Week 10 Fantasy Buy-Low And Sell-High Players

Week 10: Sleepers | Busts | Buy-Low, Sell-High players

Making trades is one of the most enjoyable and exciting parts of playing fantasy football, and it’s never too late to improve your roster. Like I always say, “if you’re not trading, you’re not trying!” Here are five players you should buy low, and five players to sell high ahead of this weekend. For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly fantasy football player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Week 10 Fantasy Football Buy-Lows



Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars: Lawrence scored just 13.6 fantasy points in last week’s win over the Ravens, and he has been held under 14 points in three of his last seven games. That's the perfect scenario to buy low on the Jaguars quarterback. Starting this week and through the rest of the fantasy season, no field general has an easier strength of schedule based on points.

Ollie Gordon II, RB, Dolphins: Gordon is coming off two straight stinkers, posting just 14.3 combined fantasy points. He had scored a touchdown and 14-plus points in each of his previous four games, however, and Gordon also has one of the best rest-of-season schedules among running backs. The asking price shouldn’t be unreasonable at this point, so go make an offer.

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks: Charbonnet hasn’t done much in the stat sheets in two games since his return from injured reserve, but that makes him the perfect buy-low player. The veteran appears to have established himself as the top back in Seattle’s committee, and only Gordon has a more favorable rest-of-season strength of schedule among running backs.

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers: Egbuka has been a major disappointment this season, so he could be had very cheaply in a fantasy trade. So if you’re a “riverboat gambler” and want to make the move, now is the time to pounce. The talented wideout has the second-most favorable strength of schedule among wide receivers, so he’ll be in a position to make an impact.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills: Kincaid is coming off a modest game against the Vikings, but he had a huge game against the Ravens before that, posting 18.6 fantasy points. Now is a good time to deal him before the inevitable statistical decline hits. Kincaid is anything but a reliable fantasy option, and he has the toughest rest-of-season schedule among tight ends.

Josh Allen. Dalton Kincaid. All Buffalo in this one.



BALvsBUF on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/StHo4EOPvC — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

Week 10 Fantasy Football Sell-Highs

Bryce Young, QB, Panthers: Young snapped his recent statistical skid in Week 9, scoring 20.3 points in a loss to the Broncos. He now has scored 19-plus points five times this season. The bad news—and the reason he’s a sell-high player—is that his schedule is one of the toughest in the league among quarterbacks for the rest of the season. It’s a good time to sell high on Young.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts: Admittedly, this isn’t really a sell-high situation, given the state of the Colts. Taylor still has plenty of name value, however, and a fantasy fan who needs a running back might be willing to pay a fair price. What concerns me is that the Colts have gutted their offense and have no postseason hopes, so the team could hold Taylor out down the stretch.

Drake London, WR, Falcons: If we’re being honest, London has not lived up to expectations this season. He’s averaging just 13.5 points per game and has been held under 13 points in five of nine games. London’s stock would also crash if Michael Penix Jr. ever went down with an injury—which has already happened once this year—and his schedule isn’t at all favorable.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers: McMillan scored 15.6 fantasy points last week and is now averaging 15.6 points per game on the season. However, 36% of his points came in one game, a massive 45-point outburst against the Lions. McMillan also faces one of the least favorable schedules among wide receivers, so I’d be looking to sell high on him before the deadline.

Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions: The tight end position is thin, and plenty of fantasy teams could use an upgrade. So if you can deal LaPorta for a fair price, you might want to do it. He’s had just three good fantasy games all season, and he’s now gone three straight weeks without posting more than 7.2 points. He does have name value, though, so I’d put him on the trade block.