Superstars are difficult to keep out of your fantasy lineups, but a stretch of poor games or a bad matchup warrants doing just that (or at least thinking about it). Here are five potential busts who fit that bill. For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly fantasy football player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Note: Starting percentages are from Sleeper.

Week 10 Fantasy Busts and Players To Beware

Jordan Love vs. Vikings (55% started): Love has been on fire, scoring 20-plus points in four of his last five games. That makes it pretty tough to sit the Packers quarterback, and you shouldn’t do it unless you have a great replacement. Just keep in mind that the Vikings have allowed the fewest fantasy points and fantasy points per dropback to opposing quarterbacks. What’s more, their defense just held fantasy superstar Josh Allen to a mere 12.9 fantasy points in Week 9. Temper your expectations.

Ashton Jeanty vs. Seahawks (88% started): Jeanty is hard to sit based on where he was drafted and how thin the running back position has become, but he has become a major risk. He has scored 17.3 points in his last two games, and his touch share has dropped from 41% in his first seven games to just 24% in the last two. Seattle’s defense has allowed just two backs to beat them for more than 14.6 points, so Jeanty’s ceiling isn’t very attractive, either.

Chase Brown vs. Steelers (92% started): Brown had 12 touches, three catches, 75 total yards, and 10.5 fantasy points against the Falcons last week. That came despite the fact that their defense had allowed the fourth-most points and the fourth-highest EPA per game to running backs. The Bengals back has now been held to 10.5 or fewer fantasy points in three of his last four games. He also scored just 8.9 fantasy points in his last game against the Steelers (Week 3).

Nico Collins at Browns (92% started): Collins posted 15.5 fantasy points in last week’s win over the Chargers, but he had been held to fewer than 11 points in each of his previous three games, including one with just 2.6 points. The Texans are also loaded at wide receiver with the return of Tank Dell, and a matchup in Cleveland is anything but favorable. Since Week 4, their defense has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to perimeter receivers.

DK Metcalf at Bengals (44% started): Metcalf had entered a statistical tailspin before the Steelers’ bye week, scoring fewer than eight fantasy points in three of his last four games. He also has a tough matchup this week against the Bengals, who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game to perimeter receivers. Their defense has also allowed the ninth-fewest points per target to outside receivers, so it could be another tough weekend for Metcalf.

More Players To Beware

C.J. Stroud at Browns (42% started): Stroud has been hot, but the Browns defense has allowed just one quarterback to beat them for more than 17.1 points at home since 2025, including games against Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Jordan Love.

Stroud has been hot, but the Browns defense has allowed just one quarterback to beat them for more than 17.1 points at home since 2025, including games against Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Jordan Love. Tucker Kraft vs. Vikings (80% started): Kraft is tough to sit, but temper your expectations against the Vikings. Their defense has allowed no more than 9.5 fantasy points to any tight end—Kraft had 9.5 points in Week 1—so the matchup is clearly not favorable.

Kraft is tough to sit, but temper your expectations against the Vikings. Their defense has allowed no more than 9.5 fantasy points to any tight end—Kraft had 9.5 points in Week 1—so the matchup is clearly not favorable. Harold Fannin Jr. vs. Texans (77% started): Fannin didn’t score a point in regulation last week; all of his points came in overtime. This week he faces the Texans, who have allowed the third-fewest points per game to opposing tight ends this season.