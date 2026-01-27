Fab's Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Tight end was a complete dumpster fire in fantasy football this past season, at least as it pertained to the top players. Based on the average draft position data of the top 12 tight ends selected, only five finished the fantasy season ranked in the top 12. That’s 42 percent. By comparison, 75 percent of running backs based on ADP hit that level.
The best player at the position was Trey McBride, who scored 302,4 fantasy points. That was 103.4 more points than the next-best tight end (Kyle Pitts Sr.). The position also saw some new blood in the top 12, including two rookies (Tyler Warren, Harold Fannin Jr.) and Juwan Johnson. Hunter Henry was also among the top players.
Looking ahead to 2026, there are plenty of questions that need to be answered at the position. The NFL offseason has been far more active in recent years, so we’re in for a treat with future trades and player movement via free agency. (You will see an asterisk next to the runners who will be free agents, at some level, during the offseason).
There are also several players who went down due to injuries whose recovery we’ll be monitoring, maybe none more important than George Kittle (Achilles) and Sam LaPorta (back). Also, will Travis Kelce come back for his 14th NFL season or ride off into the sunset with fiancée Taylor Swift? And of course, we’ll be watching the scouting combine and the 2026 NFL Draft to find who could be useful fantasy options as rookies.
With that being said, here are my initial 2026 fantasy football tight end rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!
All Positions: Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers
2026 fantasy football tight end rankings
RK
Player
Pos
Team
1
Trey McBride
TE1
ARI
2
Brock Bowers
TE2
LV
3
Colston Loveland
TE3
CHI
4
Tyler Warren
TE4
IND
5
Harold Fannin Jr.
TE5
CLE
6
Kyle Pitts Sr.*
TE6
ATL
7
Tucker Kraft
TE7
GB
8
Sam LaPorta
TE8
DET
9
Travis Kelce*
TE9
KC
10
Jake Ferguson
TE10
DAL
11
Oronde Gadsden
TE11
LAC
12
Dallas Goedert*
TE12
PHI
13
Juwan Johnson
TE13
NO
14
Hunter Henry
TE14
NE
15
Dalton Schultz
TE15
HOU
16
Dalton Kincaid
TE16
BUF
17
Brenton Strange
TE17
JAC
18
Colby Parkinson
TE18
LAR
19
Mark Andrews
TE19
BAL
20
Jake Tonges*
TE20
SF
21
AJ Barner
TE21
SEA
22
T.J. Hockenson
TE22
MIN
23
David Njoku*
TE23
CLE
24
Theo Johnson
TE24
NYG
25
Mason Taylor
TE25
NYJ
26
Terrance Ferguson
TE26
LAR
27
Cade Otton*
TE27
TB
28
Evan Engram
TE28
DEN
29
Pat Freiermuth
TE29
PIT
30
Chig Okonkwo*
TE30
TEN
31
Isaiah Likely*
TE31
BAL
32
Mike Gesicki
TE32
CIN
33
Gunnar Helm
TE33
TEN
34
Darnell Washington
TE34
PIT
35
Ben Sinnott
TE35
WAS
36
Elijah Arroyo
TE36
SEA
37
Jonnu Smith
TE37
PIT
38
Noah Gray
TE38
KC
39
Michael Mayer
TE39
LV
40
Taysom Hill
TE40
NO
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano