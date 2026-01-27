SI

Fab's Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

The position was a complete dumpster fire this past season, at least as it pertained to the top players.
Michael Fabiano|
2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Tight end was a complete dumpster fire in fantasy football this past season, at least as it pertained to the top players. Based on the average draft position data of the top 12 tight ends selected, only five finished the fantasy season ranked in the top 12. That’s 42 percent. By comparison, 75 percent of running backs based on ADP hit that level.

The best player at the position was Trey McBride, who scored 302,4 fantasy points. That was 103.4 more points than the next-best tight end (Kyle Pitts Sr.). The position also saw some new blood in the top 12, including two rookies (Tyler Warren, Harold Fannin Jr.) and Juwan Johnson. Hunter Henry was also among the top players.

Looking ahead to 2026, there are plenty of questions that need to be answered at the position. The NFL offseason has been far more active in recent years, so we’re in for a treat with future trades and player movement via free agency. (You will see an asterisk next to the runners who will be free agents, at some level, during the offseason). 

There are also several players who went down due to injuries whose recovery we’ll be monitoring, maybe none more important than George Kittle (Achilles) and Sam LaPorta (back). Also, will Travis Kelce come back for his 14th NFL season or ride off into the sunset with fiancée Taylor Swift? And of course, we’ll be watching the scouting combine and the 2026 NFL Draft to find who could be useful fantasy options as rookies. 

With that being said, here are my initial 2026 fantasy football tight end rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 fantasy football tight end rankings

RK

Player

Pos

Team

1

Trey McBride

TE1

ARI

2

Brock Bowers

TE2

LV

3

Colston Loveland

TE3

CHI

4

Tyler Warren

TE4

IND

5

Harold Fannin Jr.

TE5

CLE

6

Kyle Pitts Sr.*

TE6

ATL

7

Tucker Kraft

TE7

GB

8

Sam LaPorta

TE8

DET

9

Travis Kelce*

TE9

KC

10

Jake Ferguson

TE10

DAL

11

Oronde Gadsden

TE11

LAC

12

Dallas Goedert*

TE12

PHI

13

Juwan Johnson

TE13

NO

14

Hunter Henry

TE14

NE

15

Dalton Schultz

TE15

HOU

16

Dalton Kincaid

TE16

BUF

17

Brenton Strange

TE17

JAC

18

Colby Parkinson

TE18

LAR

19

Mark Andrews

TE19

BAL

20

Jake Tonges*

TE20

SF

21

AJ Barner

TE21

SEA

22

T.J. Hockenson

TE22

MIN

23

David Njoku*

TE23

CLE

24

Theo Johnson

TE24

NYG

25

Mason Taylor

TE25

NYJ

26

Terrance Ferguson

TE26

LAR

27

Cade Otton*

TE27

TB

28

Evan Engram

TE28

DEN

29

Pat Freiermuth

TE29

PIT

30

Chig Okonkwo*

TE30

TEN

31

Isaiah Likely*

TE31

BAL

32

Mike Gesicki

TE32

CIN

33

Gunnar Helm

TE33

TEN

34

Darnell Washington

TE34

PIT

35

Ben Sinnott

TE35

WAS

36

Elijah Arroyo

TE36

SEA

37

Jonnu Smith

TE37

PIT

38

Noah Gray

TE38

KC

39

Michael Mayer

TE39

LV

40

Taysom Hill

TE40

NO

