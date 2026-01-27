Fab's Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

It's never too soon to look ahead to the next fantasy football season! Here's my Fab's Five top five fantasy tight ends for 2026 ... did Kyle Pitts Sr. make the list? Find out! @SInow pic.twitter.com/QJSQyOpoSe — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) January 22, 2026

Tight end was a complete dumpster fire in fantasy football this past season, at least as it pertained to the top players. Based on the average draft position data of the top 12 tight ends selected, only five finished the fantasy season ranked in the top 12. That’s 42 percent. By comparison, 75 percent of running backs based on ADP hit that level.

The best player at the position was Trey McBride, who scored 302,4 fantasy points. That was 103.4 more points than the next-best tight end (Kyle Pitts Sr.). The position also saw some new blood in the top 12, including two rookies (Tyler Warren, Harold Fannin Jr.) and Juwan Johnson. Hunter Henry was also among the top players.

Looking ahead to 2026, there are plenty of questions that need to be answered at the position. The NFL offseason has been far more active in recent years, so we’re in for a treat with future trades and player movement via free agency. (You will see an asterisk next to the runners who will be free agents, at some level, during the offseason).

There are also several players who went down due to injuries whose recovery we’ll be monitoring, maybe none more important than George Kittle (Achilles) and Sam LaPorta (back). Also, will Travis Kelce come back for his 14th NFL season or ride off into the sunset with fiancée Taylor Swift? And of course, we’ll be watching the scouting combine and the 2026 NFL Draft to find who could be useful fantasy options as rookies.

With that being said, here are my initial 2026 fantasy football tight end rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 fantasy football tight end rankings

RK Player Pos Team 1 Trey McBride TE1 ARI 2 Brock Bowers TE2 LV 3 Colston Loveland TE3 CHI 4 Tyler Warren TE4 IND 5 Harold Fannin Jr. TE5 CLE 6 Kyle Pitts Sr.* TE6 ATL 7 Tucker Kraft TE7 GB 8 Sam LaPorta TE8 DET 9 Travis Kelce* TE9 KC 10 Jake Ferguson TE10 DAL 11 Oronde Gadsden TE11 LAC 12 Dallas Goedert* TE12 PHI 13 Juwan Johnson TE13 NO 14 Hunter Henry TE14 NE 15 Dalton Schultz TE15 HOU 16 Dalton Kincaid TE16 BUF 17 Brenton Strange TE17 JAC 18 Colby Parkinson TE18 LAR 19 Mark Andrews TE19 BAL 20 Jake Tonges* TE20 SF 21 AJ Barner TE21 SEA 22 T.J. Hockenson TE22 MIN 23 David Njoku* TE23 CLE 24 Theo Johnson TE24 NYG 25 Mason Taylor TE25 NYJ 26 Terrance Ferguson TE26 LAR 27 Cade Otton* TE27 TB 28 Evan Engram TE28 DEN 29 Pat Freiermuth TE29 PIT 30 Chig Okonkwo* TE30 TEN 31 Isaiah Likely* TE31 BAL 32 Mike Gesicki TE32 CIN 33 Gunnar Helm TE33 TEN 34 Darnell Washington TE34 PIT 35 Ben Sinnott TE35 WAS 36 Elijah Arroyo TE36 SEA 37 Jonnu Smith TE37 PIT 38 Noah Gray TE38 KC 39 Michael Mayer TE39 LV 40 Taysom Hill TE40 NO

More NFL on Sports Illustrated