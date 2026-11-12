Week 10 Fantasy Sleepers and Streamers

Time for Fabs’s Five Sleepers and Streamers! For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly fantasy football player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Note: Starting percentages are from Sleeper.

Week 10 Fantasy Sleepers & Streamers

Aaron Rodgers at Bengals (21% started): Rodgers is coming off a bye week for the Steelers and is likely a free agent in many leagues. He had scored 17-plus fantasy points in four of his last six games before the bye, and he beat this week’s opponent, the Bengals, to the tune of 23-plus fantasy points back in Week 3. With quarterback being very thin this week, Rodgers is a viable option across the board.

Corey Kiner at Lions (34% started): Fellow Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is out, and TreVeyon Henderson has already been ruled out due to a mysterious illness. That leaves Kiner in position to see a prominent role in the New England offense in Week 10. Admittedly, this week’s matchup against the Lions isn’t good on paper, so Kiner is more of desperation, volume fantasy play.

Audric Estime vs. Panthers (19% started): The Saints added Estime off the Browns' practice squad last week and immediately put him in a prominent role in their offense. Against the Browns (coincidentally), he played 47% of the offensive snaps and had 16 touches. Now Estime gets a plus matchup against the Panthers, so he’s a decent streamer for those in need.

Demario Douglas at Lions (30% started): Douglas has scored 15-plus fantasy points in four of his last five games. Still, the Patriots receiver entered this week being owned in fewer than 50 percent of Sleeper leagues. That total should rise this week, though, as he has a plus matchup against the Lions, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing slot receivers.

Jordyn Tyson vs. Panthers (16 started%): Tyson made his NFL debut last week for tge Saints, posting four catches on five targets for 30 yards. He played just 18 snaps, but I think that total will increase each week moving forward. The rookie has a nice matchup against Carolina next on the schedule, so Tyson is worth a look for fantasy managers in need of a flex option.

More Sleepers & Streamers

Geno Smith vs. Bills (11%): The Bills have allowed four quarterbacks to score 18-plus fantasy points this season, and Smith could be in a negative game script.

The Bills have allowed four quarterbacks to score 18-plus fantasy points this season, and Smith could be in a negative game script. Pat Freiermuth at Bengals (22%): Freiermuth has scored 10-plus points in three of his last five games, and the Bengals have allowed the eighth-most points to tight ends.

Freiermuth has scored 10-plus points in three of his last five games, and the Bengals have allowed the eighth-most points to tight ends. Tyler Higbee at Cardinals (14%): Taylor hasn’t done much in the last four weeks, but the Rams are down their top two wide receivers. Colby Parkinson is also an option.

Taylor hasn’t done much in the last four weeks, but the Rams are down their top two wide receivers. Colby Parkinson is also an option. Cameron Dicker at Ravens (22%): Dicker has scored 12-plus fantasy points in each of his last two games, and the Ravens have allowed five kickers to score at least 11 points.

Dicker has scored 12-plus fantasy points in each of his last two games, and the Ravens have allowed five kickers to score at least 11 points. Ryan Fitzgerald at Saints (3%): Fitzgerald has been inconsistent in recent weeks, but the Saints have allowed the fifth-most points per game to kickers since Week 4.

Fitzgerald has been inconsistent in recent weeks, but the Saints have allowed the fifth-most points per game to kickers since Week 4. Ravens defense vs. Chargers (62%): The Ravens have been a flop as a fantasy defense this season, but facing Justin Herbert and the Chargers is very favorable.

The Ravens have been a flop as a fantasy defense this season, but facing Justin Herbert and the Chargers is very favorable. Colts defense vs. Dolphins (23%): The Colts defense hasn’t been useful in fantasy this season, but they’re facing inexperienced Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord this week.