR1

LAR

2

Ja'Marr Chase

WR2

CIN

3

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR3

DET

4

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR4

SEA

5

CeeDee Lamb

WR5

DAL

6

Drake London

WR6

ATL

7

Nico Collins

WR7

HOU

8

Chris Olave

WR8

NO

9

George Pickens*

WR9

DAL

10

Rashee Rice

WR10

KC

11

Justin Jefferson

WR11

MIN

12

Malik Nabers

WR12

NYG

13

A.J. Brown

WR13

PHI

14

Tetairoa McMillan

WR14

CAR

15

Emeka Egbuka

WR15

TB

16

Courtland Sutton

WR16

DEN

17

Zay Flowers

WR17

BAL

18

Tee Higgins

WR18

CIN

19

Davante Adams

WR19

LAR

20

Garrett Wilson

WR20

NYJ

21

Jameson Williams

WR21

DET

22

Mike Evans*

WR22

TB

23

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR23

IND

24

Michael Wilson

WR24

ARI

25

Jaylen Waddle

WR25

MIA

26

Devonta Smith

WR26

PHI

27

Ladd McConkey

WR27

LAC

28

Christian Watson

WR28

GB

29

DK Metcalf

WR29

PIT

30

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR30

ARI

31

Rome Odunze

WR31

CHI

32

Terry McLaurin

WR32

WAS

33

Wan'Dale Robinson*

WR33

NYG

34

Luther Burden III

WR34

CHI

35

Stefon Diggs

WR35

NE

36

Quentin Johnston

WR36

LAC

37

Parker Washington

WR37

JAC

38

Brian Thomas Jr.

WR38

JAC

39

Deebo Samuel Sr.*

WR39

WAS

40

Jauan Jennings*

WR40

SF

41

Alec Pierce*

WR41

IND

42

Ricky Pearsall

WR42

SF

43

D.J. Moore

WR43

CHI

44

Jakobi Meyers

WR44

JAC

45

Khalil Shakir

WR45

BUF

46

Jordan Addison

WR46

MIN

47

Matthew Golden

WR47

GB

48

Tyreek Hill

WR48

MIA

49

Chris Godwin

WR49

TB

50

Romeo Doubs*

WR50

GB

51

Xavier Worthy

WR51

KC

52

Jayden Higgins

WR52

HOU

53

Jayden Reed

WR53

GB

54

Josh Downs

WR54

IND

55

Brandon Aiyuk

WR55

SF

56

Troy Franklin

WR56

DEN

57

Chimere Dike

WR57

TEN

58

Travis Hunter

WR58

JAC

59

Elic Ayomanor

WR59

TEN

60

Rashid Shaheed*

WR60

SEA

61

Pat Bryant

WR61

DEN

62

Calvin Ridley

WR62

TEN

63

Keenan Allen*

WR63

LAC

64

Jerry Jeudy

WR64

CLE

65

Tre Tucker

WR65

LV

66

Jalen Coker*

WR66

CAR

67

Kayshon Boutte

WR67

NE

68

Isaac TeSlaa

WR68

DET

69

Keon Coleman

WR69

BUF

70

Isaiah Bond

WR70

CLE

71

Tory Horton

WR71

SEA

72

Dont'e Thornton

WR72

LV

73

Kyle Williams

WR73

NE

74

Cooper Kupp

WR74

SEA

75

Xavier Legette

WR75

CAR

76

Ryan Flournoy

WR76

DAL

77

Darnell Mooney

WR77

ATL

78

Cedric Tillman

WR78

CLE

79

Hollywood Brown*

WR79

KC

80

Rashod Bateman

WR80

BAL

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Share on XFollow Michael_Fabiano
Home/FANTASY