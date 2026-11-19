Superstars are difficult to keep out of your fantasy lineups, but a stretch of poor games or a bad matchup warrants doing just that (or at least thinking about it). Here are five potential busts who fit that bill. For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly fantasy football player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Note: Starting percentages are from Sleeper.

Week 11 Busts and Players To Beware

Brock Purdy vs. Vikings (75% started): This is NOT a hard sit ’em. After all, the 49ers quarterback has been one of the best in fantasy football this season. Instead, I would consider this more of a warning. The Vikings have the best defense in the league, and that has been evident the last two weeks. In that time, these Purple People Eaters have held superstar Josh Allen and Jordan Love to fewer than 13 fantasy points apiece. I’d temper expectations in this huge NFC matchup.

Ashton Jeanty at Broncos (87% started): Jeanty is hard to sit based on where he was drafted and how thin the running back position has become, but he has become a major risk. He has scored 27.7 points in his last two games and his touch share for the Raiders has dropped from 41% in his first seven games to just 24% since Week 8. Denver’s defense is in the middle of the pack in terms of points allowed to runners in the last six weeks, but Jeanty remains a risk, at best.

Saquon Barkley vs. Steelers (48% started): Barkley has been a real disappointment this season, averaging just 8.4 fantasy points per game. He also has battled injuries, which have at times hindered his snap count with the Eagles. I’d temper expectations against the Steelers, who have held Jonathan Taylor, Bucky Irving, Chase Brown (Week 3) and Quinshon Judkins to fewer than 13 points this season. Barkley is at best a risky No. 2 fantasy running back this week.

Deebo Samuel Sr. vs. Vikings (50% started): Samuel went off in his first game back from an injured hamstring, posting 25.9 fantasy points in Dallas. Of course, that was against one of the league's worst defenses. I’d temper expectations against the Vikings, the league's best defense, in a huge Sunday night affair. Their defense has allowed just one wide receiver to score more than 12.6 points since Week 2, so Samuel could struggle to post a good stat line.

George Kittle vs. Vikings (90% started): Let me set the record straight … you are not sitting Kittle. This is more of a warning, much like with Purdy, because this week’s matchup against the Vikings is brutal. No tight end has scored more than 9.5 fantasy points against this defense, and that includes matchups against Tucker Kraft (2), Sam LaPorta and Colston Loveland. Overall, the Vikings have allowed the second-fewest points per route run to the position since Week 5.

More Players To Beware

Tyler Shough at Bears (38% started): Shough could struggle against the Bears, who have allowed a combined 25.2 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks over two games since acquiring superstar defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons from the Titans.

Shough could struggle against the Bears, who have allowed a combined 25.2 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks over two games since acquiring superstar defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons from the Titans. Emeka Egbuka at Lions (38% started): Baker Mayfield might be out this week, so Egbuka could be catching passes from rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels. The Lions defense has allowed the fourth-fewest points per game to wideouts since Week 5.

Baker Mayfield might be out this week, so Egbuka could be catching passes from rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels. The Lions defense has allowed the fourth-fewest points per game to wideouts since Week 5. Sam LaPorta vs. Buccaneers (86% started): LaPorta has scored no more than 7.2 fantasy points in four straight games. In the last six weeks, the Buccaneers have given up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per route run to opposing tight ends.